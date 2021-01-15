Movies on TV this week: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on TCM



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 17 - 23, 2021

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Aliens (1986) HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

The Apartment (1960) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Encore Sun. 1:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:58 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Mon. 10:15 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Sun. 11:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:54 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925) TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) REELZ Sun. 10 a.m. REELZ Sat. 10 a.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 3:17 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6:04 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Fri. 6:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:11 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Mon. 11:46 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:50 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 17 - 23, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:09 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:53 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:46 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 17 - 23, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:29 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 4:38 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Showtime Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 4:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. Noon

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8 a.m. Starz Thur. 5 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 4:35 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Cobra (1986) ★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Mon. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 10:15 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Thur. Noon Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Sun. 10:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:58 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Tues. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 5:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 8:05 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:40 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Wed. 10:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Tues. 11:07 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 8:55 p.m. BET Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Tues. Noon

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:42 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ EPIX Wed. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:22 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TBS Sat. Noon

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Fri. 7:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:16 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:20 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:09 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Mon. 9:06 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:29 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:50 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:44 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Mon. Noon TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:07 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Sun. 8:09 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:11 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ REELZ Sun. 10 a.m. REELZ Sat. 10 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:38 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Rugrats Movie (1998) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Thur. 11 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:09 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Speed (1994) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:46 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:17 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:49 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:06 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ POP Mon. 2 p.m. POP Tues. 2:20 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:47 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 6:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:11 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Mon. 11:46 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:26 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sat. 5:15 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Mon. 9:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:57 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 2 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:46 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 17 - 23, 2021

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show Star Search to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:33 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Adam’s Rib (1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Addicted (2014) ★ Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe. A successful businesswoman puts her family, career and life on the line to satisfy her addiction to sex. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:45 a.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 5:48 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:51 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 3:06 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:11 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Mon. 6:47 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:13 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 12:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:29 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Wed. 9:30 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Alma Jarocha (1937) Juan José Martínez Casado, Julián Soler. Las aventuras de un grupo de estudiantes que vacacionan en la ciudad de Orizaba, Veracruz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 6:40 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 5:53 a.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 a.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

American Trial: The Eric Garner Story (2019) Real-life prosecutors and defense attorneys conduct an unscripted mock trial against the NYPD officer who was videotaped using a chokehold on Eric Garner in 2014, using the actual evidence, witnesses, expert testimony and rules of criminal procedure. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. REELZ Mon. 9 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 2:46 a.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Any Number Can Play (1949) ★★ Clark Gable, Alexis Smith. At odds with his wife and son, a casino owner bets all against a lucky oilman out to break the bank. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 a.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 p.m.

The Art of Political Murder (2019) An investigation into the truth behind the murder of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, who was killed in 1998 just days after trying to hold the country’s military accountable for the atrocities committed during its civil war. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 3:40 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 2:45 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:38 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Tues. 3 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Mon. 3:38 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:23 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Los agentes Mike Lowrey y Marcus Burnett tratan de detener a un narcotraficante que está inundando de éxtasis las calles de Miami y, para lograrlo, cuentan esta vez con la ayuda de alguien muy especial: la hermana de Marcus. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sat. 7 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. Noon TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Barton Fink (1991) ★★★ John Turturro, John Goodman. A serious Broadway playwright sweats out a B-movie script in a weird 1941 Hollywood hotel. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Bataclán Mexicano (1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Fri. 11:57 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:16 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:47 p.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

The Best Man (1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson. Presidential contenders vie for their party’s nod and a dying ex-president’s blessing. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

A Big Hand for the Little Lady (1966) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Joanne Woodward. Married homesteaders stop at a Texas hotel, where he loses big at poker and she takes his place. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:49 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:29 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 1:32 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:29 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:44 p.m.

Black Legion (1937) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Dick Foran. An autoworker loses a promotion to an immigrant and joins a black-robed hate group. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:45 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:50 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:37 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 5:07 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:04 p.m.

Bloody Sunday (2002) ★★★ James Nesbitt, Tim Pigott-Smith. In 1972 troops open fire on civil-rights leader Ivan Cooper and other peaceful protesters in Northern Ireland. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The Blues Accordin’ to Lightnin’ Hopkins (1970) Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mance Lipscomb. A portrait of the blues musician from Texas, Lightnin’ Hopkins. (NR) 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 12:02 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:55 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Bobbie Jo and the Outlaw (1976) ★★ Marjoe Gortner, Lynda Carter. A charismatic killer lures bored Bobbie Jo and others into joining his crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

El bolero de Raquel (1956) Cantinflas, Flor Silvestre. Después de varios incidentes, un limpiabotas logra bailar el bolero de Raquel con una hermosa muchacha. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

El bombero atómico (1952) ★★ Cantinflas, Elisa Quintanilla. Un bombero y un policía se embarcan en la misión inesperada de cuidar a una niña cuya madre falleció. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 p.m.

