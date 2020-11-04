What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’; ‘Young Sheldon’
SERIES
Young Sheldon In the season premiere, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) graduates from high school and then has a crisis of confidence over whether he’s ready for college. Also, Dale (guest star Craig T. Nelson) tries to make amends with Meemaw (Annie Potts). Wallace Shawn also guest stars with series regulars Zoe Perry and Lance Barber. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore As the Cloud 9 employees prepare a sendoff for Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman), Mateo and Glenn (Nico Santo, Mark McKinney) try to organize a video tribute. Lauren Ash also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) team up with Castiel and Jack (Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kim struggles to balance work life and mom life in quarantine in this new episode. 8 p.m. E!
B Positive Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) stars as a therapist and recently divorced father who learns he needs a kidney transplant, and finds a donor in a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Annaleigh Ashford) in this new comedy. Kether Donohue (“You’re the Worst”) and Sara Rue (“Mom”) also star with guest stars Jason Kravits, Tim Bagley and Amy Pietz. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Anna Faris has left this comedy about people in recovery for addiction but Allison Janney continues in the title role in the season premiere. Mimi Kennedy and Jaime Pressly also return. 9 p.m. CBS
The Outpost Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the outpost leading an army but harbors a secret. Also, with Talon (Jessica Green) pressing for answers, a bitter fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Imogen Waterhouse and Jaye Griffiths also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Bradshaw Bunch (season finale) 9 p.m. E!
Flip or Flop Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead get a lead on a house in an upscale neighborhood of Tustin, Calif., in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV
Ice Road Rescue (season premiere) 9 p.m. National Geographic
Ghost Adventures (season premiere) 9 p.m. Travel
Braxton Family Values (season premiere) 9 p.m. WE
Star Trek: Discovery The U.S.S. Discovery crew gets a new addition (Shazad Latif). James Frain, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jayne Brook and Jason Isaacs also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game (season finale) Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo. 10 p.m. ABC
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
Deutschland 89 Martin (Jonas Nay) is drugged and interrogated by the West Germans. Also, the KGB endangers Max (Ari Kurecki) and Martin’s new love interest (Svenja Jung). Maria Schrader, Uwe Preuss and Sylvester Groth also star. 11 p.m. Sundance
SPORTS
College Football Utah State visits Nevada, 4 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Temple, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sam Smith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cast members from “All My Children” and “Hope & Faith.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Ashley Williams and Nazneen Contractor. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show James Van Der Beek. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lorraine Bracco; Amanda Kloots guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A.J. McLean (“Dancing With the Stars”); Perez Hilton (“TMI: My Life in Scandal”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A frontline COVID-19 nurse; seasonal recipes; confidence mantras. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Author Piers Morgan (“Wake Up”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Magic Johnson, EquiTrust; 24KGoldn performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Dulcé Sloan; a 19-year-old college student and inventor. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nicolle Wallace. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Kate Mara; James Blake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Larry Wilmore; Laura Benanti performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Duchovny; the Bachelorette; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Director Michael Moore; author David Sedaris. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Carrie (1976) 8:13 a.m. and 10:46 p.m. Encore
Apollo 13 (1995) 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:05 a.m. HBO
The Birdcage (1996) 9:15 a.m. IFC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:55 a.m. AMC
Jarhead (2005) 11:18 a.m. Starz
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:20 a.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 12:05 and 8 p.m. VH1
Triumph of the Spirit (1989) 12:20 p.m. Epix
Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC
EMMA. (2020) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Devil’s Own (1997) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Up in the Air (2009) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. AMC
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 5 p.m. Freeform
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Broadcast News (1987) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Panic Room (2002) 6:04 p.m. Starz
Moonstruck (1987) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
Vertigo (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT; 8 p.m. Epix
Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Man on the Moon (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Help (2011) 9 p.m. BET
Inside Out (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform
Twentieth Century (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 10 p.m. AMC
Marley (2012) 10 p.m. TMC
The Natural (1984) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. BBC America
Cat People (1942) 11 p.m. TCM
