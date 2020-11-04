What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’; ‘Young Sheldon’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon In the season premiere, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) graduates from high school and then has a crisis of confidence over whether he’s ready for college. Also, Dale (guest star Craig T. Nelson) tries to make amends with Meemaw (Annie Potts). Wallace Shawn also guest stars with series regulars Zoe Perry and Lance Barber. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore As the Cloud 9 employees prepare a sendoff for Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman), Mateo and Glenn (Nico Santo, Mark McKinney) try to organize a video tribute. Lauren Ash also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) team up with Castiel and Jack (Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim struggles to balance work life and mom life in quarantine in this new episode. 8 p.m. E!

B Positive Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) stars as a therapist and recently divorced father who learns he needs a kidney transplant, and finds a donor in a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Annaleigh Ashford) in this new comedy. Kether Donohue (“You’re the Worst”) and Sara Rue (“Mom”) also star with guest stars Jason Kravits, Tim Bagley and Amy Pietz. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Anna Faris has left this comedy about people in recovery for addiction but Allison Janney continues in the title role in the season premiere. Mimi Kennedy and Jaime Pressly also return. 9 p.m. CBS

The Outpost Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the outpost leading an army but harbors a secret. Also, with Talon (Jessica Green) pressing for answers, a bitter fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Imogen Waterhouse and Jaye Griffiths also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Bradshaw Bunch (season finale) 9 p.m. E!

Flip or Flop Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead get a lead on a house in an upscale neighborhood of Tustin, Calif., in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV

Ice Road Rescue (season premiere) 9 p.m. National Geographic

Ghost Adventures (season premiere) 9 p.m. Travel

Braxton Family Values (season premiere) 9 p.m. WE

Star Trek: Discovery The U.S.S. Discovery crew gets a new addition (Shazad Latif). James Frain, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jayne Brook and Jason Isaacs also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game (season finale) Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo. 10 p.m. ABC

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

Deutschland 89 Martin (Jonas Nay) is drugged and interrogated by the West Germans. Also, the KGB endangers Max (Ari Kurecki) and Martin’s new love interest (Svenja Jung). Maria Schrader, Uwe Preuss and Sylvester Groth also star. 11 p.m. Sundance



SPORTS

College Football Utah State visits Nevada, 4 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Temple, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sam Smith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cast members from “All My Children” and “Hope & Faith.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Ashley Williams and Nazneen Contractor. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show James Van Der Beek. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lorraine Bracco; Amanda Kloots guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A.J. McLean (“Dancing With the Stars”); Perez Hilton (“TMI: My Life in Scandal”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A frontline COVID-19 nurse; seasonal recipes; confidence mantras. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Author Piers Morgan (“Wake Up”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Magic Johnson, EquiTrust; 24KGoldn performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Dulcé Sloan; a 19-year-old college student and inventor. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nicolle Wallace. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Kate Mara; James Blake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Larry Wilmore; Laura Benanti performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Duchovny; the Bachelorette; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Director Michael Moore; author David Sedaris. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Carrie (1976) 8:13 a.m. and 10:46 p.m. Encore

Apollo 13 (1995) 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:05 a.m. HBO

The Birdcage (1996) 9:15 a.m. IFC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:55 a.m. AMC

Jarhead (2005) 11:18 a.m. Starz

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:20 a.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 12:05 and 8 p.m. VH1

Triumph of the Spirit (1989) 12:20 p.m. Epix

Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC

EMMA. (2020) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Devil’s Own (1997) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Up in the Air (2009) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. AMC

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 5 p.m. Freeform

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Broadcast News (1987) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Panic Room (2002) 6:04 p.m. Starz

Moonstruck (1987) 6:15 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

Vertigo (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT; 8 p.m. Epix

Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Man on the Moon (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Help (2011) 9 p.m. BET

Inside Out (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform

Twentieth Century (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 10 p.m. AMC

Marley (2012) 10 p.m. TMC

The Natural (1984) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. BBC America

Cat People (1942) 11 p.m. TCM