Born to Kill (1947) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Claire Trevor. A private eye hunts a killer who marries a divorcee’s rich sister. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. Noon

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 8 a.m. Starz Thur. 5 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. POP Mon. 7 p.m. POP Tues. Noon

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:12 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:47 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 7:47 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 9 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:14 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 3:07 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:22 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:52 a.m.

Broadway Babies (1929) ★★ Alice White, Charles Delaney. A Detroit chorus girl weds her stage producer without telling her rumrunner boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sat. 11:29 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:44 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Burn (2019) Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Suki Waterhouse. Melinda is a lonely and unstable gas-station attendant who’s tired of being overshadowed by her more confident and outgoing co-worker. When a robber holds up the station at gunpoint, Melinda tries to make a connection with the desperate thief. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 2:42 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 1:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:58 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Caín y Abel (1955) Antonio Badú, Fernando Fernández. Dos hermanos, Caín y Abel, son separados como si fueran parte de los bienes del matrimonio al divorciarse sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:16 p.m.

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 4:35 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Casualties of War (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Sean Penn. An innocent private sees his half-mad sergeant lead the rape/murder of a Vietnamese girl. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 3:11 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Champ (1979) ★★ Jon Voight, Faye Dunaway. A has-been boxer trains in Florida for a comeback and fights his ex-wife for custody of their son. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:18 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:32 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Mon. Noon HBO Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ABC Tues. 8 p.m. KEYT Tues. 8 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Cobb (1994) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Wuhl. Baseball legend Ty Cobb pressures biographer Al Stump to whitewash the sordid details of his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. MLB Fri. 8 p.m.

Cobra (1986) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen. El teniente de policía Marion Cobretti, alias Cobra, conocido por su dureza y eficacia, tiene la misión de proteger a la testigo de un asesinato, especialmente cuando un infiltrado en el Departamento de Policía delata su escondite. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Copycat (1995) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter. A criminal psychologist helps two detectives trail a killer whose crimes mirror those of infamous mass murderers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Thur. 9:45 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:53 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Mon. 11:25 p.m.

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) ★★★ President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, work to get two black students enrolled at the University of Alabama despite Gov. George Wallace’s ban. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Cristo 70 (1970) Carlos Piñar, Claudia Martell. Tras cometer un robo, dos jóvenes se refugian en un pueblo donde se enamoran de unas catequistas quienes sufrirán por ellos tras la representación de la pasión de Cristo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Critic’s Choice (1963) ★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. A Broadway critic shows up drunk and late on opening night to review a play written by his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Critical Thinking (2020) John Leguizamo, Rachel Bay Jones. A dedicated teacher inspires a group of Latinx and Black teens to become chess champions. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 8:50 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Cuatro Noches Contigo (1952) Elsa Aguirre, Luis Aguilar. Una joven desea huir para casarse con su enamorado en México, pero cuando su padre se entera trata de encerrarla y al escaparse ella se enamora de otro chico. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Cuernito Armani (2016) Alex Sirvent, Ivonne Montero. La vida de un hombre se complica cuando debe cumplir el deseo de su padre agonizante: presentarle a su novia, que no tiene. Tendrá que buscarla sin imaginar que la vida le tiene una grata sorpresa. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 9:13 a.m. HBO Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:02 a.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 10:55 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sat. 3:40 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Mon. 10:15 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:20 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:54 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 3:23 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:22 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:01 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 8 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Thur. Noon Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Daybreak Express (1953) A ride on the Third Avenue El. (NR) TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

El de los lentes Carrera (2014) John Solis, Óscar López. Luego de que su padre sea asesinado, un hombre enfurecido comienza una guerra contra un cartel de drogas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

De pulquero a millonario (1982) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un líder marxista, hijo de la pobreza, amigo de sus amigos y enemigo del trabajo, de súbito se convierte en millonario. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1 a.m.

Deep Cover (1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:07 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sun. 10:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:58 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Desperate Search (1953) ★★ Howard Keel, Jane Greer. A man, his wife and his famous-aviator ex-wife search for their two children lost with a cougar. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:07 a.m.

Disturbing the Peace (2020) Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa. A former Texas Ranger with a checkered past is forced to take action when a ruthless biker gang rolls into town looking to cause trouble. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 11:48 p.m.

