Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis are holiday lovebirds in ‘Happiest Season’ trailer

Hulu has given the streaming world an early Christmas present: the first trailer for its highly anticipated holiday romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

On Monday, the streaming giant released a new preview for “Happiest Season,” featuring the two actresses as a happy couple coming home for the holidays. The TV movie is directed by actress Clea DuVall, who has made strides for lesbian representation behind the scenes and onscreen with roles in “Veep,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and more projects.

“I just woke up thinking about going home with you and got very excited about Christmas,” Stewart’s Abby tells Davis’ Harper. “I get to go meet the people that made my favorite person.”

The feel-good film follows Stewart’s character as she hatches a sweet plan to propose to her girlfriend during Harper’s family Christmas dinner. There’s just one problem:

“I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay,” Harper reveals to a stunned Abby en route to her childhood home.

“So who do they think I am?,” Abby asks.

The remainder of the trailer sees Abby struggle to pose as her partner’s “orphan friend,” while the pair of lovebirds repeatedly attempt to steal some intimate moments away from Harper’s unwitting parents, played by Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber.

Also among the star-studded cast is “Schitt’s Creek” mastermind Dan Levy, who delivers multiple deadpan one-liners throughout the preview.

“Have they ever met a lesbian?” Levy’s John asks after Abby tells him Harper’s parents are under the impression that she too is straight.

But Abby and Harper’s relationship is soon tested as the former finds it increasingly difficult to go along with the Christmas charade.

“Do you know how painful it is for me to watch the person who I love hide me?” Abby asks.

“I am not hiding you,” an equally distraught Harper replies. “I am hiding me.”

Also starring “Parks and Recreation” alum Aubrey Plaza and “GLOW” actress Alison Brie, “Happiest Season” arrives Nov. 25 on Hulu.