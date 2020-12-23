What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Heisman Trophy Finalists Reveal’
SPECIALS
2020 Heisman Trophy Finalists Reveal Show Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris are likely to have their names and numbers called in this new special. 4:30 p.m. ESPN and 9 p.m. ESPN2
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Messiah, Prince of Peace Students from Illinois’ Wheaton College Conservatory of Music recount the story of the Nativity through Christmas music and carols. 8 p.m. KVCR
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Animated, based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Disney Prep & Landing 10 p.m. ABC
All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas 10 p.m. KOCE
The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Grace and Truth 10 p.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KOCE
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice 10:30 p.m. ABC
Christmas Eve Mass Coverage of Pope Francis’ mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 11:34 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Football New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii versus Houston, 12:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Jon Bon Jovi; Bryan Ford; NORAD Santa tracker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Director Patty Jenkins; chef Millie Peartree. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); MMA fighter Juan Archuleta. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Party planner Mary Giuliani; the Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
HOLIDAY MOVIES
Elf The Encore channel opens its Christmas Eve marathon of the holiday favorite starring Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan with a sing-along/cheer-along version. 8:20 a.m., 10 and 11:40 a.m. and 1:20, 3, 4:40, 6:20, 8, 9:40 and 11:20 p.m. Also airs on AMC at 6 p.m.
Christmas in Connecticut A popular lifestyle journalist (Barbara Stanwyck) is seen by her readers as the sweetest, most efficient homemaker in the countryside, but she’s really a chain-smoking city woman living in an apartment. When she’s assigned to host a soldier on leave for the holidays, she needs to come up with a home, a child and cooking skills fast. Dennis Morgan and S.Z. Sakall costar in the 1945 romantic comedy. 3 p.m. TCM
It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers his dreams to run the family business and marries a local girl (Donna Reed). Facing financial ruin, he’s pulled from suicidal despair by his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), who shows him how the world would have been had he never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic. 8 p.m. NBC
Bad Santa (2003) 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. MTV
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. KVCR; 11 a.m. KOCE and KPBS
Home Alone (1990) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Scrooged (1988) 2 p.m. AMC
White Christmas (1954) 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m. Sundance (marathon continues Friday)
The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC
A Christmas Story (1983) The annual 24-hour marathon airs on two channels every two hours starting at 8 p.m. on TBS and 9 p.m. on TNT
A Christmas Carol (1938) 9 p.m. TCM
MOVIES
The Greatest Showman In the 1800s, P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) indulges his imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in director Michael Gracey’s 2017 musical. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8:30 a.m. A&E
Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:31 a.m. Cinemax
The Godfather (1972) 10:25 a.m. IFC
EMMA. (2020) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Jurassic Park (1993) 11 a.m. A&E
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 11 a.m. TCM
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:26 a.m. Syfy
Rudy (1993) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 1 p.m. TCM
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 1 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:28 p.m. Syfy
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Grease (1978) 3:30 and 9 p.m. LOGO
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 4 p.m. BET
Early Man (2018) 5 p.m. Disney XD
Dances With Wolves (1990) 5 p.m. REELZ
The Bishop’s Wife (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Urban Cowboy (1980) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:57 p.m. Syfy
Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO
Working Girl (1988) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. A&E
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 7 p.m. TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:10 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9:30 p.m. A&E
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9:30 p.m. VH1
Dave (1993) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 9:49 p.m. Starz