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ellen Burstyn. Forced to visit her estranged mother in Louisiana, a New York playwright learns about her past through a scrapbook. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. POP Sat. 3:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 2 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:08 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FXX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:46 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Fri. 1:57 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:48 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Dying For a Daughter (2020) Brittany Underwood, Melanie Nelson. Samantha’s life is turned upside down after a terrifying car accident leaves her daughter severely injured; already struggling to balance her consuming work life with her deteriorating marriage, Samantha hires a live-in nurse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Dying of the Light (2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:58 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:13 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

East Side, West Side (1949) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, James Mason. A New Yorker’s mistress drives his wife to a war hero; then someone kills the mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Edge of the City (1957) ★★★ John Cassavetes, Sidney Poitier. A labor boss harasses a longshoreman and his fugitive white friend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Employees’ Entrance (1933) ★★★ Warren William, Loretta Young. A tyrannical department-store manager falls for an employee who is secretly married to one of his assistants. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 a.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

The English Teacher (2013) ★★ Julianne Moore, Michael Angarano. The life of a popular teacher turns topsy-turvy when a former star pupil returns home after a failed career as a playwright. Unwilling to see the young man give up his dream, she decides to produce his play at her high school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Escuela de Placer (1983) Angélica Chain, Lyn May. La gente se pregunta por qué cierta casa tiene tanta actividad, sin saber que es una escuela para aprender el placer. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

El estudiante 2 (2011) Óscar López, Fabián López. Tras la muerte de El Diablo, Gerardo Casasola, El Estudiante, activa a su grupo de asesinos. Esta vez no habrá piedad porque ambos grupos tienen suficientes motivos como para pelear a muerte hasta el final. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:25 p.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sat. 11:48 p.m.

Extinction (2015) Matthew Fox, Jeffrey Donovan. When an infection turns most of humanity into rabid zombies, two men and a 9-year-old girl must barricade themselves against their monstrous attackers. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Tues. 5:03 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:04 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Fabulous Joe (1947) ★★ Marie Wilson, Walter Abel. A henpecked husband looks to his talking dog for consolation. From the Hal Roach Comedy Carnival. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Mon. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 1:20 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Mon. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Faults (2014) Leland Orser, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A renowned authority on mind control encounters a formidable challenge when he is hired to deprogram a strong-willed cultist. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Feast of Love (2007) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Greg Kinnear. The love lives of several people intersect after Chloe moves to an Oregon town and takes a job in a coffee shop. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:19 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8:12 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Fences (2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:40 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Tues. 6 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 11 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:25 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Wed. Noon

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) ★★★ Jason Segel, Emily Blunt. Career plans and other obstacles stand in the way of two lovers who run into trouble each time they try to set a wedding date. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 2 a.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Mon. 10 a.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:03 a.m.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Tues. 6:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:43 p.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:42 a.m.

For Love or Money (1993) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Gabrielle Anwar. A Manhattan hotel concierge woos the mistress of an investor he needs for a big business deal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 3:24 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BET Mon. 11 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba. In the central story, Dwight McCarthy struggles with his inner demons and tries to maintain control until his former lover, Ava Lord, returns wanting his help to escape her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:25 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m.

Freedom on My Mind (1994) ★★ Filmmaker Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford profile the Mississippi voter registration project from 1961-'64. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. E! Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Fugitive in the Sky (1936) ★ Jean Muir, Warren Hull. Gangsters, government agents and reporters force a plane down and become involved in a murder case. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:40 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun. 11 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 3 a.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 7:58 a.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:17 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 5:08 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:32 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:32 p.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:46 a.m.

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 11:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:54 p.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Wed. 10:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:04 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Good Lie (2014) ★★★ Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng. An employment counselor dedicates her life to helping a group of Sudanese orphans find jobs and adjust to their new lives in America. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Tues. 11:07 p.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

El Gran Autor (1954) Pedro López Lagar, Lilia del Valle. Una historia de engaño y decepciones, en donde el amor se sobrepone a las desdichas y al final triunfa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Great Expectations (1974) ★★★ Michael York, Sarah Miles. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to an anonymous benefactor, and loves a pampered miss. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:01 a.m.

The Great Gatsby (2013) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire. A writer gets swept up in the affairs of Jazz Age New York’s wealthy elite when he moves next-door to a mysterious millionaire who throws lavish parties and pines for an unattainable woman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Mon. 3 a.m.

The Great Santini (1979) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Blythe Danner. A teenager stands up to his father, a gung-ho peacetime Marine pilot who runs his family like boot camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday (1976) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Oliver Reed. A scout and his Indian sidekick find their ex-partner spending their loot in 1908 Colorado. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 2:41 a.m. Starz Thur. 11 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Mon. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe (1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:30 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. MTV Tues. 2:25 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 8:55 p.m. BET Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 1:18 a.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Hide and Seek (2005) ★★ Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning. Strange events plague a widowed psychologist and his daughter who claims her imaginary friend is real. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 8:14 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:56 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 1:54 a.m.

High Wall (1947) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Audrey Totter. A mental-hospital psychiatrist helps a dazed ex-bomber pilot found next to his strangled wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:57 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E! Thur. 2 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. 3:15 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

The House by the Cemetery (1981) ★★ Catriona MacColl, Paolo Malco. The Boyles of New England have mad Dr. Freudstein in their basement. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m.

