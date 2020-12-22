What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Christmas at the Castle’ on Lifetime
SERIES
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) visits Ella (Cassi Davis) in hopes of running into Calvin (Lance Gross) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games Former winners Darnell Ferguson, Amber Lancaster and Crista Luedtke participate in a new at-home competition when each of them receives one box of groceries and must first prepare a hot lunch and then a Sunday dinner, in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra (Tayler Buck) has a sudden change of heart concerning Lindor (Nicholas Duvernay), and her parents want to know why in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
The Great Christmas Light Fight The season finale showcases holiday displays in Burbank; Brooklyn; Atlanta; Independence, Ky.; Winter Haven, Fla.; Alexandria, Va.; Corriganville, Md.; and Surf City, N.C. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Daniella and Sabrina (Mignon, Novi Brown) support Andi (Kj Smith) who feels as if she is being punished for dating a married man in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A lanky mailman (voice of Fred Astaire) tells the origin story of Santa in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC and 10:50 p.m. Freeform
Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery This new documentary charts the recovery process of “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in the aftermath of a September bowling accident that left his right hand horribly mangled. 9 p.m. TLC
SPORTS
College Football New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech versus Georgia Southern, noon ESPN; Montgomery Bowl: Memphis versus Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, noon ESPN2. Also, Xavier visits Creighton, noon FS1; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 2 p.m. FS1; Villanova visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dr. Celine Gounder; Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Katie Ledecky; Guy Fieri; Marcus Samuelsson; NYC Children’s Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Laverne Cox; cooking with Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ryan Michelle Bathe; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
Tamron Hall LeAnn Rimes performs; Debbie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Nicolle Wallace. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gal Gadot; Ricky Martin; Lana Del Rey performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Meryl Streep; Chris Stapleton performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Kyle Chandler; Sturgill Simpson performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Cazzie David; Valerie Franco. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Meet Me in St. Louis In director Vincente Minnelli’s nostalgic 1944 musical, a St. Louis family learns they must move to New York just before the 1904 World’s Fair opens. Featuring Judy Garland performing “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Leon Ames also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Christmas at the Castle A New York perfume expert flies to Scotland to acquire a rare fragrance owned by a dashing but stubborn aristocrat who isn’t interested in selling. Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte, Geraldine Somerville and Nicholas Farrell star in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
I Used to Go Here Gillian Jacobs stars a struggling writer who is invited to speak at her alma mater, just days after her debut novel bombs, in writer-director Kris Rey’s 2020 comedy. Jemaine Clement, Hannah Marks, Forrest Goodluck, Josh Wiggins, Kate Micucci and Jorma Taccone also star. 10:45 p.m. HBO
Fight Club (1999) 8 a.m. IFC
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Ad Astra (2019) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Ali (2001) 9 a.m. TMC
Grease (1978) 9:55 a.m. MTV
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:35 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Spectre (2015) 11 a.m. FX
All That Heaven Allows (1955) 11 a.m. TCM
Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Signs (2002) 12:15 p.m. Syfy
Love Actually (2003) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Pocketful of Miracles (1961) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE and KPBS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1 p.m. Showtime
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:05 p.m. Paramount
District 9 (2009) 1:05 p.m. TMC
The Town (2010) 1:15 p.m. TNT
The Santa Clause (1994) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 1:55 p.m. Epix
The Cooler (2003) 3 p.m. TMC
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:35 and 9 p.m. Paramount
John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Deadpool (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX
Ice Age (2002) 5:23 p.m. Encore
Casino Royale (2006) 6 p.m. IFC
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Frozen (2013) 6:48 p.m. Encore
Early Man (2018) 7 p.m. Disney XD
The Cheaters (1945) 7 p.m. TCM
House Party (1990) 7 p.m. VH1
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC
Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8 p.m. Syfy
Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. TMC
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Contraband (2012) 8:50 p.m. HBO
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 9 p.m. OWN
The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America
Monsters University (2013) 10:13 p.m. Encore
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:15 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:29 p.m. Syfy
