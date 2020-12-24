What’s on TV Friday: ‘Call the Midwife Holiday Special’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Christmas Caroler Challenge The finalists face off to win the competition in the series finale. Judges Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers and Garry Gary Beers perform. 8 p.m. CW

Call the Midwife The new holiday episode of this historical drama opens in December 1965, as the staff at Nonnatus House look forward to joyous and traditional holiday celebrations, but many things don’t go as planned, including a trip to the hospital for elderly Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt). Also, Trixie (Helen George) gets a subscription to a marriage bureau as a Christmas present, and Shelagh (Laura Main) is drawn into a deeply moving birth experience. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized The staff becomes concerned when a sea lion falls severely ill, while Andean bear cubs prepare for their exhibit debut in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In the first of two new episodes the chef discovers the purity of Tasmanian ingredients. In the second he seeks to earn the title of honorary Cajun. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Graham Norton Show George Clooney, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Viola Davis, Daisy May Cooper, Vanessa Kirby, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America



HOLIDAY SPECIALS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration This year’s edition of the long-running annual special will look quite a bit different due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough host. 9 a.m. ABC

Surprising Santa Claus Lara Spencer (“Flea Market Flip”) works with designers, contractors and volunteers to give the town of Santa Claus, Ind., the biggest Christmas present ever. 9 p.m. HGTV



SPORTS

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Miami Heat, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Golden State Warriors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 11:30 a.m. ABC; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 2 p.m. ABC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Lakers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

College Basketball Wisconsin visits Michigan State, 9:30 a.m. Fox; Maryland visits Purdue, 11:30 a.m. FS1

College Football Camellia Bowl: Marshall versus Buffalo, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints, 1:30 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning T.D. Jakes; Tori Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Cardinal Dolan; Bishop Michael Curry; Brett Eldredge performs; Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America King & Country performs; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week Year in review: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Errin Haines, the 19th; Weijia Jiang; CBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Sienna Miller; Kelly Clarkson; Brett Eldredge. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former President Barack Obama. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Taylor Swift; Christian Serratos (“Selena: The Series”); Sabrina Claudio performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers family; Kurt Vile performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Meryl Streep; Billy Eichner performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



CHRISTMAS MOVIES

My Sweet Holiday A woman is disappointed when her boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, so she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, where she discovers they’ve sold the family chocolate shop she loved so much to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey, Alexandra Ficken, Patty Lambert and Remi Hilson star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Elf (2003) 8 a.m. and 10:26 p.m. Starz; 8 and 10 p.m. AMC

A Christmas Story (1983) 6, 8 and 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. TBS; 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. TNT

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 9 a.m., Noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. E!

White Christmas (1954) 9:15 a.m. Sundance

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9:30 a.m. KLCS; 11 a.m. KOCE; noon and 3 p.m. KVCR

The Santa Clause (1994) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Holiday Affair (1949) 1 p.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 1:45 and 9 p.m. BBC America

My Sweet Holiday (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 a.m. A&E

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8 and 10:30 a.m. Bravo

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 8 a.m. and noon Comedy Central

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 a.m. Paramount

Titanic (1997) 8:29 a.m. and 10:42 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:30 a.m. and10 p.m. USA

Sneakers (1992) 8:33 a.m. Cinemax

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CMT

Paddington 2 (2017) 9 a.m. 1 and 5 p.m. TOON

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 10 a.m. Comedy Central

Coming to America (1988) 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Showtime

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 a.m. IFC

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Paramount

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 11 a.m. TCM

Paddington (2014) 11 a.m. ,3 and 7 p.m. TOON

Horton Hears a Who! (2008) 11 a.m. WGN America

The Living Daylights (1987) 11:20 a.m. Epix

Young Frankenstein (1974) 11:48 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:55 a.m. USA

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Noon and 9 p.m. CMT

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation

The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:35 p.m. BET

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 1:37 and 9 p.m. Encore

Black Rain (1989) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

Hustlers (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

The Apartment (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 3, 5:02, 7:04 and 9:06 p.m. Bravo

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3 p.m. CMT

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:35 p.m. USA

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Inside Man (2006) 3:50 p.m. TMC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ghostbusters (1984) 4:03 p.m. BBC America

The Family Man (2000) 4:07 p.m. HBO

Chicago (2002) 5 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB

Sabrina (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 5:45 p.m. AMC

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

Do the Right Thing (1989) 6 p.m. TMC

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6:31 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:35 p.m. USA

Gremlins (1984) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

The African Queen (1951) 7 p.m. TCM

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. HBO

Wonder (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

The Big Lebowski (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

Oliver! (1968) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Meet the Parents (2000) 9 p.m. Comedy Central

Catch Me If You Can (2002) 9 p.m. POP

My Fair Lady (1964) 9 p.m. TCM

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 9 p.m. TNT

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

Thunderball (1965) 10 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10:15 p.m. HBO

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

I Never Sang for My Father (1970) 10:36 p.m. KCET

The Cooler (2003) 11:40 p.m. TMC