How I Got Into College (1989) ★★ Anthony Edwards, Corey Parker. A high-school senior tries to get into the same college where his dream-girl wants to go. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 1:41 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Tues. 5:25 p.m. MTV Wed. Noon VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Una adolescente con muchos recursos toma el lugar de su hermana menor en un concurso brutal en donde los jóvenes de 12 distritos pelean a muerte en televisión en vivo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:55 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

I

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 a.m.

I’ll Be Watching (2018) Janel Parrish, Rob Estes. After narrowly escaping the clutches of a deadly stalker, a beautiful young woman flees to a remote town where she rebuilds her life and finds the man of her dreams -- until the man of her nightmares tracks her down. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. Noon

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:17 a.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 p.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 7:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:42 p.m.

The Incident (1967) ★★★ Tony Musante, Martin Sheen. Two street punks insult and terrorize a carload of passengers in a New York subway. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:22 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

International Falls (2019) Rachael Harris, Matthew Glave. A woman who dreams of becoming a comic meets a washed up and burned out comedian in a small snowbound border town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m.

It Could Happen to You (1994) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda. A New York policeman keeps his promise to split a $4 million lottery prize with a waitress, but his wife objects. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

It Should Happen to You (1954) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon. An executive and a filmmaker woo a model famous for having her name on a billboard. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sat. 5 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 7:05 a.m.

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) ★★★ Gerry Mulligan, Louis Armstrong. Highlights of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival include Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Stitt, George Shearing Quintet, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:45 a.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Joe Smith, American (1942) ★★ Robert Young, Marsha Hunt. Nazi spies kidnap an aircraft mechanic and try to make him talk about a new bombsight. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:47 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:22 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TOON Mon. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013) ★★ Kevin Hart. In the follow-up to 2011’s Laugh at My Pain, comic Kevin Hart performs two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (R) 1 hr. 15 mins. BET Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

King in the Wilderness (2018) A portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. during the last years of his life, from his part in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to his assassination in 1968. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 p.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Wed. 12:20 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:55 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:52 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sat. 10 p.m. E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Lady in the Lake (1946) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Audrey Totter. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe searches for a publisher’s missing wife. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Lake House (2006) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 7:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:16 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:20 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3:33 a.m.

Leave No Trace (2018) ★★★ Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie. A man and his 13-year-old daughter are living in a park when a small mistake tips them off to authorities and changes their lives forever. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 12:49 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Liberal Arts (2012) ★★ Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen. A New York college adviser becomes involved with a student when he returns to his alma mater in Ohio for a favorite professor’s retirement party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 11 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 12:08 p.m.

The Little Foxes (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. In the Deep South, greedy Regina blackmails her brothers and lets her husband die. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) Jet Jurgensmeyer, Drew Justice. La pandilla está tratando de conseguir dinero para que la abuela no pierda su panadería. Su última opción es ganar un concurso de talentos. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Little Rascals (1994) ★★ Travis Tedford, Bug Hall. Spanky, que odia a las chicas, se enoja cuando Alfalfa se enamora de Darla en esta versión de las comedias Our Gang. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Loco Corazón (1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:38 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Love Crazy (1941) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. An old flame and a mother-in-law make a couple’s fourth anniversary wacky. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:53 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sat. 2:38 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sun. 3 p.m.

Madhouse (1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 4:13 a.m.

Madison (2005) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Jake Lloyd. Despite his wife’s protest, an Indiana repairman returns to hydroplane racing for a 1971 competition. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m. A&E Mon. 5 p.m. A&E Mon. 10:32 p.m.

Maïna (2013) Graham Greene, Eric Schweig. The daughter of an Innu leader is taken captive by their enemies. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Margot at the Wedding (2007) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Conflict between two sisters arises when one expresses her disapproval of the other’s fiance during a weekend visit. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Marilyn Hotchkiss’ Ballroom Dancing and Charm School (2005) ★★ Robert Carlyle, Marisa Tomei. A grieving widower finds a new lease on life after he keeps a promise to a dying man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Marine 4: Moving Target (2015) Mike Mizanin, Summer Rae. Jake Carter debe proteger a una hermosa mujer informante de un equipo de mercenarios fuertemente armados enviados por un corrupto contratista. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Married to the Mob (1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Master of Disguise (2002) ★ Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito. A genial waiter tries to rescue his parents from a criminal mastermind by assuming various identities. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 8:37 a.m.

Matador (1986) ★★★ Assumpta Serna, Antonio Banderas. A protege idolizes a once-great matador, despite the latter’s penchant for murder. (NC-17) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Maudie (2016) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke. Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis develops an unlikely romance with reclusive fishmonger Everett Lewis. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 3:49 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. History Mon. 1 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Midway to Love (2019) Rachel Hendrix, Daniel Stine. A psychologist quits her job as a television host and returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1949) ★★★ Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Fri. 11:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:09 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. 1:53 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Miss Juneteenth (2020) Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson. A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the ``Miss Juneteenth pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Mon. 2 p.m.

