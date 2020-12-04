Movies on TV this week: ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of Dec 6 - 12, 2020

Dances With Wolves (1990) REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 9 a.m.

Knife in the Water (1962) TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 2:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Oliver Twist (1948) TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Sons of the Desert (1933) TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 8:27 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 11:12 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Showtime Wed. 4:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Thing (1982) TMC Sat. 8:10 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:58 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 6 - 12, 2020

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ BBC America Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 6 - 12, 2020

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ A&E Sat. 7 p.m. A&E Sun. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ A&E Sat. 9:30 p.m. A&E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ A&E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:50 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:47 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Syfy Sat. Noon Syfy Sun. 2:48 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Color of Money (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ BET Sun. 10 a.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 7 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Tues. 4:19 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:43 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:03 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Starz Tues. 3:36 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:51 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:34 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ POP Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Sun. 3 p.m. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:05 a.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 3:55 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TNT Sat. Noon

JFK (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:50 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A&E Sun. 3 p.m. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sun. 4 p.m. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:35 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:41 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Michael (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Disney Fri. 6:20 p.m. Disney Sat. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Starz Fri. 4:22 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 9:38 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:21 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:21 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 6:50 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:21 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ E! Tues. 5 p.m. E! Wed. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ E! Tues. 7:30 p.m. E! Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 1:21 p.m. Starz Sun. 5 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:37 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:37 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:26 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Thur. 6:49 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:48 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 6:26 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Syfy Sun. 3:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:49 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Encore Mon. 5:11 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:23 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:58 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 6 - 12, 2020

A

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:25 p.m.

About Last Night ... (1986) ★★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. Chicago singles Danny and Debbie meet in a bar, move in together and wonder if it’s love. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

An Accidental Christmas (2007) ★ Cynthia Gibb, David Millbern. Two children scheme to reunite their estranged parents during a school holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Jackie Titone. Animated. During Hanukkah, a temperamental lout drinks, gets in trouble with the law and performs community service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:05 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:02 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:45 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 11:38 p.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 11:38 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:31 p.m.

Al rojo vivo (1969) Jorge Rivero, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos inseparables se convierten en enemigos, por culpa de una mujer perversa de la que los dos están enamorados. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

El alazán y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Tues. 7:35 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Alien Nation (1988) ★★ James Caan, Mandy Patinkin. A police detective and his humanoid partner find a conspiracy of newcomers in 1991 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:10 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:49 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:40 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 2:27 a.m.

All Styles (2018) Du-Shaunt ``Fik-Shun’’ Stegall, Keon Motakhaveri. College kids form a ragtag dance crew and head to a national dance battle. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Altered States (1980) ★★★ William Hurt, Blair Brown. A psychophysiologist experiments with drugs and a sensory-deprivation tank and has visions he believes are genetic memories. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:12 p.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Angora Love (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. A goat escapes from a pet shop and follows Stan and Ollie to their apartment. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 2:57 p.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 11:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:21 p.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

aTypical Wednesday (2020) J. Lee, Emmy Raver-Lampman. A well-intentioned man’s weekly therapy visit takes a turn when a kid is ``left behind’’ at the therapist’s office and has to find his way home. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 3:06 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Babes in Toyland (1934) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie rescue Bo-Peep, Tom-Tom and other Mother Goose characters from Toyland miser Barnaby. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Baby God (2020) For more than 30 years, Dr. Quincy Fortier covertly uses his own sperm to inseminate his fertility patients. When his secret is revealed, his children seek the truth about his motives and try to make sense of their own identities. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:33 p.m.

Babylon A.D. (2008) ★ Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh. Un mercenario protege a una monja y a una joven a su cargo, quien podría ser la última esperanza para la supervivencia de la humanidad. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend’s wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Sat. 7 p.m. A&E Sun. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. A&E Sat. 9:30 p.m. A&E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. A&E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. MTV Fri. Noon

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 12:38 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Fri. Noon

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. Un vendedor de carros y su pandilla de ladrones llegan hasta la bóveda de un banco y descubren mucho más que dinero y joyas. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Barbarosa (1982) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Gary Busey. A farm boy roams Texas with a legendary bandit who’s being hunted over a family feud. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 11:18 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 1:58 p.m.

Beaus of Holly (2020) Jennifer Freeman, Johnny Pacar. A woman must make a decision about her love life during the holidays after she proposes to her boyfriend and he confesses that he needs to work things out with an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 4 p.m. KPXN Sat. 7 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 11:25 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas (2019) Leah Pipes, Ryan Kelley. Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 8 a.m. KPXN Sat. 11 a.m.

The Beaver (2011) ★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. Following a failed suicide attempt, a deeply depressed toy executive communicates through a beaver puppet and tries to get his life back on track. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 10:34 a.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Berth Marks (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stanley and Oliver stumble into the wrong sleeping compartment on the train to Pottsville. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 10:03 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. BET Tues. 1 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Big Business (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Lily Tomlin. Mismatched at birth, two sets of twins meet as opposites in Manhattan and confuse a corporate deal. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 1:27 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 1:17 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:08 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Black Nativity (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett. A street-wise teen discovers the value of faith, healing and family after he goes to New York to spend Christmas with his estranged relatives. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 p.m.

