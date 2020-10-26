What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kal Penn’; Word Series Game 6 on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Price Is Right at Night This special episode thanks frontline pandemic workers for their service to communities, and gives them the opportunity to play games and win amazing prizes. Drew Carey hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing In this new episode, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) senses a growing darkness in the swamp and starts to understand his role in the struggle for balance between growth and decay. Also, Abby (Crystal Reed) begins to realize that the things she has witnessed in Maria (Virginia Madsen) are actually evidence of supernatural forces at play. Andy Bean also stars. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Former bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Host Wayne Brady performs an opening number in this special episode of the daytime gameshow. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us In the two-hour season premiere, the family gathers to celebrate the 40th birthday of Randall, Kate and Kevin (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley). Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story An anonymous delivery sends Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) into a dark tailspin as Rebecca and Beau (Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville) and the police search for answers in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

The FBI Declassified “The Swindling Seductress” (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Kal Penn Approves This Message In the season finale, Penn draws on lessons from previous episodes in a final push to encourage voting. 10:30 p.m. Freeform



SPECIALS

Nick News: Kids Pick the President Children voice their concerns on the issues they care about in the 2020 presidential election. The results of a nonscientific poll for who children want to be the next president is released. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Not Done: Women Remaking America This new special explores justice for women, equality in the workplace and violence against women. 8 p.m. KOCE

2020 Hip Hop Awards Awards honoring achievements in hip-hop music. 9 p.m. BET and VH1

The Soul of America Writer, journalist, historian and presidential biographer Jon Meacham offers his insights into the United States’ current political and historical moment by examining its past struggles with racism, sexism and xenophobia. 9 p.m. HBO

The Campaigns That Made History This timely new special recalls some of the most surprising and shocking political contests that have highlighted presidential politics over the last half-century. 9 p.m. History



SPORTS

2020 World Series Game 6: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers. (Live) 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Jimmy Fallon; Vicky Nguyen; Dr. John Torres; Sarah Bracy Penn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pedro Pascal; Marcus Samuelsson; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon (“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas”); Jessica Capshaw (“Holidate”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bari Weiss guest cohosts; author Jon Meacham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Voice actress Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”); Chris Colfer (“A Tale of Witchcraft”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wayne Brady. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Stanley Tucci (Roald Dahl’s “The Witches”); Noah Schnapp (“Hubie Halloween”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Meghan Trainor; Glenn Howerton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Yoga for the elderly; NFL cheerleader gives back; rediscovering resilience. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Keith Barry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”); DC Young Fly (Hip Hop Awards); Chuey Chu. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shawn Mendes performs; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; author Sarah Cooper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anne Hathaway; David Muir; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Natalie Portman; Cindy McCain. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; David Byrne; Kane Brown performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:35 a.m. Starz

Cop Land (1997) 9:05 a.m. TMC

The Exorcist (1973) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Others (2001) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Psycho (1960) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

The Shining (1980) Noon and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Casper (1995) Noon Freeform

Posse (1993) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Fifth Element (1997) 12:40 p.m. IFC

Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Elizabeth (1998) 1:35 p.m. Starz

Desperate Hours (1990) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Baby Boy (2001) 2:40 p.m. VH1

Shazam! (2019) 2:45 p.m. HBO

Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Rush Hour (1998) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Bank Job (2008) 4:15 p.m. Epix

The Conjuring (2013) 4:30 and 8 p.m. BBC America

Easy A (2010) 6 p.m. MTV

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 6 p.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 6:42 p.m. Starz

Insidious (2010) 7 p.m. AMC

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 7:05 p.m. HBO

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 8 p.m. Encore

Donnie Brasco (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance

Laggies (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Birds (1963) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