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:35 a.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Money Talks (1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. E! Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 9:06 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:47 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Tues. 3:04 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 5:03 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:06 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Paramount Wed. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. Shakespeare’s Don Pedro pairs Benedick and Beatrice and woos Hero for Claudio around a lively Italian villa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Murder Ahoy! (1964) ★★ Margaret Rutherford, Lionel Jeffries. Poisoned snuff leads Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple to a cadet-training ship and a killer. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Murder at the Gallop (1963) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Robert Morley. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple must mix with the horsy set to prove murder. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Murder Most Foul (1964) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Ron Moody. Agatha Christie’s tweedy sleuth Miss Marple is a juror with a hunch about a murder trial. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Murder on the Blackboard (1934) ★★ Edna May Oliver, James Gleason. Schoolteacher Hildegarde Withers uses a musical notation on a blackboard to solve the murder of a young colleague. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Murder, She Said (1961) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Arthur Kennedy. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple gets a job at an estate where she thinks there’s a corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 5:29 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn (2011) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne. A production assistant introduces Marilyn Monroe to the pleasures of the British countryside during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 8:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Wed. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

The Nanny Murders (2021) Mia Topalian, Coby Ryan McLaughlin. Jamie is thrilled when a famed business mogul hires her as a nanny for his children. However, when he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers he has a dark side -- and he’s willing to kill to keep it a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Narrow Margin (1952) ★★★ Charles McGraw, Marie Windsor. Hit men board a train to kill a racketeer’s widow escorted by a Los Angeles detective. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Never a Dull Moment (1950) ★★ Irene Dunne, Fred MacMurray. A New York songwriter and a rancher meet, marry and go west to live with his daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Never Let Go (2015) Angela Dixon, Nigel Whitmey. Lisa es una madre soltera, exmiembro de los servicios secretos estadounidenses, cuyo hijo es secuestrado mientras está de vacaciones en Marruecos. Ella usará todos sus conocimientos y habilidades para recuperarlo y detener a los criminales. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) Aimee Teagarden, Michael Rady. A morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 1:31 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Fri. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

The Night of the Hunter (1955) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters. The Rev. Harry Powell, a religious fanatic and serial killer, meets condemned murderer Ben Harper in prison, who tells him about hiding $10,000 in stolen loot. After he’s released, Powell tracks down Harper’s widow, Willa, and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sun. 2 a.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Voice of B.J. Rolfzen. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

No Maps on My Taps (1979) ★★★ Photographs and film clips highlight a look at 1930s dancers Sandman Sims, Chuck Green and Bunny Briggs. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

No Time for Comedy (1940) ★★★ James Stewart, Rosalind Russell. A Midwestern reporter marries the star of his Broadway comedy, then tries his hand at tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Northanger Abbey (2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Nosotros los nobles (2013) Gonzalo Vega, Karla Souza. Tres jóvenes privilegiados tienen inconvenientes para acceder a la fortuna familiar y se ven obligados a buscar un trabajo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Tues. 12:47 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:42 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 7:16 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 9:50 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Obsessed With the Babysitter (2021) Hannah Aniela, Lyla Emersen Booker. Elaine, an injured dancer, catches the eye of a psychologist who believes she’s the perfect woman. Realizing he’s manipulating her mind, Elaine must escape from his clutches before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 12:57 p.m.

Ode to Billy Joe (1976) ★★ Robby Benson, Glynnis O’Connor. A drunken encounter traumatizes teenage Billy Joe, who loves a girl in 1953 Mississippi. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 9:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn (2013) ★★ Armand Assante, William DeMeo. Newly released from prison, a man scoffs at the chance to earn an honest living in his father’s construction business; instead he returns to a life of crime. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Operativo de guerra (1998) Fernando Saenz, Fabián López. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:44 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:08 a.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Margaret O’Brien. A Norwegian farmer lovingly raises his daughter in Benson Junction, Wis. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Pal Joey (1957) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Frank Sinatra. A singer flirts with a chorus girl from Albuquerque after a San Francisco socialite buys him a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Pancho el Sancho (1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 4:42 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:47 p.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 9:52 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:50 p.m.

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 2:54 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Patch of Blue (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Shelley Winters. A blind white teenager, sheltered by her sleazy mother, falls in love with a kind young black man. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Penguin Pool Murder (1932) ★★ Edna May Oliver, James Gleason. New York schoolmarm Hildegarde Withers assists a detective with an aquarium corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925) ★★★★ Lon Chaney, Mary Philbin. Silent. A mad, masked composer holds a singer captive in the catacombs beneath the Paris Opera House and grooms her for stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 9:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:07 a.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:55 a.m.

