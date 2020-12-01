What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS; NFL football on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race The final five teams race in Siem Reap, Cambodia, in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS

Devils Massimo and Sofia (Alessandro Borghi, Laia Costa) make a hurried journey to Cetara to be at the bedside of his ailing father in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Pop-Pop (George Segal) surprises the family with a winter cruise to Canada. Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Josh Gates Tonight Josh Gates celebrates superheroes with Katee Sackoff (“The Mandalorian”), Joe Manganiello (“Spider-Man”) and Famke Janssen (“X-Men”). 8 p.m. Discovery

American Housewife In need of fresh content for her new mommy vlog, Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Anna-Kat and Franklin (Giselle Eisenberg, Evan O’Toole) to challenge themselves with an outdoor activity in the winter finale of the family comedy. Daniel DiMaggio, Meg Donnelly and Peyton Meyer also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

SEAL Team The taut military drama returns for its fourth season with a two-episode premiere where the team ventures into the snowy Spin Ghar mountain range to pursue and capture a terrorist leader, the son of a deadly foe whom Jason (David Boreanaz) took down early in his career. Toni Trucks, AJ Buckley and Max Thieriot also star with guest stars Bailey Chase and Parisa Fakhri. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny and McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) are rushing to confirm their darkest suspicions before a dangerous suspect gets away in the season finale. Éric Bruneau and Ehren Kassam also star with guest stars Nicola Correia-Damude and Olunike Adeliyi. 9 p.m. CW

The Conners Harris’ (Emma Kenney) job is in jeopardy after she participates in a protest. Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Alicia Goranson also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send chefs two boxes of groceries and challenge them to reinvent classic food pairs in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Journalist Mariana van Zeller takes viewers on a journey inside some of the most dangerous black markets on Earth in this new eight-part documentary series. Each episode will explore the complex workings of a different smuggling network. Topics include fentanyl, illegal steroids and tigers and other wild animals. 9 p.m. National Geographic

black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) says Dre (Anthony Anderson) has become a “valley dad” in this new holiday episode of the family comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

For Life (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Rescue Cam (premiere) This new series follows first responders on difficult, dangerous and unusual rescue missions. 10 p.m. A&E



SPECIALS

Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC is dedicating prime-time to the 88th annual New York City event that kicks off the holiday season. Up first, at 7:30 p.m., is the annual tree-lighting ceremony, featuring performances from Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan & Shay and the cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” That’s followed at 10 by the Rockettes launching their annual holiday show.

SPORTS

College Basketball Maui Invitational: third place, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; final, 1 p.m. ESPN; fifth place, 4 p.m. ESPN2; seventh place, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga versus West Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor versus Illinois, 7 p.m. ESPN. Florida visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ESPN2; VCU visits Penn State, 2 p.m. FS1; Tennessee Tech visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Western Michigan visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. 12:30 p.m. NBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bryan Cranston. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kate Winslet. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kate Winslet. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Holly Robinson Peete, Brendan Penny and Ashley Greene. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Mario Lopez. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michael Bolton performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Common. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jenny Slate (“Little Weirds”); Jake Borelli (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Isaac Boots; Evrod Cassimy. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s 14-year-old son regularly threatens and attacks her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether schools should remain open during the pandemic; drugstore items for COVID-19; casseroles. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ricardo Chavira (“Selena: The Series”); Michael Rainey Jr. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N)11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Dornan; Joe Manganiello; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Winslet; author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Clooney; Amanda Seyfried; Tones and I perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bad Bunny performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Baby God Filmmaker Hannah Olson examines the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist who guided many patients to pregnancy using his own sperm, often without their knowledge or consent, in this new documentary. 9 p.m. HBO

Buried (2010) 9:30 a.m. FX

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9:59 a.m. Syfy

The Thing (1982) 10 a.m. TMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:39 a.m. HBO

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11 a.m. Freeform

Elf (2003) 11:20 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

The Dawn Patrol (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX

Seven (1995) 12:32 p.m. Syfy

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 12:51 p.m. Encore

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. AMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Black Rain (1989) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 3 p.m. FXX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Fighter Squadron (1948) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. BBC America

Jane Eyre (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 5 p.m. TNT

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5:45 p.m. IFC

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC

The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX

The Warriors (1979) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Santa Clause (1994) 6:25 p.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 6:34 p.m. Encore

The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Way Back (2020) 7:10 p.m. HBO

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Citizen Kane (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 9 p.m. OWN

Hitch (2005) 9 p.m. Showtime

8 Mile (2002) 10:20 p.m. Cinemax

Overlord (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:51 p.m. Encore

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 11 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

