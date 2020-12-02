What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) sends Sheldon (Iain Armitage) to attend vacation Bible school, where he ends up in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) in this new episode of the family comedy. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice This new special features performances of holiday classics and modern favorites from past and current coaches, contestants and guests of the unscripted singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

BattleBots After a pandemic-related production hiatus, this unscripted competition returns with teams from around the world competing in a combat robotics tournament. 8 p.m. Discovery

B Positive After Drew (Thomas Middleditch) goes through a rough divorce mediation with Julia (Sara Rue), Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to boost his spirits in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) offer relationship advice when they sense tension between Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, Will Sasso) in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The detectives questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during the COVID-19 lockdown in this new episode. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino star. 9 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals Jessica Morris and Dan Sperry. (N) 9 p.m. CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn After Forrest (Rob Corddry) gives Noah (Devin Bright) a water gun, Ben and Michelle (Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson) take it away, leading to a frank discussion about racial injustice. Also, Wade (Walton Goggins) tries to figure out an appropriate yet meaningful way to celebrate Shannon’s (Natalie Zea) birthday. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things Katherine and Theo (Grace Park, Tristan Byon) adjust to their new reality following Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident. Also, Rome’s (Romany Malco) resentment over the failed adoption causes tension with Regina (Christina Moses). James Roday Rodriguez, Allison Miller, Floriana Lima and Stephanie Szostak also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (premiere) This holiday-themed competition features teams launching holiday decorations and toys. 10 p.m. Discovery

Atlas of Cursed Places: Off the Map (premiere) “The Curse of the Bermuda Triangle” 10:13 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

The Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Interview Jake Tapper interviews President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 7 and 11 p.m. CNN

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments This new special features highlights from past holiday concerts ahead of the 2020 event, which airs Dec. 14. Featured artists include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. 8 p.m. CW

Dateline: Race for a Vaccine Executives from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and efforts to overcome public mistrust. Advisors to the COVID-19 task forces of both President Trump and President-Elect Biden are interviewed. 10 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

College Basketball Legends Classic: Connecticut versus USC, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida versus Boston College, 6:30 p.m. ESPN. Niagara visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 1 a.m. Fox Sports Net

MLS Soccer The Minnesota United FC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dolly Parton; director Francis Ford Coppola. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bill Gates; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America James Corden; Meryl Streep; Mariah Carey. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Heather Graham (“Wander”); guest cohost Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Lacey Chabert, Rukiya Bernard and Antonio Cayonne. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Director Darren Grant (“Wendy Williams: The Movie”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lisa Ling. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Clinton Kelly (“Self-Made Mansions”); Galey Alix Gravenstein. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer Garner; Tom Green. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Katherine Heigl; Penn & Teller; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A drug addict says she is sober now and wants her child returned. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton (“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Lori Vallow’s former sister-in-law tells why she thinks her brother’s death was suspicious. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Omar Miller (“The Unicorn”); Amber Ruffin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Bateman; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Fired U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs; Aubrey Plaza. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zendaya; Diego Luna; Paris Jackson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Humanity Bureau Director Rob W. King’s 2017 dystopian science fiction thriller is set in a bleak near future where a government agency deports unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Jakob Davies and Hugh Dillon star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 8 a.m. FXX

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:23 a.m. Starz

Amy (2015) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Philadelphia (1993) 8:43 a.m. Encore

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 9:25 a.m. Epix

Alpha (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Hoffa (1992) 10:44 and 10:32 p.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Wedding Daze (2006) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Company Men (2010) 1 p.m. Encore

Them! (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Hero (2002) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX

It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Raging Bull (1980) 3:50 p.m. Epix

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX

Room (2015) 4 p.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 4:53 p.m. Starz

Rio (2011) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Baby Face (1933) 5 p.m. TCM

Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

Antwone Fisher (2002) 6 p.m. Epix

Colors (1988) 6 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Casper (1995) 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. Syfy

Employees’ Entrance (1933) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Elf (2003) 8 and 10 p.m. AMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. CMT

Malcolm X (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Family Man (2000) 9:21 p.m. HBO

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 10 p.m. Cinemax

About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount

Schindler’s List (1993) 11 p.m. Showtime

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 11:25 p.m. Epix