Pillow Talk (1959) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 8:09 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 1:11 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, David Niven. A New York drama critic moves his wife and four boys to an old mansion in the country. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 9:03 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Un agente del FBI se infiltra en una banda de deportistas de élite, practicantes de surf, de quienes se sospecha roban dinero y joyas que luego reparten entre los pobres. Sus superiores empiezan a pensar que el agente está involucrándose demasiado. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (2015) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ohtani. Anime. Ash, Pikachu, and their friends meet the mythical Pokémon Hoopa. The little Pokémon likes to use his talent to play harmless tricks on people. When its true power is released, it loses control and becomes the terrifying Hoopa Unbound. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. Disney XD Mon. 6 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani. Anime. Ash turns 10 years old and becomes a Pokémon trainer when Professor Oak gives him his first Pokémon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Disney XD Mon. 9:40 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018) Voices of Sarah Natochenny, Haven Paschall. Anime. Five strangers with nothing in common find themselves working together to save the people and Pokemon of Fula City. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney XD Mon. 11:40 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel (2016) Voice of Ikue Ohtani. Animated. Ash meets the mythical Pokémon Volcanion when it crashes down from the sky, and a mysterious force binds the two of them together. Volcanion despises humans and tries to get away, but it’s forced to drag Ash along as it continues its rescue mission. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Polo Joe (1936) ★★ Joe E. Brown, Carol Hughes. Despite a severe horse allergy, Joe Bolton pretends to be a passionate polo player -- all to win the heart of his horse-loving neighbor, Mary Hilton. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Dan Monahan, Chuck Mitchell. A teen and his buddies spy on girls and get even with the owner of a raunchy bar in 1950s Florida. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Un compositor vicioso intenta ganarse el corazón de una cantante que hace famosa una de sus canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:23 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 1:42 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:08 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:46 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Wed. 3:30 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:38 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:22 p.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, a diplomatic consul, passes out on a street in Mexico City after a night of drinking. She is rescued by Alejandro, a single father whose visa she rejected the day before, and sparks fly between the two. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:32 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. REELZ Sun. 10 a.m. REELZ Sat. 10 a.m.

Raise Your Voice (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Oliver James. A small-town teenager defies her father and heads to Los Angeles to study at a performing arts school. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 5:03 p.m.

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Claudia McNeil. Proud members of a Chicago family argue over a $10,000 insurance windfall. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. Ralph and Vanellope embark on an adventure inside the internet to find a spare part to fix a video game. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:53 a.m.

Real Women Have Curves (2002) ★★★ America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros. A Latin teenager comes to terms with her self-image while helping her sister work in a dress factory. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:37 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:56 a.m.

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Red River (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Montgomery Clift. A cattle baron fights with his foster son on the first cattle drive up the Chisholm Trail. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 5:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Rent Due (2020) Ray Jr., Jasmin Brown. Two cousins are forced to come up with a plan to make some cold, hard cash when they lose their rent money after a night of partying with two strippers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Encore Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Reservation Road (2007) ★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo. A college professor sees his beloved son die in a hit-and-run accident and, soon afterward, begins his own quest to see the driver brought to justice. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 11:37 a.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:45 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:31 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:29 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Tues. 4:15 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:27 a.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Richest Girl in the World (1934) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Joel McCrea. An heiress trades places with her secretary and meets a man who loves her not only for her money. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 1 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Tues. 2:38 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Rocket Science (2007) ★★★ Reece Daniel Thompson, Anna Kendrick. Smitten with a pretty and smart classmate, a teen with a stuttering problem joins his high-school debate team. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Rocky Mountain (1950) ★★ Errol Flynn, Patrice Wymore. A Rebel officer and his men use a Yankee bride to lure Union troops in Indian country. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 1:50 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Mon. 8:30 p.m. FS1 Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rugrats Movie (1998) ★★ E.G. Daily, Voice of Christine Cavanaugh. Animated. Tommy and his plucky pals go on a forest adventure in his father’s latest invention, the Reptar Wagon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa (2021) G.G. Townson, Laila Odom. The journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl Salt James and Sandra Pepa Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. (NR) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Salvation Boulevard (2011) ★ Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear. A man becomes the target of a fundamentalist preacher’s minions after he sees the preacher accidentally shoot an atheist. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 8:50 a.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Say Amen, Somebody (1982) ★★★ Filmmaker George T. Nierenberg surveys gospel music, featuring Mother Willie Mae Ford Smith and Professor Thomas A. Dorsey. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 11 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. LOGO Thur. 10:50 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 11 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FS1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018) Ting-hu Zhang, Sing Hom. A trio of young misfits confronts ghostly goings-on at an off-season hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. Disney Sun. Noon Disney Sun. 9 p.m. Disney Mon. 7 p.m.