The Black Stallion Returns (1983) ★★ Kelly Reno, Teri Garr. Un joven viaja desde los Estados Unidos hasta el Sahara en busca de su hermoso caballo árabe, secuestrado y llevado a Marruecos por sus antiguos dueños. El muchacho hace amistad con un príncipe y descubre que hay una manera de recuperarlo. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Blotto (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan must lie to his wife to go out with Ollie. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Mon. 4:13 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 9:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

The Bohemian Girl (1936) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie travel with a band of 18th-century Gypsies holding a nobleman’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Bombers B-52 (1957) ★★ Natalie Wood, Karl Malden. An Air Force colonel dates his ground-crew chief’s daughter and flies the new B-52 to Africa and back. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 7 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:42 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continúa su búsqueda internacional para descubrir su verdadera identidad mientras se mantiene un paso adelante de aquellos que quieren matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Bowery to Bagdad (1955) ★★ Bowery Boys, Eric Blore. Slip, Sach, Chuck and the rest of the gang rub a magic lamp and meet its genie. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 4 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:50 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Brats (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Laurel and Hardy try to relax but are constantly interrupted by their bratty children. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3:51 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Bride by Mistake (1944) ★★ Alan Marshal, Laraine Day. A pilot woos a woman doubling for an heiress, then elopes with the heiress. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ William Hurt, Albert Brooks. A reporter, a producer and an anchorman form a triangle in a TV-network news bureau. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 3:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:47 p.m.

Bulldog Drummond’s Revenge (1938) ★★ John Barrymore, John Howard. The dapper British sleuth beats a Scotland Yard colonel to the stolen formula for a new bomb. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:32 a.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Burglar (1957) ★ Dan Duryea, Jayne Mansfield. A thief, his half sister and his gang steal a diamond necklace from a Philadelphia mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Sun. 11:30 a.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019) Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki. Charismatic art critic James Figueras and his American lover travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Joseph Cassidy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 3:33 p.m.

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night (1998) ★★ Voices of Phil Hartman, Jim Cummings. Animated. Two 19th-century Austrian mice evade a voracious cat, aid a kidnapped orphan, foil thieves and help create a holiday classic. (G) 50 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Butch and Sundance: The Early Days (1979) ★★ William Katt, Tom Berenger. Young Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid team up for adventure in the Old West. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 9:43 a.m.

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Buttons: A Christmas Tale (2018) Narrated by Kate Winslet, Alivia Clark. Two orphan girls have only one wish: to find a home for Christmas. With a little help from their guardian angels, they discover that miracles really can happen when you find the power to believe. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Fri. 6:10 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabin Fever (2002) ★★ Jordan Ladd, James DeBello. College students fall prey to a flesh-eating virus after they head to the woods for a vacation. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 a.m.

The Case of the Curious Bride (1935) ★★ Warren William, Margaret Lindsay. San Francisco lawyer and gourmet chef Perry Mason solves a murder at a cocktail party. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. Noon Syfy Sun. 2:48 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Fri. 12:30 p.m. KPBS Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 6:12 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 2:25 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:51 p.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (1938) ★★★ Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Cruise (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. When her best friend invites her along for a holiday-themed sail, an aspiring novelist unexpectedly finds the love of her life on board. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas Crush (2019) Cindy Sampson. When Addie makes a Christmas wish for her neighbor, Sam, to fall in love with her, she’s not expecting anything to happen - and she definitely isn’t expecting the wish to go awry and cause her other neighbor, Pete, to fall in love with her instead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 2 p.m. KPXN Sat. 5 p.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Christmas Ever After (2020) Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso. Sparks fly during Christmastime when a romance novelist meets a handsome man who looks like the leading character in her books. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

A Christmas for Mary (2020) Morgan Dixon, Vivica A. Fox. Tasked with delivering a story by Christmas, and intrigued by a portrait of a mysterious woman painted by her late grandfather, writer Lena Jones uncovers a tale of young love that inspires her to follow her heart and find her own true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 9 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Gift (2015) Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Suleiman. A journalist decides to write a holiday piece about her search for a Secret Santa from her childhood whose anonymous gift made a huge impact on her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

A Christmas in Vermont (2016) Abigail Hawk, Chevy Chase. A businesswoman is sent to shut down one of her company’s holdings, but instead of closing down the iconic firm, she unexpectedly falls in love and learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

The Christmas Listing (2020) Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns. Sparks fly between a real estate agent and a handsome rival when they compete to sell the same property during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Lottery (2020) Reginald VelJohnson, Asia’h Epperson. A man who wins the lottery tries to bring his estranged daughters together for Christmas. When his wife loses the ticket, the family members put aside their differences to help find the ticket and in doing so, finally learn to come together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas Love Letter (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones. When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas Matchmakers (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Andrew Rogers. Two overworked personal assistants hatch a plan to get their bosses to date each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 8 p.m. KPXN Sat. 11 p.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Setup (2020) Ben Lewis, Blake Lee. Hugo heads to Milwaukee with his best friend, Madelyn, to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden and his mom, who is in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas She Wrote (2020) Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal. When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Surprise (2020) Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keesha Sharp. A woman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter announces her engagement. The holiday soon turns sour as she has to deal with her less-than-impressive and soon-to-be son-in-law, his overbearing mother and an impending wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Christmas Temp (2019) Sara Canning, Robin Dunne. An unemployed artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Christmas Together (2020) Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins. A woman leaves New York for LA after a break-up and falls in love while renting the guest house of a young father. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m. ION Sat. 6 p.m. KPXN Sat. 9 p.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Christopher Russell. A missing dog leads exes Becca and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas Waltz (2020) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. A woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas With the Darlings (2020) Katrina Law, Carlo Marks. When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the younger brother of her boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m. ION Sat. Noon KPXN Sat. 3 p.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:31 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:07 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:43 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:05 p.m.

The Color of Money (1986) ★★★ Paul Newman, Tom Cruise. In this sequel to 1961’s The Hustler, Eddie Felson teaches a talented but naive newcomer the tricks of his trade. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BET Sun. 10 a.m.

