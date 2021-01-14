What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’; ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Former champion Ken Jennings finishes his first week as guest host. 7 p.m. ABC

The Astronauts An unexpected development raises doubts among the young crew about ever returning home in this new episode of the science fiction kid show. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan, Ben Daon and Ryan Robbins star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Bunk’d (season premiere) (N) 7:30 p.m. Disney

MacGyver With a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Secrets of Sulphur Springs This new family series stars Preston Oliver (“This Is Us”) as a 12-year-old whose family has uprooted their lives and moved to a new town to assume ownership of a run-down hotel. On his first day at his new school, classmates tell him the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Josh Braaten, Kelly Frye, Kyliegh Curran and Madeleine McGraw costar. 8, 9:05 and 10:35 p.m. Disney

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must write lyrics and perform choreography for a performance of RuPaul’s song “Phenomenon.” 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. As a major hurricane hits the island, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his friends find refuge inside La Mariana, along with two armed killers who are seeking shelter from the storm. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Jonathan Burns, Jeremiah Zuo, Eric Chien and Sabine van Diemen. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

20/20 New insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey comes from video diaries left by detective Lou Smit, who was brought out of retirement to investigate the murder. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In “The Magic of Callas,” Rufus Wainwright, Thomas Hampson and Kristine Opolais offer insights and commentary about Maria Callas’ 1964 performance in “Tosca” at London’s Royal Opera House. 10 p.m. KOCE

Belle Collective Five Black female entrepreneurs in Mississippi work together to redevelop a historic district in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN



SPORTS

College Basketball Duquesne visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wisconsin visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. FS Prime

Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate. From Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jason Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Liam Neeson; Meena Harris; Alex Toussaint. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Why Don’t We performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett; Isaac Boots. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); a program to help students adapt to remote learning. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paul Bettany; Sean Murray. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Regina King and Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”); Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Jenna Ortega (“It’s All Love”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give”; Jennifer Love Hewitt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Alba; Harry Shum Jr. (“All My Life”); tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show Whether it is safe to spend time outside in the cold; former Bond girl Tanya Roberts’ partner. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Erica Mena. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The second impeachment of President Trump; fallout from the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building; new divisions within the GOP; the dynamics inside the Trump White House with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration a few days away: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Guest moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump. Panel: Katie Couric; author Matt Jones (“Mitch, Please!”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Cole Sprouse; Henry Hall performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:37 a.m. and 5:33 p.m. Starz

Back to School (1986) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

A Hidden Life (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Finding Forrester (2000) 10:11 a.m. Encore

Roman Holiday (1953) 10:15 a.m. Sundance

Neighbors (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

The Brothers McMullen (1995) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Doors (1991) 11:33 a.m. Cinemax

Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX

Advertisement

The Truman Show (1998) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:31 p.m. Encore

Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Zathura (2005) 1:31 p.m. Syfy

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

Patriot Games (1992) 2 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Out of the Furnace (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:35 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Munich (2005) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Judy (2019) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Charade (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. VH1

Moana (2016) 5:40 p.m. Disney

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Harriet (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET

The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Syfy

Speed (1994) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

On the Waterfront (1954) 8 p.m. KCET

Twister (1996) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. Showtime

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 8 p.m. Starz

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 8 p.m. TNT

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8:40 p.m. LOGO

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 9 p.m. Encore

The Third Man (1949) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 10 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) 10 p.m. Epix

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement