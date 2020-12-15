What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finale of ‘Devils’ on The CW
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Amazing Race Phil Keoghan greets the winning team at the finish line somewhere in New Orleans in the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) tries to use the dossier to stop Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and discovers who the killer is in the thriller’s season finale. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight Holiday displays in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; Lehi, Utah; East Peoria, Ill.; Glendale, Ariz.; San Jose; Hamilton, N.J.; Lake Mary, Fla.; and Las Vegas. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The two-episode season finale opens with a look back at the best moments and performances from the season. Then the three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the trophy. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
SEAL Team When Warrant Officer Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) goes missing after an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS
S.W.A.T. Chris (Lina Esco) brings the team into her mission to save a teenage girl from a predatory religious leader in this new episode of the police drama. Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS
For Life After Aaron and Henry (Nicholas Pinnock, Timothy Busfield) agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. 10 p.m. ABC
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season finale) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Saturday Night Live Christmas Special Culled from this late-night comedy show’s long run, this new special airs favorite yuletide-themed sketches performed by Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Aidy Bryant and “SNL” cast members from seasons past. 9 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kamala Harris; Daveed Diggs; Sophie Cousens; David Rose. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Peyton Manning (“Peyton’s Places”); Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Greg Kinnear (“The Stand”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Lindy Booth and Joshua Cassidy (“Swept Up by Christmas”); Meghan Trainor. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Matthew McConaughey; Chris Sullivan performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Carla Hall (“Top Chef”); JoJo performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Joe Manganiello (“Archenemy”); Raegan Revord (“Young Sheldon”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Brett Eldredge and Kelly sing “Under the Mistletoe”; Kyle Chandler; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Mask mouth and other oral health dangers; retail therapy; the power to succeed. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man says his wife caused his meth relapse and is the trigger that forces him to use. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Nikki and Brie Bella talk about their mother’s health emergency. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade (“Peace of Mind”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Christopher Walken. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Patty Jenkins; Marcus King performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Post Malone; Kawhi Leonard; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams; Holland Taylor. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Art of Political Murder This new documentary from filmmaker Paul Taylor revisits the 1998 killing of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi, a crime that sent the country reeling as it struggled to gain control after decades of political violence, igniting a subsequent fight for justice. 9 p.m. HBO
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Gold Rush (1925) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Zathura (2005) 9 a.m. Syfy
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9:30 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 10 a.m. KLCS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:36 a.m. Starz
Hero (2002) 11 a.m. HBO
The Avengers (2012) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Room (2015) Noon Showtime
The Double Man (1967) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Philadelphia (1993) 12:44 p.m. Encore
X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:45 p.m. HBO
Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. AMC
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 1:35 p.m. Freeform
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
Logan (2017) 2 p.m. FX
American Gangster (2007) 2 p.m. TNT
Living in Oblivion (1995) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Witness (1985) 2:53 p.m. Encore
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Santa Clause (1994) 4:15 p.m. Freeform
Black Hawk Down (2001) 4:50 p.m. Encore
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB
Vertigo (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:22 p.m. Starz
Jackass 2.5 (2007) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC
The Goonies (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Blues Brothers (1980) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Marnie (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Oliver! (1968) 8 p.m. KVCR
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Blinded by the Light (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
The Italian Job (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
The Trouble With Harry (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Inside Man (2006) 10 p.m. TMC
The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) 10:30 p.m. FX
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:18 p.m. Syfy
The Way Back (2020) 11:24 p.m. HBO
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 11:30 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Dec. 13-19 include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and a new adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 13 - 19 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week, Dec. 13: “White Christmas” on AMC and more
Movies on TV this week, Dec. 13: “White Christmas” on AMC and more
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.