The Sellout (1951) ★★★ Walter Pidgeon, John Hodiak. A government lawyer backs a newspaper editor’s crusade against a corrupt sheriff. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 a.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Serpico (1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 9:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Rachel Ward. An Atlanta vice-squad detective loves a high-class call girl linked to politics and a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:09 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Show Girl in Hollywood (1930) ★★ Alice White, Jack Mulhall. A New York show girl is discovered by a big movie producer and is taken to Hollywood to become the next big star. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Kate Macer, una agente de élite del FBI, viaja a la frontera de México y EE. UU. para intentar capturar a un importante narcotraficante con la ayuda de otro oscuro jefe de un cártel. Durante la misión, su ética y sus valores se debilitan. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) ★★ Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Co-workers embark on a mission to deliver a letter from a terminally ill woman to the man that she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love (2015) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. The Postables explore the mysteries of true love when they deliver divorce papers to a couple on the same day that Oliver’s missing wife reappears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Sing and Like It (1934) ★★ ZaSu Pitts, Pert Kelton. Gangsters force a producer to use an off-key girl and her song about mother in his show. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 1:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Smilin’ Through (1932) ★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. A Victorian Englishman’s niece and her suitor resemble his long-dead bride and tragic rival. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:57 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 11:50 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

So Your Wife Wants to Work (1956) George O’Hanlon, Phyllis Coates. After a woman begins working at her husband’s place of employment, he assigns her some of the worst jobs and hopes she will become frustrated enough to quit. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:11 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Something of Value (1957) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Dana Wynter. A Kenyan native is torn between his tribe and his British friend during the Mau Mau crisis. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Mon. 9 a.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Speak Easily (1932) ★★ Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante. Thanks to his butler, a professor thinks he has inherited a fortune and lives it up. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Fri. 9:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 3:46 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Mon. 4:17 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 5:49 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:06 p.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 9:17 a.m.

Splendor (1935) ★★ Miriam Hopkins, Joel McCrea. Manhattan socialites push their son’s wife into an affair with someone who can restore the family fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 10:06 a.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3:06 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Stage Mother (2020) Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu. Worlds collide when a Texas church choir director inherits her late son’s drag queen club in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 7 a.m.

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 6 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 3:17 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sat. 9 a.m. TNT Sun. 2:53 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 8:52 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. 10:47 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:09 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6:04 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 6 a.m. TNT Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Sun. 10:29 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:37 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:12 a.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:11 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) ★★★ Burgess Meredith, Robert Mitchum. During World War II, American journalist Ernie Pyle goes abroad to write about the arduous experiences of stalwart members of the U.S. Army. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:34 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m. Syfy Tues. 7:55 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Stunts (1977) ★★ Robert Forster, Fiona Lewis. A stuntman dies during the making of a police movie; his brother takes his place to investigate. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Summer Stock (1950) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. A New England farmer lets a dancer’s troupe use her barn in exchange for help with the chores. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Suva: Pride of Fiji (1940) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of the Fiji islands and a look at native culture and architecture. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 6 p.m.

Swept Up by Christmas (2020) Lindy Booth, Justin Bruening. An antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 2:45 p.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) ★★★ Renee Firestone, Erika Jacoby. Six female Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp discuss their ordeal and how they were able to persevere in the face of almost-certain death. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. KLCS Wed. 4 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Take the High Ground (1953) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Karl Malden. Two Army sergeants use different methods to produce soldiers at Fort Bliss, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw. Four men hijack a crowded subway train and threaten to murder one hostage for every minute the ransom demand is late. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Tales From the Hood 3 (2020) Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield. William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with 6-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:48 a.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Mon. 2 p.m. POP Tues. 2:20 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Timothy Hutton, George C. Scott. Inspired by a general, a cadet leads an armed defense of his military school to keep it from becoming condos. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 5:47 a.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 6:19 a.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Mon. 3:15 p.m.

10.0 Earthquake (2014) Henry Ian Cusick, Chasty Ballesteros. Un ingeniero y su jefe sin saber causan una serie de terremotos cuando su operación de fractura hidráulica altera la Falla de San Andrés. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Tension (1949) ★★ Richard Basehart, Audrey Totter. A drugstore manager creates an alter ego to perform the perfect murder of his wife’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Fri. 6:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:11 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:25 p.m. EPIX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 a.m.

These Three (1936) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Merle Oberon. A child spreads malicious lies about two women and a man at a private boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 1:52 a.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Thur. 4:40 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Thur. 8:26 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:47 p.m.

