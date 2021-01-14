What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’; ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’
SERIES
Jeopardy! Former champion Ken Jennings finishes his first week as guest host. 7 p.m. ABC
The Astronauts An unexpected development raises doubts among the young crew about ever returning home in this new episode of the science fiction kid show. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan, Ben Daon and Ryan Robbins star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bunk’d (season premiere) (N) 7:30 p.m. Disney
MacGyver With a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Secrets of Sulphur Springs This new family series stars Preston Oliver (“This Is Us”) as a 12-year-old whose family has uprooted their lives and moved to a new town to assume ownership of a run-down hotel. On his first day at his new school, classmates tell him the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Josh Braaten, Kelly Frye, Kyliegh Curran and Madeleine McGraw costar. 8, 9:05 and 10:35 p.m. Disney
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must write lyrics and perform choreography for a performance of RuPaul’s song “Phenomenon.” 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. As a major hurricane hits the island, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his friends find refuge inside La Mariana, along with two armed killers who are seeking shelter from the storm. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Jonathan Burns, Jeremiah Zuo, Eric Chien and Sabine van Diemen. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 New insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey comes from video diaries left by detective Lou Smit, who was brought out of retirement to investigate the murder. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances In “The Magic of Callas,” Rufus Wainwright, Thomas Hampson and Kristine Opolais offer insights and commentary about Maria Callas’ 1964 performance in “Tosca” at London’s Royal Opera House. 10 p.m. KOCE
Belle Collective Five Black female entrepreneurs in Mississippi work together to redevelop a historic district in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
College Basketball Duquesne visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wisconsin visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. FS Prime
Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate. From Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jason Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Liam Neeson; Meena Harris; Alex Toussaint. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Why Don’t We performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett; Isaac Boots. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); a program to help students adapt to remote learning. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paul Bettany; Sean Murray. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Regina King and Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”); Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Jenna Ortega (“It’s All Love”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give”; Jennifer Love Hewitt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Alba; Harry Shum Jr. (“All My Life”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Whether it is safe to spend time outside in the cold; former Bond girl Tanya Roberts’ partner. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Erica Mena. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The second impeachment of President Trump; fallout from the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building; new divisions within the GOP; the dynamics inside the Trump White House with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration a few days away: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Guest moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump. Panel: Katie Couric; author Matt Jones (“Mitch, Please!”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Cole Sprouse; Henry Hall performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:37 a.m. and 5:33 p.m. Starz
Back to School (1986) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC
A Hidden Life (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Finding Forrester (2000) 10:11 a.m. Encore
Roman Holiday (1953) 10:15 a.m. Sundance
Neighbors (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX
The Brothers McMullen (1995) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Doors (1991) 11:33 a.m. Cinemax
Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX
The Truman Show (1998) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:31 p.m. Encore
Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Zathura (2005) 1:31 p.m. Syfy
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax
Patriot Games (1992) 2 p.m. TMC
Out of the Furnace (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:35 p.m. Syfy
Munich (2005) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Judy (2019) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Charade (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. VH1
Moana (2016) 5:40 p.m. Disney
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Harriet (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET
The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Syfy
Speed (1994) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
On the Waterfront (1954) 8 p.m. KCET
Twister (1996) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 8 p.m. Epix
The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. Showtime
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 8 p.m. Starz
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 8 p.m. TNT
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8:40 p.m. LOGO
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 9 p.m. Encore
The Third Man (1949) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 10 p.m. KCET
Rain Man (1988) 10 p.m. Epix
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:30 p.m. TNT