Colorful Colorado (1944) The sights and sounds of Colorado. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:23 a.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Sean Penn, Robert Duvall. A veteran policeman and his rookie partner fight Los Angeles street gangs. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 11:51 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:40 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

A Country Christmas Story (2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 a.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m.

El Crepúsculo de un Dios (1968) Guillermo Murray, Sonia Aurelio. La historia de amor entre una mujer condenada a muerte por asesinato y un actor moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m.

Croupier (1998) ★★ Clive Owen, Kate Hardie. A broke writer gets a job as a croupier and becomes involved with a woman who wants to rob his casino. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. Animated. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 59 mins. KOCE Tues. 9 a.m. KPBS Tues. 9 a.m. KLCS Tues. 9:30 a.m. KVCR Tues. 3:30 p.m. KOCE Wed. 5 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 10:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983) ★★ Ted Wass, David Niven. A bumbling cop interviews a host of suspicious characters as he searches for the missing Clouseau. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:25 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 8:42 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 9:25 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 a.m.

A Date By Christmas Eve (2019) Vanessa Lengies, Katherine Bailess. When Chelsea Simms, the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the naughty people in her life learn how to be good again. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. Noon

David Copperfield (1935) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Freddie Bartholomew. Dickens’ Victorian orphan drifts until he finds a friendly aunt and the girl he will marry. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:56 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

A Day Late and a Dollar Short (2014) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Ving Rhames. Worried that her next asthma attack may kill her, a woman tries to solve the problems of her estranged husband and their four adult children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) ★★★ Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal. Klaatu and his guardian robot, Gort, come from afar to warn Earth about nuclear war. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 4:19 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:43 p.m.

Dear Christmas (2020) Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley. A podcast host develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:34 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:35 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2005) ★★★ Gabrielle Carteris, Steve Bacic. A boy tries to set up his mother with a man he believes is Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 3:07 p.m.

The Devil’s Brother (1933) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Noble bandit Fra Diavolo has a secret identity, and Stan and Ollie as sidekicks. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Dial M for Murder (1954) ★★★ Ray Milland, Grace Kelly. A husband’s plot to murder his unfaithful wife goes awry in Alfred Hitchcock’s adaptation of the Frederick Knott play. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Do Detectives Think? (1927) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. Two inept guards protect a judge from a convict. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:05 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:45 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 5:56 p.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) ★★ Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder. Dolly Parton’s father tries to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected Christmas blizzard poses a threat to the family. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles. In 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton and her family discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Dolores Claiborne (1995) ★★ Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Murder forces an accused widow and her estranged daughter to confront past traumas. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) ★★ Stellan Skarsgard, Gabriel Mann. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Double Whoopee (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. Two inept employees at a posh hotel inflict indignities on guests and staff alike. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 11:13 a.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 10:50 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely. Animated. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FS1 Wed. 7 p.m. FS1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Dune (1984) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sting. Paul Atreides leads the fight for vital spice on a desert planet in the year 10191. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971) ★★★ Billy Gray, William A. Fraker. Real-life addicts from the past and present play themselves in this look at the heroin subculture in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 3:03 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

The Electric Horseman (1979) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A newswoman and a rodeo star flee to Utah with a $12 million horse freed from a Las Vegas promotion. (PG) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 4:03 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 11:33 a.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Enchantment (1948) ★★★ David Niven, Teresa Wright. In World War II London a retired general advises his niece in romance, based on his lost love. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 5:06 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:15 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:06 p.m.

Euphoria (2017) Alicia Vikander, Eva Green. Two estranged sisters reconnect when one suggests traveling to a mysterious and remote castle. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 1:34 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Exodus (1960) ★★★ Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint. An Israeli nationalist, a U.S. nurse and 611 Jewish refugees break a 1947 British blockade. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:50 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Wed. 8:12 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:26 p.m.

Fast and Fierce: Death Race (2020) Nate Walker, Michael DeVorzon. Jack is on his way to grabbing the cash prize for an illegal car race in Mexico to California, when a desperate woman, fleeing from her gangster boyfriend who runs the tournament, jumps into his car pleading for help. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Feminine Touch (1941) ★★ Rosalind Russell, Don Ameche. A professor and his wife move to New York and confuse a publisher’s romance with his assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sun. 4:33 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Sun. 2 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 3:36 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:35 p.m.

The Five Heartbeats (1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent ‘60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 4:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Flight Command (1940) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ruth Hussey. A Navy ensign flirts with his commander’s wife while training with a squadron in San Diego. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Tues. 8:18 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:43 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:33 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Thur. 10:53 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:39 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:52 a.m.

For the Love of Movies: The Story of American Film Criticism (2007) Narrated by Patricia Clarkson, Roger Ebert. A history of the rich saga of American movie reviewing. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) Chronicling the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s lifelong fight to exonerate his parents. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 12:51 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Cuatro hermanos se reúnen, después de mucho tiempo sin verse, en el entierro de su madre adoptiva, supuestamente muerta en un accidente fatal. Los hombres comienzan a atar cabos y concluyen que la mujer ha sido asesinada. Ahora, quieren venganza. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 5:20 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba. In the central story, Dwight McCarthy struggles with his inner demons and tries to maintain control until his former lover, Ava Lord, returns wanting his help to escape her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:18 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Frankie & Alice (2010) ★★ Halle Berry, Stellan Skarsgard. A therapist treats a black stripper who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious white racist. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Free Birds (2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animated. Two turkeys travel back in time to the year 1621 to prevent all feathered friends from ever becoming holiday dinners. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 4:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 3:53 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:13 a.m.

