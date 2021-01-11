What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Trickster’ on The CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) wants to spend private time with Max (Skylar Astin) but is distracted by Mo (Alex Newell) and problems at work. Also, Emily’s (Alice Lee) sister (Jee Young Han) comes to help with the baby in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories Five high school seniors in their first detention become prey for a terrifying monster in the first part of the two-episode season premiere. In the second, a trans student endures bullying in high school until a mysterious janitor offers a way to take care of the bullies once and for all. Cast members include Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob LaBelle and Hunter Dillon. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Resident During a deadly pandemic, Dr. Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nevin (Emily VanCamp) get married in an intimate ceremony. Also, Conrad Ricamora joins the cast as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) estranged former stepson, in the season premiere of the medical drama. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), Norah O’Donnell and Zac Posen explore their immigrant roots in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) uncovers new truths about his past and his birth mother in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Trickster Newcomer Joel Oulette heads the cast of this imaginative new drama as an Indigenous teenager struggling to keep his dysfunctional family together. He holds down an after-school job and sells ecstasy to pay for his mentally ill mother’s (Crystle Lightning) drug habit. Craig Lauzon and Kalani Queypo also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Prodigal Son Already dealing with the trauma of having a father (Michael Sheen) who’s a notorious serial killer, Malcolm (Tom Payne) must protect both his sister (Halston Sage) and his mother (Bellamy Young) from a terrible secret. Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Keiko Agena also return for a new season for the crime drama. 9 p.m. Fox

PBS American Portrait Everyday Americans share self-filmed stories about their jobs and careers in the new episode “I Work,” which also reveals how the subjects are navigating changes in their occupations and careers. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits This new episode offers highlights from the Foo Fighters’ appearances in 2009 and 2015 on the musical performance series. 9 p.m. KVCR

Port Protection Alaska (season premiere) 9:30 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The episode “United States of Conspiracy” documents the alliance between President Donald Trump, his advisor Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season finale) 10 p.m. CMT

Unpolished (season premiere) 10 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

The Proof Is Out There Two new episodes: “Alien Orbs and Lightning Balls” and “Giant Serpents and Tiny Goblins.” 10:03 and 10:33 p.m. History



SPORTS

College Basketball Wisconsin visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Boston College, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chris Rock; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Melinda Gates; James Comey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bevy Smith; Kingsley Ben-Adir; Leslie Odom Jr.; Aldis Hodge. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anne Hathaway (“Locked Down”); COVID-19 vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Rapper Lil Nas X; Ralph Macchio; William Zabka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bruce Greenwood (“The Resident”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michelle Buteau (“Survival of the Thickest”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Michael Chiklis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rachel Brosnahan and Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I’m Your Woman”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Carrie Underwood. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers LP’s “Lost on You”; Milo Ventimiglia; Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil The team visits Nigeria and investigates whether a marriage certificate is real. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Terrifying abductions. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anne Hathaway; Lilly Singh; Jazmine Sullivan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Comey; Lili Reinhart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kyra Sedgwick; Aldis Hodge; JP Saxe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Leslie Jordan; Neil Gaiman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Pillow Queens perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Spontaneous Screenwriter Brian Duffield makes his directorial debut with this 2020 science fiction comedy set at a high school where students have started to explode inexplicably. Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Hayley Law, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel and Yvonne Orji also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

About a Boy (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime

Halloween (1978) 9 a.m. AMC; 9:31 a.m. Syfy

His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 a.m. TCM

Barton Fink (1991) 9 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:25 a.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

The End of the Tour (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

Citizen Kane (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Basic Instinct (1992) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Advertisement

1408 (2007) 11:58 a.m. Syfy

Gone Baby Gone (2007) Noon Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 1 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Set-Up (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. Showtime

A Bronx Tale (1993) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

The Green Mile (1999) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3 p.m. Freeform

Love Affair (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) 3 and 10 p.m. TMC

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 3 p.m. TNT

Zoolander (2001) 3:45 p.m. IFC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 3:53 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Arachnophobia (1990) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Chicago (2002) 4:36 p.m. Starz

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Dark Waters (2019) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Baby Boy (2001) 6 p.m. BET

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Mark of Zorro (1940) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Dope (2015) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Attack the Block (2011) 9:45 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:15 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Missing (2003) 10:31 p.m. Encore

The Birdcage (1996) 11 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Lucy (2014) 11 p.m. TNT

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement