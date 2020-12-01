What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS; NFL football on NBC
SERIES
The Amazing Race The final five teams race in Siem Reap, Cambodia, in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS
Devils Massimo and Sofia (Alessandro Borghi, Laia Costa) make a hurried journey to Cetara to be at the bedside of his ailing father in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Pop-Pop (George Segal) surprises the family with a winter cruise to Canada. Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Josh Gates Tonight Josh Gates celebrates superheroes with Katee Sackoff (“The Mandalorian”), Joe Manganiello (“Spider-Man”) and Famke Janssen (“X-Men”). 8 p.m. Discovery
American Housewife In need of fresh content for her new mommy vlog, Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Anna-Kat and Franklin (Giselle Eisenberg, Evan O’Toole) to challenge themselves with an outdoor activity in the winter finale of the family comedy. Daniel DiMaggio, Meg Donnelly and Peyton Meyer also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
SEAL Team The taut military drama returns for its fourth season with a two-episode premiere where the team ventures into the snowy Spin Ghar mountain range to pursue and capture a terrorist leader, the son of a deadly foe whom Jason (David Boreanaz) took down early in his career. Toni Trucks, AJ Buckley and Max Thieriot also star with guest stars Bailey Chase and Parisa Fakhri. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Coroner Jenny and McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) are rushing to confirm their darkest suspicions before a dangerous suspect gets away in the season finale. Éric Bruneau and Ehren Kassam also star with guest stars Nicola Correia-Damude and Olunike Adeliyi. 9 p.m. CW
The Conners Harris’ (Emma Kenney) job is in jeopardy after she participates in a protest. Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Alicia Goranson also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send chefs two boxes of groceries and challenge them to reinvent classic food pairs in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Journalist Mariana van Zeller takes viewers on a journey inside some of the most dangerous black markets on Earth in this new eight-part documentary series. Each episode will explore the complex workings of a different smuggling network. Topics include fentanyl, illegal steroids and tigers and other wild animals. 9 p.m. National Geographic
black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) says Dre (Anthony Anderson) has become a “valley dad” in this new holiday episode of the family comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
For Life (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Rescue Cam (premiere) This new series follows first responders on difficult, dangerous and unusual rescue missions. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC is dedicating prime-time to the 88th annual New York City event that kicks off the holiday season. Up first, at 7:30 p.m., is the annual tree-lighting ceremony, featuring performances from Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan & Shay and the cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” That’s followed at 10 by the Rockettes launching their annual holiday show.
SPORTS
College Basketball Maui Invitational: third place, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; final, 1 p.m. ESPN; fifth place, 4 p.m. ESPN2; seventh place, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga versus West Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor versus Illinois, 7 p.m. ESPN. Florida visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ESPN2; VCU visits Penn State, 2 p.m. FS1; Tennessee Tech visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Western Michigan visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. 12:30 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bryan Cranston. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kate Winslet. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kate Winslet. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Holly Robinson Peete, Brendan Penny and Ashley Greene. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Mario Lopez. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michael Bolton performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Common. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jenny Slate (“Little Weirds”); Jake Borelli (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Isaac Boots; Evrod Cassimy. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s 14-year-old son regularly threatens and attacks her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether schools should remain open during the pandemic; drugstore items for COVID-19; casseroles. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ricardo Chavira (“Selena: The Series”); Michael Rainey Jr. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N)11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Dornan; Joe Manganiello; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Winslet; author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Clooney; Amanda Seyfried; Tones and I perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bad Bunny performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Baby God Filmmaker Hannah Olson examines the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist who guided many patients to pregnancy using his own sperm, often without their knowledge or consent, in this new documentary. 9 p.m. HBO
Buried (2010) 9:30 a.m. FX
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9:59 a.m. Syfy
The Thing (1982) 10 a.m. TMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:39 a.m. HBO
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11 a.m. Freeform
Elf (2003) 11:20 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
The Dawn Patrol (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX
Seven (1995) 12:32 p.m. Syfy
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 12:51 p.m. Encore
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. AMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Black Rain (1989) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 3 p.m. FXX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Fighter Squadron (1948) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. BBC America
Jane Eyre (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 5 p.m. TNT
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5:45 p.m. IFC
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC
The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX
The Warriors (1979) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Santa Clause (1994) 6:25 p.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 6:34 p.m. Encore
The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Way Back (2020) 7:10 p.m. HBO
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Citizen Kane (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 9 p.m. OWN
Hitch (2005) 9 p.m. Showtime
8 Mile (2002) 10:20 p.m. Cinemax
Overlord (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:51 p.m. Encore
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 11 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
