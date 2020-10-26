What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kal Penn’; Word Series Game 6 on Fox
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Price Is Right at Night This special episode thanks frontline pandemic workers for their service to communities, and gives them the opportunity to play games and win amazing prizes. Drew Carey hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing In this new episode, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) senses a growing darkness in the swamp and starts to understand his role in the struggle for balance between growth and decay. Also, Abby (Crystal Reed) begins to realize that the things she has witnessed in Maria (Virginia Madsen) are actually evidence of supernatural forces at play. Andy Bean also stars. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Former bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Host Wayne Brady performs an opening number in this special episode of the daytime gameshow. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us In the two-hour season premiere, the family gathers to celebrate the 40th birthday of Randall, Kate and Kevin (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley). Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story An anonymous delivery sends Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) into a dark tailspin as Rebecca and Beau (Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville) and the police search for answers in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
The FBI Declassified “The Swindling Seductress” (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Kal Penn Approves This Message In the season finale, Penn draws on lessons from previous episodes in a final push to encourage voting. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Nick News: Kids Pick the President Children voice their concerns on the issues they care about in the 2020 presidential election. The results of a nonscientific poll for who children want to be the next president is released. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Not Done: Women Remaking America This new special explores justice for women, equality in the workplace and violence against women. 8 p.m. KOCE
2020 Hip Hop Awards Awards honoring achievements in hip-hop music. 9 p.m. BET and VH1
The Soul of America Writer, journalist, historian and presidential biographer Jon Meacham offers his insights into the United States’ current political and historical moment by examining its past struggles with racism, sexism and xenophobia. 9 p.m. HBO
The Campaigns That Made History This timely new special recalls some of the most surprising and shocking political contests that have highlighted presidential politics over the last half-century. 9 p.m. History
SPORTS
2020 World Series Game 6: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers. (Live) 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Jimmy Fallon; Vicky Nguyen; Dr. John Torres; Sarah Bracy Penn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pedro Pascal; Marcus Samuelsson; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon (“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas”); Jessica Capshaw (“Holidate”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bari Weiss guest cohosts; author Jon Meacham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Voice actress Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”); Chris Colfer (“A Tale of Witchcraft”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wayne Brady. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Stanley Tucci (Roald Dahl’s “The Witches”); Noah Schnapp (“Hubie Halloween”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Meghan Trainor; Glenn Howerton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Yoga for the elderly; NFL cheerleader gives back; rediscovering resilience. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Keith Barry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”); DC Young Fly (Hip Hop Awards); Chuey Chu. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shawn Mendes performs; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; author Sarah Cooper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anne Hathaway; David Muir; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Natalie Portman; Cindy McCain. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; David Byrne; Kane Brown performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:35 a.m. Starz
Cop Land (1997) 9:05 a.m. TMC
The Exorcist (1973) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Others (2001) 9:15 a.m. HBO
Psycho (1960) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
The Shining (1980) Noon and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Casper (1995) Noon Freeform
Posse (1993) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Fifth Element (1997) 12:40 p.m. IFC
Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Elizabeth (1998) 1:35 p.m. Starz
Desperate Hours (1990) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Baby Boy (2001) 2:40 p.m. VH1
Shazam! (2019) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Rush Hour (1998) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Bank Job (2008) 4:15 p.m. Epix
The Conjuring (2013) 4:30 and 8 p.m. BBC America
Easy A (2010) 6 p.m. MTV
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 6 p.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 6:42 p.m. Starz
Insidious (2010) 7 p.m. AMC
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 7:05 p.m. HBO
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 8 p.m. Encore
Donnie Brasco (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance
Laggies (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Birds (1963) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