A Frosty Affair (2015) Jewel Staite, Cindy Busby. Kate, a teacher in a small town, is forced to travel with a stranger named Redford during a blizzard to make it to her wedding in the city. After her time with Redford, Kate begins to question her future plans. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Garfield: The Movie (2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Thur. 7:38 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. Noon

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) ★★★ Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe. Two showgirls on the lookout for rich eligible bachelors run into numerous complications during a trip to Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

The Girl on the Train (2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 1:18 a.m.

A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Godzilla Raids Again (1955) ★★ Hiroshi Koizumi, Setsuko Wakayama. Atomic blasts off the coast of Japan activate a prehistoric monster. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace (2019) Leonard Maltin. The evolution of the movie business over the past century. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Golden Arrow (1964) ★★ Tab Hunter, Rossana Podesta. Genies help an Arabian bandit locate a magic arrow he needs to claim heirship to the sultan’s kingdom. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 5:45 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 2:34 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 2:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Thur. Noon FXX Fri. 8 a.m.

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011) Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker. Chaos strikes when a woman and her daughter get separated from their family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two competing TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

La Gran Aventura del Zorro (1976) Rodolfo de Anda, Elena Rojo. Un hombre llega a su hacienda y se entera de delitos cometidos por un usurpador y decide actuar como el héroe que es. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Great Expectations (1946) ★★★★ John Mills, Valerie Hobson. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to his anonymous benefactor. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

The Great Gilly Hopkins (2016) ★★ Sophie Nélisse, Kathy Bates. Young and feisty Gilly Hopkins devises a scheme to escape from her new foster home and reunite with her birth mother. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:50 p.m.

The Great Mr. Nobody (1941) ★★ Eddie Albert, Joan Leslie. A classified-ad salesman wants to marry his co-worker and sail around the world with his roommate. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Green Fire (1954) ★★ Grace Kelly, Stewart Granger. An emerald miner’s digging in Colombia leaves his girlfriend’s coffee plantation open to a flood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 a.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Sun. 3 p.m. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Sun. 5:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 8:50 a.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:53 p.m.

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

H

Habeas Corpus (1928) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. A mad scientist sends Stan and Ollie to a graveyard. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 11:14 a.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:05 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:15 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Harpoon (2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Harum Scarum (1965) ★★ Elvis Presley, Mary Ann Mobley. Assassins kidnap a Hollywood star and throw him into palace intrigue with a Mideast princess. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Heart of the Holidays (2020) Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier. A career-driven woman reunites with her high school boyfriend after returning home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 4:09 a.m. Encore Fri. 6 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sat. 4:35 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Hercules (1983) ★ Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning. The muscular hero forms Ursa Major and fights space robots to save a kidnapped princess. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Hide and Seek (2005) ★★ Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning. Strange events plague a widowed psychologist and his daughter who claims her imaginary friend is real. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The High Cost of Loving (1958) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Gena Rowlands. Just as a corporate executive fears losing his job, his wife thinks she’s finally pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Hip Hop Holiday (2019) Wendy Raquel Robinson. When hip hop diva Leesa J rekindles an old friendship over Christmas, her walk down memory lane causes her to shed her prima donna persona, and soon opens her heart to receive love. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Holiday Affair (1949) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh. A war widow has a 6-year-old son, and two men who want to marry her for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Holiday Heart (2000) ★★★ Ving Rhames, Alfre Woodard. A drag queen mourning the loss of his lover takes in a drug addict and her daughter. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

Holiday Heist (2019) Chaley Rose, Jatone Smith. A man gets a job at a struggling family-owned jewelry store and winds up falling for the owner’s daughter, Jade Holiday. He does everything he can to save the store, the Holiday family and his newfound love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 10:13 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

Hollywood Party (1934) ★★★ Jimmy Durante, Stan Laurel. Jungle-film star Schnarzan throws a party for African explorer Baron Munchausen. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Thur. 11:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 1:17 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:15 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Honey 3: Dare to Dance (2016) Cassie Ventura, Kenny Wormald. A college student drops out to use her talents as a dancer in the community. She rents a failing theater to put on a hip-hop production of Romeo and Juliet, but arguments between the cast members threaten to ruin the entire project. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:05 a.m.

The Hoose-Gow (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Mon. 2:36 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:31 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 10:17 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 7 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 8:03 a.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Sun. 9 a.m.

How to Make an American Quilt (1995) ★★ Winona Ryder, Maya Angelou. A thesis and impending marriage weigh on a young woman seeking sanctuary with a quilting circle of family and friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Human Comedy (1943) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Frank Morgan. A teenager heads his California family during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:40 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. Mucho antes de ser apuñalada y vencida por Blancanieves, la malvada reina Ravenna fue testigo de cómo su hermana Freya sufría una desgarradora traición y huía del reino. Freya vive desde entonces en un lejano palacio invernal donde prohíbe el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Husband for Christmas (2016) Vivica A. Fox, Ricco Ross. Sparks fly between a graphic designer and her male counterpart when they agree to a loveless marriage of convenience to help each other out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

I

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:15 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:55 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Inn Love by Christmas (2020) Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch. A successful young woman living in Miami is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Although she doesn’t get back to her small northern hometown often, her grandmother is able to convince her to come home for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

La insaciable (1947) María Antonieta Pons, Rafael Baledón. Una pareja celebra su aniversario de bodas y tienen un malentendido, razón por la cual él la abandona y ella vuelve a bailar en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Insomnia (2002) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robin Williams. A Los Angeles detective plays a cat-and-mouse game with a murder suspect in a remote Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) ★ Nick Adams, Akira Takarada. An astronaut goes to Planet X to fetch Rodan and Godzilla, lent to aliens supposedly in distress. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 9 a.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

J

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his friends perform outrageous stunts and pranks. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:07 a.m.

