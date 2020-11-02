What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Daily Show’; 2020 election coverage

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Fixer to Fabulous The first of two new episodes offers a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation of a historic 1893 house. In the second episode a newly engaged couple who recently purchased their first house together call on Dave and Jenny Marrs to help renovate. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV

Primal Survivor Wilderness and survival expert Hazen Audel returns for a fifth season of this adventurous documentary series. In the premiere Audel joins the Mani tribe on a hunt in the remote jungles of the Malay Peninsula. 9 p.m. National Geographic

2020 ELECTIONS

All-day coverage 6 a.m. CNN and MSNBC

Election Day Coverage 11 a.m. CW; 3 p.m. KPBS and Fox News

Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche 4, 10 and 11:30 p.m. KMEX

Election Night National Coverage (With early results) 4 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Bloomberg, CNN, Fox Business, WGN America; 5 p.m. KOCE; 7 p.m. CW

Election Night National and Local Coverage (With West Coast results) 7:30 p.m. Fox; 8 p.m. NBC, Fox; 8:35 p.m. ABC

2020 Election Night Wrap-ups 11 p.m. CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC; 11:35 p.m. NBC, ABC, Fox News

Continuing Election Coverage 2 a.m. C-SPAN; “Morning Joe” 2 a.m. MSNBC; 3 a.m. CNN



ELECTION SPECIALS

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 “Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" The late-night host’s live election-night special, with reactions to voting results as they come in from each state. With John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon (“The Circus”); Charlamagne Tha God. 8 p.m. Showtime

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah “2020 Elections: Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again)?” 11 p.m. Comedy Central, MTV, POP and VH1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Pete Buttigieg; Sara Fagen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Jenna Johnson and Nev Schulman (“Dancing With the Stars”); Radha Mitchell. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Terry Bradshaw; Iain Armitage. (N) noon KNBC

The Talk Jaime Pressly; Luke Bracey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Jessica Capshaw (“Holidate”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes. The presidential election: Macey Hensley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Videos and texts shed new light on the case of the father who savagely murdered his family. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Tara Setmayer, the Lincoln Project. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Allison Janney; Richard Schiff; Martin Sheen. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Summer Walker performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

My Dog’s Christmas Miracle (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

The Godfather (1972) 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. AMC

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas (1968) 9 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 11:25 a.m. TMC

Planet of the Apes (1968) 11:47 a.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO

Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Lolita (1962) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Back to School (1986) 12:55 p.m. Epix

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Election (1999) 1, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. POP

Intimate Strangers (2004) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Harriet (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform

Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 and 7 p.m. E!

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Road to Perdition (2002) 3 p.m. IFC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 3 p.m. Sundance

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 4:50 p.m. TMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. TNT

Hoosiers (1986) 5:09 p.m. Encore

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 5:15 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Dick (1999) 6:25 p.m. TMC

The Machinist (2004) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Rocky (1976) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 8 p.m. HBO

The Green Mile (1999) 9 p.m. IFC

Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Boat People (1983) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Three Kings (1999) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The Last Samurai (2003) 10 p.m. BBC America

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) 11:35 p.m. Epix

Moonstruck (1987) 11:35 p.m. TMC

The Company Men (2010) 11:39 p.m. Starz

