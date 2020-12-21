What’s on TV Tuesday: The finale of ‘Swamp Thing’ on the CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Swamp Thing After learning the truth about himself, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) goes on the offensive against the mercenaries in the finale of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Tayshia introduces the remaining bachelors to her family before making her big decision in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Next Shea and LeBlanc (Fernanda Andrade, John Slattery) devise one last dangerous scheme to save the world in the series finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Tell Me a Story Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) is pressured to cancel her concert after Beau (Eka Darville) is targeted in a hit-and-run. 9 p.m. CW

Supermarket Sweep (N) 10 p.m. ABC



SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan of “The Neighborhood” compete for charity in this new special. 8 p.m. CBS

All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story The former baseball star tells the story of his life, from his childhood in California to his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2001 to his time a New York Yankee before retiring in 2019. 9 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Football Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane versus Nevada, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Boca Raton Bowl: UCF versus BYU, 4 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Louisville visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. FS Prime; West Virginia visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 6:45 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Laurie Santos; George Clooney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Adam Silver; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef John Kanell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariah Carey; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kate Winslet. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Al Franken. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert TV host Rachel Maddow; rapper Megan Thee Stallion. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miley Cyrus performs; Tony Romo. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Edgar Ramírez; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Carter McLean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Riz Ahmed; Bad Bunny performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Christmas High Note After a woman gets stood up for the last time by her long-distance boyfriend, but things start to turn around when she meets a single father and his teenage daughter at rehearsals for the community’s Christmas Eve pageant in this new holiday romance. Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner, Madeline Grace and William McNamara star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

First Christmas A writer (Idara Victo) raised in foster care gets an invitation to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had. Tonea Stewart, Samantha Smith and Mason Beauchamp also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Calendar Girls (2003) 8 a.m. Cinemax

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 8:30 a.m. Freeform

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. Paramount

Come to the Stable (1949) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9:45 a.m. AMC

True Grit (2010) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11:05 a.m. Showtime

Fight Club (1999) 11:10 a.m. IFC

Neighbors (2014) 11:30 a.m. FX

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Antwone Fisher (2002) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Skyfall (2012) Noon Syfy

The World of Henry Orient (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Urban Cowboy (1980) 1:45 p.m. TMC

The Fugitive (1993) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Rocky (1976) 2:30 p.m. Paramount

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 2:35 p.m. Encore

The Fighter (2010) 2:36 p.m. Cinemax

The Lion in Winter (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 3 p.m. MTV

Love Actually (2003) 5 p.m. AMC

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB

1917 (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime

Home Alone (1990) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Happy Feet (2006) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

Rocky II (1979) 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

John Wick (2014) 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. IFC

The Polar Express (2004) 8 and 10:02 p.m. BBC America

The Color of Money (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

The Usual Suspects (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Rocky III (1982) 8:30 p.m. Paramount

Holiday Affair (1949) 9 p.m. TCM

New Jack City (1991) 9:30 p.m. VH1

Get Shorty (1995) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 10 p.m. Epix

Out of Sight (1998) 10:44 p.m. Starz