Jagged Edge (1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 8:09 a.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Sun. 9 a.m.

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) ★★★ Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack. The Greek hero sails through Harpies and clashing rocks to the Golden Fleece, guarded by the Hydra. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Jesús, el niño Dios (1970) Jorge Rivero, Guillermo Murray. En Belén nace Jesús, el salvador enviado por Dios, pero el rey Herodes dispone que mueran todos los menores de tres años. Un ángel avisa a José para que se refugie con su familia en Egipto y un legionario conduce a la familia por el desierto. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

JFK (1991) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek. New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison wraps an assassination-conspiracy theory around characters high and low. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:50 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:28 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:10 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. John Wick, un exasesino a sueldo, se enfrenta al mafioso Viggo Tarazov, quien ofrece una recompensa a aquel que logre acabar con la vida de Wick. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 9:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:25 a.m.

El justiciero (2015) Paulo Quevedo, Eduardo Ibarrola. Un joven y su hermana intentan atravesar la frontera pero son engañados por un coyote quien vende a su hermana a unos traficantes de mujeres. Ahora su objetivo es rescatarla. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

K

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:20 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Wed. 6:28 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:48 p.m. Starz Sun. 1:50 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Kismet (1955) ★★ Howard Keel, Ann Blyth. A roguish poet is given the run of the scheming Wazir’s harem while pretending to help him usurp the young caliph. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Knife in the Water (1962) ★★★★ Leon Niemczyk, Jolanta Umecka. A Polish couple picks up a student hitchhiker and takes him sailing. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

L

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:18 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:04 p.m.

Larceny, Inc. (1942) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Wyman. An ex-convict’s niece runs a shop over the tunnel he and his partners are digging to a bank vault. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Last Dragon (1985) ★★ Taimak, Vanity. Kung-fu master Leroy rescues video-jockey Laura from a mobster and a self-styled Harlem shogun. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:17 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 7:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:33 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:35 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Sat. 6:18 a.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:39 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (2020) Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell. Two college sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

The Letter (2018) Ottoniel Mejía, Xochitl Gómez. Two siblings in Mexico find a sealed letter that may reveal why their father left them. (NR) 14 mins. HBO Wed. 8:05 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Limite (1931) Iolanda Bernardes, Edgar Brasil. Three people reminisce while sailing without direction. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

A Little Christmas Charm (2020) Ashley Greene, Brendan Penny. A jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Loft (2014) ★ Karl Urban, James Marsden. Paranoia grips a group of married men who find the dead body of an unknown woman in the penthouse they share for extramarital trysts. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Love Department (1935) Bernice Claire, Billie Leonard. A love columnist can’t find a man of her own. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy’s son has double-girl trouble, luckily solved by a third girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020) Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage. A restauranteur receives a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:20 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Wed. 7 p.m.

The Lure (2015) Marta Mazurek, Michalina Olszanska. Two mermaid sisters become caught in a love triangle when they fall for the same man. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 7:07 a.m.

M

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 2:02 a.m.

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Debutantes and a newsman help a kooky heiress find a missing corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 4 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 9:05 p.m. BET Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 1:21 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:40 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) Voices of Breanna Yde, Mariah Carey. Animated. A little girl who desperately wants a puppy for Christmas agrees to take care of her uncle’s dog to prove she’s responsible. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity (2014) Harry Belafonte, Norman Corwin. The life of Marsha Hunt from her acting career starting in 1935 to her activism in later years. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 p.m.

The Master of Disguise (2002) ★ Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito. A genial waiter tries to rescue his parents from a criminal mastermind by assuming various identities. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 3:24 p.m.

Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So (2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Jun Cao. Due to a conspiracy, wealthy So Chan loses everything. Saved by the Beggars’ Sect, he learns the long-lost martial art of Drunken Fist to defeat the person who framed him. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Masterminds (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson. An armored-car driver helps a flirty co-worker and her friends pull off a heist, then finds himself holding the bag after they double-cross him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 4:15 a.m.

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) ★★★ David Niven, Kim Hunter. A British airman escapes death by mistake and resists the messenger who keeps summoning him to the beyond. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Me cansé de rogarle (1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. Noon

Memphis (2013) Willis Earl Beal, Constance Brantley. A singer with an angelic voice wanders around Memphis. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Memphis Belle (1990) ★★ Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz. An account of the courageous B-17 bomber crew that flew more than two dozen perilous missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:41 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Men o’ War (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two sailors on leave hit the jackpot on a slot machine. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1:20 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Mexican Spitfire’s Elephant (1942) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Carmelita, her husband and Uncle Matt/Lord Epping meet gem smugglers at sea. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Mi aventura en Puerto Rico (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Una familia de artistas presenta su espectáculo de caballos en Puerto Rico y sus hijos sufren un intento de secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Michael (1996) ★★★ John Travolta, Andie MacDowell. Tabloid employees investigate a rumor about an angel and find a surprising creature with healing powers and a lot of sex appeal. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Ricardo Tejedo, Thalía. Animated. Kevin and his friends set forth to find a new boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world’s first-ever supervillainess. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Disney Fri. 6:20 p.m. Disney Sat. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Siobhan Williams, Rohan Campbell. A teenager heads to the pond where he and his best friend, now deceased, used to play hockey together. He’s shocked to discover a magical, perfectly groomed rink, which only appears at night and in his presence. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:25 a.m.