Tirando a matar (1961) Angel Infante, Lucha Moreno. Un empleado se confiesa culpable de un fraude en una compañía petrolera y su hijo se hace delincuente para rescatarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 11:46 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 7:19 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m. Ovation Sun. 1 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Torch Song (1953) ★★ Joan Crawford, Michael Wilding. A hardened Broadway comedy star becomes attracted to a blind pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Tortured (2010) Erika Christensen, Jesse Metcalfe. A couple hatch a twisted plan to take revenge on the man who killed their son. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 12:48 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 1:26 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Trapped in Paradise (2016) Anna Loos, Bernhard Piesk. Una mujer que acaba de enviudar y su hijo de 12 años se van de vacaciones a un complejo de lujo en una isla remota. Un día después de instalarse en el lugar, unos criminales asaltan el hotel y los toman como rehenes. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria (2016) The Sephardic community in Kastoria, Greece, is doomed after Nazis take control of the town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KLCS Tues. 10 p.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:57 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 2 a.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 5:48 a.m.

Two for the Win (2021) Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan. A world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. USA Sat. Noon

2nd Chance for Christmas (2019) Brittany Underwood, Tara Reid. After trading love for fame and fortune long ago, a spoiled pop star is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. BET Mon. 8 p.m. BET Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Wed. 9:05 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:03 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. El agente Mark Sheridan es arrestado por un presunto asesinato. Es trasladado en avión, pero se realiza un aterrizaje de emergencia en el río Ohio y Sheridan se escapa. El oficial federal Sam Gerard y su equipo inician la búsqueda del fugitivo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The UFO Phenomenon (2020) Narrated by Peter Coyote. Interviews and archival footage offer credible evidence and insight on the UFO phenomenon. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Travel Sun. Noon

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Under the Gun (2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:19 a.m.

The Unholy Wife (1957) ★ Diana Dors, Rod Steiger. The wife of a California vintner botches his murder with her lover, a rodeo rider. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Unsuspected (1947) ★★ Claude Rains, Joan Caulfield. The narrator of a murder-mystery radio show is a killer, but his niece would never know it. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. E! Sun. 3:15 p.m. E! Thur. 5 p.m. E! Thur. 11:30 p.m. E! Fri. 8 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Mon. 3:17 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:53 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:01 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Paul Newman, Charlotte Rampling. A boozing lawyer takes on a law-firm dean, the Archdiocese of Boston and the system in general. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sat. 10:27 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:39 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 8:02 a.m.

Virginia City (1940) ★★ Errol Flynn, Miriam Hopkins. A Union spy, a Rebel spy, a saloon singer and an outlaw vie for a wagon train of Confederate gold in Nevada. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

Waiting for Guffman (1996) ★★★ Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy. An effeminate theater director assembles blithely talentless Missourians for a musical celebrating a town milestone. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 10:56 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:59 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:05 a.m.

A Warm December (1973) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Esther Anderson. An American doctor in London falls in love with an African diplomat’s niece who has sickle-cell anemia. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Un maestro con la espada se niega a matar al niño de un clan rival, y se marcha con él a una ciudad fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Allá se hace amigo de una mujer que pretende vengarse del hombre que mató a su familia. Mientras, su clan lo persigue. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

The Way I See It (2020) Pete Souza. Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MSNBC Sat. 1 a.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Mon. 4:30 p.m. POP Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 2:50 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Sun. 1:15 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

When Were You Born? (1938) ★★ Margaret Lindsay, Anna May Wong. A Chinese astrologer helps the San Francisco police solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Why Stop Now? (2012) ★ Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo. Scoring drugs for his addict mother is but one of a piano prodigy’s problems as he tries to get his family’s affairs in order before he heads out to an important audition. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

William and the Windmill (2013) William Kamkwamba, Tom Rielly. William Kamkwamba’s life is transformed after he creates a power-generating windmill from spare parts to save his family from famine in Malawi. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Winter’s Dream (2018) Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson. When a former ski champion re-enters the competitive world after a 16-year-old downhill racer asks for help, she finds a new love and reawakens an old passion. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

The Witch (2015) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson. In 1630 New England, members of a farming family suspect the oldest daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly vanishes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Without a Trace (1983) ★★ Kate Nelligan, Judd Hirsch. Estranged from her husband, a New Yorker turns to the police after her son disappears on the way to school. (PG) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 3:42 a.m.

Witness to Murder (1954) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Sanders. A woman looks out a window and sees a man kill someone; he’s so tricky no one believes her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 8 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Mon. 8 p.m. A&E Tues. 1:33 a.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:38 p.m.

Woman Chases Man (1937) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Joel McCrea. An architect sets her sights on a land developer’s son who refuses to invest in their project. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988) ★★★ Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas. An unstable woman searching for her former lover finds chaos as a diverse group of strangers enters her life. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 4:10 p.m. HBO Wed. 8:20 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Xanadu (1980) ★★ Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly. A mythological muse helps an artist and a former big-band clarinetist open a roller disco. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 5:32 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:45 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:16 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

You Got to Move (1985) ★★★ Filmmakers Lucy Massie Phenix and Veronica Selver mix archival material with homespun stories of change in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Mon. 5:25 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.