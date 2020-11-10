What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race Paris. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med The hospital staff struggles to adjust to the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and Nurse Sexton (Brian Tee, Nate Santana, Yaya DaCosta) fight the disease on the frontlines, Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher (Nick Gehlfuss, Jessy Schram) confront a troubling personal development while Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) deals with a family matter. 8 p.m. NBC

Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) strikes a deal with Vicky (guest star Lorna Brown) to secure a secret dossier in exchange for capturing Duval (Lars Mikkelsen), the international fugitive who heads Subterranea, Sofia’s (Laia Costa) counterinformation platform. Kasia Smutniak, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry and Sallie Harmsen also star in this new episode of the international thriller. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The miniseries “Primates” continues with a new episode that documents how primates have the most complex social lives of any animals on Earth. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Josh Gates Tonight (premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

Martha Knows Best As Thanksgiving nears, Martha Stewart prepares two turkeys using different methods, then mixes holiday cocktails with Lorraine Bracco. 8 p.m. HGTV

S.W.A.T. Racial conflict between Black citizens and police officers is a major theme in the opener of the two-episode season premiere of the police drama. Shemar Moore stars. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Brett (Kara Killmer) gets a chance to shine as a leader when a call takes a scary turn in the season premiere of this action series. Miranda Mayo, Eamonn Walker, Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) assists McAvoy (Roger Cross) with a case featured on a true-crime podcast, but it presents a major challenge because there’s no body for her to examine. Also, Jenny makes an alarming discovery about the severity of her condition. Éric Bruneau and Nicola Correia-Damude also star. 9 p.m. CW

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thicke. Jesse McCartney performs with a contestant. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Expedition X (season premiere) Josh Gates’ team heads west to investigate what is said to be America’s most haunted town. 9 p.m. Discovery

Chicago P.D. The police drama confronts the issue of police reform in the season premiere. The investigation into the shooting of a 5-year-old girl is complicated by new procedural obstacles. Also, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) becomes a target for officers pushing back against his opposition to the “blue wall,” and Voight (Jason Beghe) starts to question whether he’s cut out for this by-the-book new world. Patrick Flueger, Jesse Soffer and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City The latest entry in this franchise is set in Utah’s capital city, where the Mormon Church is deeply ingrained. The cast of this unscripted series represents a variety of religious beliefs, including Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. 10 p.m. Bravo



SPECIALS

The 54th Annual CMA Awards Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host this year’s ceremonies from Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Scheduled performers include Lady A., Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Eric Church and Luke Combs. 8 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

College Football Toledo visits Western Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jake Wood; Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Vince Vaughn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kaley Cuoco; Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vince Vaughn; Reba McEntire (“The 54th Annual CMA Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ice-T; Sgt. Nathan Shumaker, U.S. Army. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Robert Irvine (“Restaurant: Impossible”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey (“A Timeless Christmas”); Sam Acho. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Todd and Savannah Chrisley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kate Mara and Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”); Lorraine Bracco (“My Big Italian Adventure”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Amy Sedaris (“At Home With Amy Sedaris”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Voices of Service perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Free COVID tests; creating a life garden; building glutes; organizing life and the mind. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Usher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond; buffet-restaurant safety; a macaroni-and-cheese quiz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Anika Noni Rose and Madalen Mills (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Laci Mosley. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Brené Brown; Patty Smyth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Coleman and Gillian Anderson; Kylie Minogue. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dr. Phil McGraw; John King; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”); Lewis Black (“Thanks for Risking Your Life”); Carter McLean. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Ashe and Niall Horan perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 a.m. BBC America

Cast Away (2000) 8:25 a.m. HBO

Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

A Simple Favor (2018) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Upgrade (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Face/Off (1997) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Airplane! (1980) 10:15 a.m. IFC

A Price Above Rubies (1998) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:38 a.m. Starz

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 10:50 a.m. HBO

Captain Phillips (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11 a.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Baby Driver (2017) Noon FXX

House Party (1990) 12:10 p.m. VH1

Marley (2012) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Blinded by the Light (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Star Trek (2009) 1 p.m. AMC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 1:49 p.m. Encore

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 2 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Three Kings (1999) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Awakenings (1990) 3:43 p.m. Encore

The Patriot (2000) 4:30 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:35 p.m. TMC

Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform

American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. History; 10:32 p.m. A&E

Sergeant York (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Noah (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime

Hellboy (2004) 6:53 p.m. Starz

The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC

A Bug’s Life (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. IFC

Courage Under Fire (1996) 8 p.m. Showtime

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 8 p.m. TMC

Purple Rain (1984) 8 p.m. VH1

The River Wild (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Town (2010) 10 p.m. TNT

From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 10:30 p.m. Epix

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Fatal Attraction (1987) 10:55 p.m. Encore

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:55 p.m. HBO