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 12:02 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) ★★ Akira Takarada, Yuriko Hoshi. Mothra defends her offspring when Godzilla invades their Pacific island nursery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mourning Becomes Electra (1947) ★★ Rosalind Russell, Michael Redgrave. In a Greek tragedy updated to the 1860s, young New Englanders exact vengeance after the murder of their father. (NR) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Mr. Soft Touch (1949) ★★ Glenn Ford, Evelyn Keyes. A gambler falls for a social worker in a settlement house where he hides from gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Muppets From Space (1999) ★★ Jeffrey Tambor, F. Murray Abraham. After learning about his origins, Gonzo must decide whether to seek his own kind or stay with friends. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri. 9:24 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:08 p.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

My Psychedelic Love Story (2020) Filmmaker Errol Morris examines the love affair between LSD guru Timothy Leary and Joanna Harcourt-Smith. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

My Santa (2013) Samaire Armstrong, Matthew Lawrence. A single mother falls for a man who plays Santa Claus in the mall, but she doesn’t realize that he is the son of Kris Kringle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 6 a.m. KPXN Sat. 9 a.m.

Mysterious Island (1961) ★★★ Michael Craig, Joan Greenwood. An escaped Union officer and his men land on Captain Nemo’s isle of giant beasts. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper (2020) Peter Caulfield. Unravelling the mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper, who boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines plane in November 1971 and hijacked the flight while it was still on the tarmac. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 p.m.

N

The Naked and the Dead (1958) ★★★ Aldo Ray, Cliff Robertson. Fighting men in World War II learn the value of courage and quickness at the risk of losing their lives. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. King Herod’s obsession with an ancient prophecy threatens Mary and Joseph as they await the birth of Jesus. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10:41 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:09 p.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Never Say Goodbye (1946) ★★ Errol Flynn, Eleanor Parker. A girl receives help from a Marine in reuniting her divorced but devoted parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Tues. 4:10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Ángel del silencio (1979) Rogelio Guerra, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre mudo triunfa como boxeador y, en agradecimiento, se convierte en el generoso benefactor de un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 4:22 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Night Owls (1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie pretend to be burglars to help a policeman. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:40 p.m.

El ánima de Sayula (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:42 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:01 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Life deals Zoey Hathaway a strange blow when she inherits a reindeer farm and becomes buried in taking care of the animals and all of the Christmas responsibilities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Nosotros los nobles (2013) Gonzalo Vega, Karla Souza. Tres jóvenes privilegiados tienen inconvenientes para acceder a la fortuna familiar y se ven obligados a buscar un trabajo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KMEX Sun. 9 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

O

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Odd Squad: The Movie (2016) Dalila Bela, Anna Cathcart. The Odd Squad springs into action when a rival group called Weird Team starts to cover up problems instead of solving them. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. KCET Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. Noon

Oliver Twist (1948) ★★★★ Robert Newton, Alec Guinness. Dickens’ London waif is pressed into Fagin’s street gang led by bully Bill Sikes and the Artful Dodger. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

One Hour Photo (2002) ★★★ Robin Williams, Connie Nielsen. Desperate and lonely, a photo developer obsesses over members of a family that patronizes his booth in a department store. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 3 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Tues. 6 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon Ovation Mon. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

P

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Pack Up Your Troubles (1932) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie are drafted, put on KP and left in charge of a baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m. TOON Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Panic in Needle Park (1971) ★★★ Al Pacino, Kitty Winn. A woman from Indiana becomes addicted to heroin when she falls in love with a larcenous New York City junkie. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Pardon Us (1931) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie make some beer and wind up sharing a prison cell. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 7:07 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

El patrullero 777 (1977) Mario Moreno, Ana Bertha Lepe. Las aventuras de Cantinflas como el patrullero más divertido de la fuerza y dispuesto a ayudar a los más débiles. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:38 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (2020) Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin. A man and a woman take over the responsibilities for an annual holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Perfect Day (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Plans for a nice Sunday picnic seem doomed from the very start. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 1:40 p.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:10 p.m.

A Perfect Murder (1998) ★★ Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow. A commodities broker persuades his wife’s lover to kill her in order to inherit her trust fund. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 1 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:44 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:20 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:40 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sun. 10:21 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 p.m. HBO Tues. 2:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Piney: The Lonesome Pine (2020) Voices of Jonathan Pryce, Simon Pegg. Animated. A cheerful Welsh girl grows a talking pine named Piney to be her Christmas tree, but when he’s accidentally removed from her grandfather’s Christmas tree farm, the girl and her grandpa frantically search to get him home before Christmas. (NR) 30 mins. Disney Fri. 8 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 7:42 a.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. The misfits try to stop the penny-pinching governor from shutting down their academy. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:25 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 2:51 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Postman’s Knock (1962) ★★ Spike Milligan, Barbara Shelley. A postal worker and his girlfriend are mistaken for mail robbers in London. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m. Freeform Wed. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Fri. 11:45 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice (1940) ★★★ Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier. The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 7:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:10 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 6:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:14 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Proof (2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 5:44 a.m.

Prosperity (1932) ★★ Marie Dressler, Polly Moran. A banking matriarch must come to the rescue after her son, now head of the institution, fritters away its emergency bonds in a get-rich-quick scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Public Enemy (2018) A fan gives stranded rappers Public Enemy a ride in his run-down car. (NR) 22 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 4:06 a.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Putting Pants on Philip (1927) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. J. Piedmont Mumblethunder takes his nephew from Scotland to get proper pants. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 9:51 a.m.

R

Racing Stripes (2005) ★★ Bruce Greenwood, Hayden Panettiere. A former horse trainer prepares his daughter to race a baby zebra against Thoroughbreds. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Rad (1986) ★ Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin. A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 9:55 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 6:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:01 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:18 p.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:50 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:02 p.m.

