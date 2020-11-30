What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’ on the CW; ‘Next’ on Fox
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Swamp Thing Still wearing the outward appearance of Alec Holland (Andy Bean), Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) takes Abby (Crystal Reed) to a part of the swamp that’s blighted with encroaching rot, unwittingly putting her life in danger, in this new episode. Also, Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) lures Avery (Will Patton) into the swamp under false pretenses, while Maria (Virginia Madsen) meets with the leader (Michael Beach) of a shadowy finance group. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher arrives to help Tayshia navigate unsettling emotions in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
Tell Me a Story After the shootout, Beau (Eka Darville) hunts Ashley’s (Natalie Alyn Lind) assailant. Also, Jackson (Matt Lauria) confronts Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) about Simone’s (Ashley Madekwe) disappearance. Paul Wesley, Danielle Campbell, Odette Annable and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Next Shea (Fernanda Andrade) rescues Ethan (Evan Whitten) from a dire situation, while Ty (Gerardo Celasco) is forced to make a difficult decision for the sake of his family. John Slattery, Eve Harlow, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Elizabeth Cappuccino also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Big Sky While searching for the missing girls, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) grows more wary of Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) after a disturbing conversation with him. Also, Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) makes progress as the girls try to get free. Valerie Mahaffey and Brian Geraghty also star, with guest star Brooke Smith. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Testimony on COVID-19 Response Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify on the response of their agencies to the COVID-19 pandemic. 7 a.m. C-SPAN
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Burl Ives narrates the story based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8 p.m. CBS
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Wayne Brady welcomes Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) in this special holiday edition of the game show. 9 p.m. CBS
Our OWN Christmas Meagan Good and Devon Franklin co-host this new holiday special featuring joyous performances by gospel singers. Scheduled artists include Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Le’Andria Johnson and the Clark Sisters. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
College Basketball Maui Invitational: First semifinal, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; second semifinal, 1 p.m. ESPN; Game 7, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Game 8, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Legends Classic: USC versus BYU, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Connecticut versus Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. ESPN2. Nebraska-Omaha visits Creighton, 2 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1. Champions Classic: Duke versus Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Kansas versus Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. ESPN.
NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. NBC
MLS Soccer FC Dallas visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author J.D. Vance and director Ron Howard. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Johnson and Johnson; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amy Chan; Jennifer Garner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Wild Thyme Mountain”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Kellie Pickler; Al Roker. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Lilly Singh. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Gordon Ramsay; Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”); Hoda Kotb. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Blue Bayou; Kathie Lee Gifford; Taylor Tomlinson; Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her father told her that her mother died in a mental institution, then changed his story. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Bieber; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman says her cheating husband plotted to kill her with Fentanyl; dangerous black markets. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Sheryl Lee Ralph (30th “Divas Simply Singing”); Big Freedia. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bryan Cranston; U.S. Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Mulaney; Rita Wilson; Devon Gilfillian performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter; Andrew Cuomo. (N) 12:05 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Lithgow; Gary Barlow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
MOVIES
Captain Phillips (2013) 8 a.m. History
Into the Woods (2014) 8:39 a.m. Starz
While the City Sleeps (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Frozen (2013) 8:53 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 a.m. AMC
Hook (1991) 9 a.m. TMC
Get on Up (2014) 10:10 a.m. HBO
Road to Perdition (2002) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:47 a.m. and 6:49 p.m. Starz
The Green Mile (1999) 11 a.m. History
Catfish (2010) 11 a.m. MTV
The American President (1995) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Insomnia (2002) 2:50 p.m. Epix
War of the Worlds (2005) 3 p.m. TNT
Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Blue Velvet (1986) 3:23 p.m. Encore
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3:32 p.m. Syfy
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 3:41 p.m. Starz
The Normal Heart (2014) 4:45 p.m. HBO
JFK (1991) 4:50 p.m. Epix
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Dances With Wolves (1990) 6 p.m. Ovation
Se7en (1995) 6:04 p.m. Syfy
Crossing Delancey (1988) 6:15 p.m. TCM
First Blood (1982) 7 p.m. Paramount
Big Hero 6 (2014) 7:15 p.m. Encore
The Polar Express (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. IFC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. TNT
Drumline (2002) 8 p.m. VH1
Amistad (1997) 9:15 p.m. HBO
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Ted (2012) 10 p.m. TRU
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Monsters University (2013) 10:46 p.m. Encore
Greenberg (2010) 11:15 p.m. TMC
