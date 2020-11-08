What’s on TV Monday: ‘Industry’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The battle rounds begin and the coaches enlist Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels to help prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Filthy Rich After Margaret (Kim Cattrall) delivers an ultimatum to the children, Ginger (Melia Kreiling) decides to help Rose (Aubrey Dollar) stage a fashion show. Also, Jason (Mark L. Young) gets closer to Veronica (guest star Gia Carides), leading to an unexpected revelation. Gerald McRaney and Corey Cott also star with guest star Rachel York. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to highlight a nut or seed in a holiday dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and the team try to get a better understanding of COVID-19 in this new episode of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

POV Shorts The new episode “Legacy” offers stories looking at encapsulated time. 10 p.m. KOCE

Soulmates In the season finale, Caitlin Jones (Betsy Brandt), who has waited several years for her soulmate match, is paired up with a handsome doctor (J.J. Feild), who she later discovers is harboring a dark secret. 10 p.m. AMC

Christmas Cookie Challenge Cohosts Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond welcome five cookie bakers to a new season of this festive competition. Judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith help determine which bakers have the right stuff. 10 p.m. Food Network

Industry This new British drama, which completed production in 2019 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, explores London’s world of high finance through the eyes of an upstate New Yorker (Myha’la Herrold), one of several young hopefuls competing for a limited number of permanent positions in a top international investment bank. Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Will Tudor, Conor MacNeill and Ken Leung also star. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 4 This annual concert raises awareness and funds for brain and mental wellness charities assisting veterans, military and first responders. 8 p.m. CMT

Miss USA 2020 LIVE The 69th edition of this long-running beauty pageant is held at the Exhibition Center and Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis. 8 p.m. FYI

SPORTS

NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the New York Jets, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Shemar Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jen Lilley; Mac Harman, Balsam Hill; Lorraine Bracco. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rainn Wilson; Lisa Rinna; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anthony Anderson; guest host Sarah Silverman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Swabbing stores’ shopping carts and checkout keypads; Duane Chapman (“Dog the Bounty Hunter”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Cheryl Hines (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show Turning the pandemic around; food for immunity; D.L. Hughley discusses election day. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan John C. Reilly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kaley Cuoco; Megan Rapinoe; 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Legend; Sarah Cooper (“Everything’s Fine”); Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Lolita Stanley Kubrick directs this 1962 adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel about a middle-aged college professor (James Mason) and his obsessive pursuit of an underage beauty (Sue Lyon). Peter Sellers and Shelley Winters also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 a.m. E!

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8:30 a.m. and 3:27 p.m. Encore

All This and Heaven Too (1940) 8:30 a.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 8:35 a.m. and 11 p.m. Cinemax

The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:20 a.m. TMC

Everest (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

Man on the Moon (1999) 11 a.m. TMC

Morris From America (2016) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Noon Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 12:30 p.m. FYI

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 1 p.m. TCM

Tootsie (1982) 1 p.m. TMC

Mermaids (1990) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Barton Fink (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Wife (2017) 1:43 p.m. Encore

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

The Fisher King (1991) 3 p.m. TMC

Chronicle (2012) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Enemy of the State (1998) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. FYI

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) 5 p.m. HLN

Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB

Sideways (2004) 5:09 p.m. Encore

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Patriot (2000) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Thirteen Days (2000) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform

Total Recall (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation

Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

A Place in the Sun (1951) 8 p.m. TCM

Schindler’s List (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9 p.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Not Carol (2020) 9 p.m. Starz

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

First Cow (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. TRU

A Patch of Blue (1965) 10:30 p.m. TCM

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 11:15 p.m. TMC