Rent-an-Elf (2018) Yohance Biagas-Bey, Kim Shaw. Ava owns Rent-an-Elf, a business in which she sets up Christmas for busy families. This year, she’s hired by newly-single Liam and falls for him and his adorable son Nathan. But just as Ava thinks she’s found her match, Liam’s ex-wife returns. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. 4 p.m.

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 a.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:52 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

River of No Return (1954) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe. A farmer and his son raft Rockies rapids with a gold-rush gambler’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Robbo, Little John, Will and company are charitable gangsters fighting for turf in 1928 Chicago. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. Noon AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 7:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

S

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Salinger (2013) ★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Edward Norton. Filmmaker Shane Salerno examines the life of famously reclusive writer J.D. Salinger, author of The Catcher in the Rye. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 6:10 a.m.

La sangre de un valiente (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar. La historia de uno de los verdaderos héroes de la Revolución. Aquellos hombres que lucharon con Pancho Villa. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:35 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

The Santa Squad (2020) Aaron Ashmore, Rebecca Dalton. An unemployed art teacher has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:06 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019) For many Americans, getting a driver’s license is a mundane rite of passage. But for women in Saudi Arabia, who were only allowed to drive legally starting in June 2018, it’s a critical step along the road to independence. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Sat. 5:53 p.m. POP Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Saving Santa (2013) Voices of Martin Freeman, Tim Curry. Animated. A stable elf is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using Santa’s sleigh and a time globe to go back in time to save Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:21 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1965) ★★ James Booth, Shirley Jones. A British constable becomes a South American ambassador despite the drawback of beguiling women. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:29 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:08 a.m.

The Seven Year Itch (1955) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell. The blonde upstairs gives a man ideas, especially with his wife gone for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) ★★★ Kerwin Mathews, Kathryn Grant. Sinbad the sailor needs the egg of a giant two-headed bird of prey to restore a shrunken princess. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:08 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 7:21 a.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Sat. 11 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Having been scarred by violence and loss, a young man seeks refuge on the basketball court, dreaming of a championship and a better life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FS1 Sun. 10 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Si volvieras a mí (1954) Libertad Lamarque, Silvia Pinal. Una mujer trata de convencer a la hija de su amante para que mate a su propia madre, pero el hombre descubre el plan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

El Siete Leguas (1955) Luis Aguilar, Yolanda Varela. Pancho Villa envía a un emisario al pueblo de Paredones para que consiga apoyos y, con el propósito de que lo reconozcan, le presta su caballo, el legendario Siete Leguas. El soldado pierde al equino y debe recuperarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:21 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11 a.m.

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Maureen O’Hara. Sinbad meets a beauty and villains on a voyage to the island treasure of Alexander the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Tues. 5 p.m. E! Wed. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. E! Tues. 7:30 p.m. E! Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Sister Kenny (1946) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Alexander Knox. Australian Elizabeth Kenny graduates from nursing school and becomes famous for her treatment of polio. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Lee Bowman. A nightclub singer turns alcoholic after quitting her career to marry a rising singer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Snow (2004) ★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. A North Pole-based toy distributor must go to California to rescue one of his family’s magical reindeer from a zoo. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 8 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. When Santa lands in the hospital with amnesia, his wife must find a way to save Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 10 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

A Snow White Christmas (2018) Michelle Randolph, Carolyn Hennesy. Blanca’s dastardly stepmother tries to cheat her out of her father’s inheritance. When she wakes up with amnesia, she receives the help of seven quirky friends, the Holly Jollies, to help her figure out her life. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sat. 10 a.m. KPXN Sat. 1 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Snowglobe (2007) ★★★ Christina Milian, Lorraine Bracco. A woman who longs to have a perfect Christmas is given a magical snow globe that transports her to a land where every day is Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (2012) Voices of Ariel Winter, Sara Ramirez. Animated. A girl must adjust to a life of royalty when her mother marries King Roland II of Enchancia. (NR) 48 mins. Disney Fri. 6 a.m.

Son tus perjúmenes mujer (1978) Luis de Alba, Patricia María. Un hombre hace todo tipo de trabajo para ganar bastante dinero, y así poder llevar su sobrino lisiado a Disneylandia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:45 a.m.

La sonrisa de los pobres (1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven y ambos pierden el empleo, pero la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Sons of Mistletoe (2001) Roma Downey, George Newbern. The director of a dilapidated foster home must convince the new owner to continue funding it. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Sons of the Desert (1933) ★★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie go to a lodge convention but tell their wives they’re going to Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 8:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:37 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 1:21 p.m. Starz Sun. 5 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 10:37 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:37 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sat. 3:26 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 11:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:35 p.m.

The Spruces and the Pines (2017) Jonna Walsh, Tom Kemp. The Spruces and the Pines, rival tree farm-owning families, have been feuding for years. When the respective heirs fall in love, they must keep their growing romance a secret or they’ll risk a Christmas blow-up that could destroy everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 10 p.m. KPXN Sun. 1 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 3:09 a.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 8:27 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 11:12 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:45 p.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:14 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty. A Los Angeles policeman has his little mother from New Jersey for a partner, whether he likes it or not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 6:49 a.m.

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9:50 p.m.

The Swan (1956) ★★★ Grace Kelly, Alec Guinness. A European princess waltzes with her tutor but is destined to marry a crown prince. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

T

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 9:40 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:49 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. Una banda de atracadores de bancos tiene dificultades para dar un arriesgado golpe de veinte millones de dólares debido a la intervención de un experimentado detective. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

A Tale of Two Cities (1935) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Elizabeth Allan. Dickens’ Madame Defarge knits, the Bastille falls, and a London lawyer makes a great sacrifice for love. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 2:31 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Sun. 8:30 a.m.

