What’s on TV Monday: ‘Industry’ on HBO
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice The battle rounds begin and the coaches enlist Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels to help prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Filthy Rich After Margaret (Kim Cattrall) delivers an ultimatum to the children, Ginger (Melia Kreiling) decides to help Rose (Aubrey Dollar) stage a fashion show. Also, Jason (Mark L. Young) gets closer to Veronica (guest star Gia Carides), leading to an unexpected revelation. Gerald McRaney and Corey Cott also star with guest star Rachel York. 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to highlight a nut or seed in a holiday dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and the team try to get a better understanding of COVID-19 in this new episode of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC
POV Shorts The new episode “Legacy” offers stories looking at encapsulated time. 10 p.m. KOCE
Soulmates In the season finale, Caitlin Jones (Betsy Brandt), who has waited several years for her soulmate match, is paired up with a handsome doctor (J.J. Feild), who she later discovers is harboring a dark secret. 10 p.m. AMC
Christmas Cookie Challenge Cohosts Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond welcome five cookie bakers to a new season of this festive competition. Judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith help determine which bakers have the right stuff. 10 p.m. Food Network
Industry This new British drama, which completed production in 2019 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, explores London’s world of high finance through the eyes of an upstate New Yorker (Myha’la Herrold), one of several young hopefuls competing for a limited number of permanent positions in a top international investment bank. Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Will Tudor, Conor MacNeill and Ken Leung also star. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 4 This annual concert raises awareness and funds for brain and mental wellness charities assisting veterans, military and first responders. 8 p.m. CMT
Miss USA 2020 LIVE The 69th edition of this long-running beauty pageant is held at the Exhibition Center and Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis. 8 p.m. FYI
SPORTS
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the New York Jets, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Shemar Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jen Lilley; Mac Harman, Balsam Hill; Lorraine Bracco. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rainn Wilson; Lisa Rinna; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anthony Anderson; guest host Sarah Silverman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Swabbing stores’ shopping carts and checkout keypads; Duane Chapman (“Dog the Bounty Hunter”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Cheryl Hines (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show Turning the pandemic around; food for immunity; D.L. Hughley discusses election day. 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan John C. Reilly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kaley Cuoco; Megan Rapinoe; 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Legend; Sarah Cooper (“Everything’s Fine”); Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Lolita Stanley Kubrick directs this 1962 adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel about a middle-aged college professor (James Mason) and his obsessive pursuit of an underage beauty (Sue Lyon). Peter Sellers and Shelley Winters also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 a.m. E!
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8:30 a.m. and 3:27 p.m. Encore
All This and Heaven Too (1940) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 8:35 a.m. and 11 p.m. Cinemax
The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:20 a.m. TMC
Everest (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
Man on the Moon (1999) 11 a.m. TMC
Morris From America (2016) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Noon Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 12:30 p.m. FYI
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 1 p.m. TCM
Tootsie (1982) 1 p.m. TMC
Mermaids (1990) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Barton Fink (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Wife (2017) 1:43 p.m. Encore
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
The Fisher King (1991) 3 p.m. TMC
Chronicle (2012) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Enemy of the State (1998) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. FYI
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) 5 p.m. HLN
Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB
Sideways (2004) 5:09 p.m. Encore
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Patriot (2000) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Thirteen Days (2000) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform
Total Recall (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation
Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
A Place in the Sun (1951) 8 p.m. TCM
Schindler’s List (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9 p.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Not Carol (2020) 9 p.m. Starz
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
First Cow (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. TRU
A Patch of Blue (1965) 10:30 p.m. TCM
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 11:15 p.m. TMC
