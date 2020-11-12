What’s on TV Friday: Golf’s ‘2020 Masters Tournament’ on ESPN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts Five untrained kids sneak aboard a spaceship and are unable to stop it from launching in this ambitious new science fiction kids series. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon star and Paige Howard provides the voice for the ship’s artificial intelligence system. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Blacklist The action thriller returns for a new season with Reddington (James Spader) confronting his most formidable foe yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who’s working with her mother, a ruthless Russian spy (recurring guest star Laila Robins). 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank In this new episode, investors ponder a unique fitness system. Also, a high-tech headband that claims to provide the brain with a boost of energy and a wine made from honey. 8 p.m. ABC

Undercover Boss Adrian Perkins, the mayor of Shreveport, La., is trained by employees at the city’s fire and police departments. 9 p.m. CBS

Great Performances Sheldon Harnick, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein and cast members of the 2015 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” are featured. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco rushes to put the finishing touches on her extraordinarily affordable property in time for her family’s arrival in Sambuca di Sicilia, Italy. 9 p.m. HGTV

Ancient Aliens (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

The Graham Norton Show Kylie Minogue, Nicola Adams and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America

How to With John Wilson John has a furniture-destroying cat, so the new episode “How to Cover Your Furniture” explores the challenges of keeping an object in pristine condition. 11 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

2020 Masters Tournament Second round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS

College Football Iowa visits Minnesota, 4 p.m. FS1; East Carolina visits Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Mandy Moore; chef Rodney Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Letitia Wright; Ellen Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lenny Kravitz (“Let Love Rule”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Ana Ayora (“The Christmas House”); Sarah Drew. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Charlie Wilson; Brooke Burke. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tichina Arnold; Beth Behrs; Emma Corrin; Josh O’Connor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Cedric the Entertainer; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Emma Roberts (“Holidate”); Ayesha Curry (“Sweet July”); Big Bird. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Zachary Quinto; Anya Taylor-Joy; Kimberly Schlapman (“Little Big Town”); Brandy Clark performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors What not to do on a remote work device; COVID and breast cancer; author Michael Connelly. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says he met a woman online, and she has an inheritance of $10 million. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garth Brooks. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Adrienne Houghton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Biden-Harris transition; President Trump refuses to concede; the firing of Defense Department officials; COVID-19 cases: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign; author Caitlin Flanagan (“Girl Land”); author Max Brooks (“Devolution”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Post Malone; Phoebe Robinson; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington; Cory Booker; Gregory Porter performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Kristen Welker; Tracy Chapman performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Whoopi Goldberg; Bishop Briggs performs. 12:52 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Christmas on the Vine Marketing executive Brooke (Julianna Guill)returns to her hometown to help a struggling family-owned winery, an assignment that teams her with the winery’s charming yet stubborn owner, Tyler (Jon Cor). Meredith Baxter also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

It Follows (2014) 9:45 a.m. Syfy

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. AMC

Bad Santa (2003) 10 a.m. MTV

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 10:15 a.m. Disney XD

Chinatown (1974) 10:16 a.m. Encore

La La Land (2016) 10:30 a.m. HBO

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:25 a.m. Showtime

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) Noon and 4:30 p.m. E!

The Bank Job (2008) 12:15 p.m. Epix

In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Encore

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

300 (2006) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Cooler (2003) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 1:30 p.m. TCM

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 2 and 11:45 p.m. Syfy

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Pretty Woman (1990) 3 p.m. AMC

Mary Poppins (1964) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB

Apollo 13 (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Rudy (1993) 4:05 p.m. Epix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4:20 p.m. VH1

Premium Rush (2012) 4:23 p.m. Starz

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Borat (2006) 4:43 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Freaks (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

Goodfellas (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Monster House (2006) 5:45 p.m. Syfy

Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix

The Parent Trap (1998) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. KCET

King Kong (2005) 8 p.m. Encore

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Obvious Child (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

The Fighter (2010) 8:05 p.m. Cinemax

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. USA

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform

Risky Business (1983) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO

Moonstruck (1987) 9:30 p.m. TMC

He Who Gets Slapped (1924) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Elf (2003) 11:11 p.m. Encore