They Go Boom! (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan tries to cure Oliver’s cold with crazy home remedies. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 1:11 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:14 a.m.

The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 8:10 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 4:41 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

3 Godfathers (1948) ★★★ John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The 3 Worlds of Gulliver (1960) ★★ Kerwin Mathews, Jo Morrow. Jonathan Swift’s Dr. Lemuel Gulliver sails to Lilliput, land of pygmies, and Brobdingnag, land of giants. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 10:41 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (2020) Romany Malco, Regina Hall. Upon his release, an ex-convict sets out to fulfill his dream of becoming a world-renowned motivational speaker. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 1:28 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:06 p.m.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) ★★ Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Two goofy crooks kidnap twin little girls who have left home to get out of their mother’s hair. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Tom Horn (1980) ★★ Steve McQueen, Linda Evans. Turn-of-the-century Wyoming ranchers hire the legendary bounty hunter to stop cattle rustlers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 4:19 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Tomorrow Is Another Day (1951) ★★ Ruth Roman, Steve Cochran. Lovers go on the lam after she dupes him into thinking he killed her former boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Too Close for Christmas (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes. A woman’s feelings start to change when she reluctantly spends Christmas with the man responsible for ending her last relationship. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Topper Returns (1941) ★★ Roland Young, Joan Blondell. A girl’s ghost wants Cosmo Topper to find the hooded man who stabbed her but meant to stab her friend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Toys of Terror (2020) Kyana Teresa, Georgia Waters. Evil toys magically come to life to terrorize a couple and their children inside a secluded mansion. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Starz Fri. 12:48 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. Mientras la humanidad recoge las piezas después de una batalla épica, un grupo oscuro emerge para ganar control de la historia. Mientras tanto, una poderosa y nueva amenaza pone su mirada en la Tierra. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. 8 p.m.

Transhood (2020) Four kids and their families unmask the intimate realities of how gender fluidity is reshaping the family next door, especially in America’s heartland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 3 p.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:10 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 4:15 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (2019) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Sherri Shepherd. Morgan and Jayla decide to rent a luxurious home in Washington D.C. for the holidays so that Morgan’s mother can easily join them to celebrate Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

Twelfth Night (1996) ★★ Helena Bonham Carter, Richard E. Grant. Shakespeare’s tale moves to the 1890s: It’s about a man and his twin sister, who poses as a man, and their lovers. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:26 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 1:08 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Two Tars (1928) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stanley and Oliver, two sailors on shore leave, rent a car and go driving with dates but get stuck in a traffic jam. A minor fender-bender starts an escalating series of retaliations that leaves the vehicles in pieces. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 10:52 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:58 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Thur. 8:50 p.m. BET Fri. 4:50 p.m.

U

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Sun. 7 a.m.

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 12:31 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:03 p.m.

Una viuda sin sostén (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Unaccustomed as We Are (1929) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Silent. Stan and Oliver attempt to make a home-cooked meal. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 12:04 p.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:20 p.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Unlikely Angel (1996) ★★ Dolly Parton, Brian Kerwin. A dead country singer seeks to get into heaven by uniting a troubled family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. Dos hombres intentan detener un tren fuera de control que transporta un cargamento tóxico, poniendo en peligro la vida de miles de personas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

V

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:50 a.m.

The Valley of Decision (1945) ★★★ Greer Garson, Gregory Peck. A steel tycoon’s son loves the family maid, an Irish steelworker’s daughter, in late-1800s Pittsburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Fri. 6:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:26 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

A Very Brady Christmas (1988) ★★ Florence Henderson, Robert Reed. The Bradys fly their TV-series bunch home for a three-generation family reunion. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KDOC Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Fri. 2:20 a.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town (2020) Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott. Travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang leaves the big city behind and visits the small town of Slovang for a Christmas vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 2:50 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

La virgen morena (1942) José Luis Jiménez, Amparo Morillo. La Virgen de Guadalupe se aparece ante el indio Juan Diego, pero nadie le cree hasta que ven la imagen en el ayate. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Sun. 11 a.m.

¡A volar joven! (1947) ★★ Cantinflas, Miroslava. Cantinflas es un peón en un rancho y es obligado a casarse con la hija más fea de su patrón. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 6:39 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:22 p.m.

W

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 6:47 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 2:17 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 10:55 a.m. HBO Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 4:49 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Wedding for Christmas (2018) Cristine Prosperi, Colton Little. Haley escapes her small-town and builds a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with a childhood flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Sun. 12:35 p.m. MTV Mon. 10 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:06 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 p.m.

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (2018) The life and work of the controversial film critic. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 p.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Wish for Christmas (2016) Joey Lawrence, Leigh-Allyn Baker. A high school senior, disappointed at having to miss the town’s winter dance for a church service, wishes her family’s faith away, with unexpected consequences. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Witches in the Woods (2019) Craig Arnold, Hannah Kasulka. Seven friends set off for a weekend on the slopes. On the way, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. With temperatures falling and their nerves on edge, they turn on one another as they attempt to survive the night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 5:11 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:23 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Wrong Way Butch (1950) Dave O’Brien, Narrated by Pete Smith. A worker in a steel factory takes carelessness to a new level. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:12 a.m.

X

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 4:20 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 8:40 a.m. HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:53 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 11:04 p.m.

Y

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:06 a.m.

You’re Darn Tootin’ (1928) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Bumbling band members hit a sour note. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:58 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 12:35 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:48 p.m.

The Young Victoria (2009) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend. While still a teenager, Victoria meets Prince Albert, the man who will become the love of her life, and inherits the throne of England. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 1 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Z

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.