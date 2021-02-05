Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 7 - 13, 2021

Apocalypse Now (1979) Cinemax Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Sun. 4:46 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) Cinemax Fri. 4:22 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Glory (1989) Starz Mon. 9:19 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Sun. 10:24 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Wings of Desire (1987) TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) Encore Mon. 4:27 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 7 - 13, 2021

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Sun. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:50 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:55 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ USA Wed. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ USA Wed. 2:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:20 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 4:08 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Tues. 6 a.m. Bravo Wed. 12:32 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ USA Wed. 4 p.m. USA Thur. 12:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 8:17 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ E! Thur. Noon E! Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 7 - 13, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Thur. 3:06 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Thur. 3:52 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ POP Sat. 12:45 p.m. POP Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 1 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Wed. 2:30 p.m. MTV Thur. Noon

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 6:48 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 11 a.m. MLB Tues. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:55 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Fri. Noon Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:54 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:12 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Wed. 8:40 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:03 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2:50 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Encore Wed. 9:47 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:38 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Mon. 3:15 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m. MTV Sun. 4 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Mon. 2:44 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:10 a.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Thur. 4:25 p.m. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 4:08 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:57 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Showtime Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:15 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:16 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:35 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 7:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TNT Sat. 1:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:57 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 12:10 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Sat. 10:45 a.m. TNT Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Encore Thur. 4:17 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:02 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ E! Fri. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Thur. 2:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:46 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:51 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7:05 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 5 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ LOGO Thur. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:12 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:32 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:41 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 6 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:47 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Thur. 7:35 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 2:03 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:49 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Sun. 9:28 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:14 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:07 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:19 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 11:50 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 3 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Tues. 6:56 a.m. Starz Tues. 9 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:01 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:01 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:21 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 4:27 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 7 - 13, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:31 a.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Act of Violence (1949) ★★ Van Heflin, Robert Ryan. A crippled World War II veteran stalks a contractor whose prison-camp betrayal caused a massacre. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:28 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:37 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Walter Connolly. Mark Twain’s boy hero meets a bogus king and duke while rafting the Mississippi with runaway slave Jim. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Affectionately Yours (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Dennis Morgan. A global reporter tries to win back his wife and is wooed by a colleague in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 6:09 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:34 p.m.

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy. Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after an error by an air traffic controller causes the death of a construction foreman’s wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Agent Cody Banks (2003) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff. Recruited by the CIA, a teen works under cover to befriend a girl whose father is a pawn for an evil organization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Anthony Anderson. Un agente de la CIA finge ser un prodigio del clarinete mientras intenta recuperar un programa que controla las mentes. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Alex of Venice (2014) Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Messina. After her stay-at-home husband leaves her, a workaholic lawyer finds that she is not completely up to the tasks of caring for her young son, ailing father and household all by herself. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:35 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:55 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 7:46 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

All Good Things (2010) Ryan Gosling, Kirsten Dunst. The marriage between the heir to a real-estate fortune and a woman of modest means goes south after the husband returns to work for his demanding father. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 3:05 a.m.

All My Husband’s Wives (2019) Kelly Rutherford, Erin Karpluk. Alison’s world is turned upside down when her husband Dominick dies in a car accident. When it’s revealed that he was murdered, even more secrets about his life come to light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Along Came a Nanny (2014) Cameron Mathison, Sarah Lancaster. Hoping to catch a burglar, a cop goes under cover as a nanny in an upscale community. As he looks for leads, he becomes involved with a high-maintenance family and a pretty caregiver nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 1:13 a.m. Starz Fri. 8:31 a.m.

Altered States (1980) ★★★ William Hurt, Blair Brown. A psychophysiologist experiments with drugs and a sensory-deprivation tank and has visions he believes are genetic memories. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:27 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Thur. 3:06 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Stan Hurley, un veterano de la Guerra Fría, recluta y entrena a Mitch Rapp, cuya novia murió en un ataque terrorista. Con la colaboración de una letal agente turca, los tres deberán detener a un grupo terrorista antes de que inicien una guerra. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:10 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 3:07 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:52 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 3:52 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:03 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 9 p.m. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:42 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Dudley Moore, John Gielgud. A dry British butler helps his tippling master choose love with a waitress or marriage for money. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Arthur Newman (2012) ★★ Colin Firth, Emily Blunt. Frustrated with his boring life, a man fakes his death and, accompanied by a like-minded woman, attempts to reinvent himself. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. POP Sat. 12:45 p.m. POP Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:40 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:45 p.m.

B

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sun. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise (1961) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lana Turner. An advice-to-the-lovelorn writer falls for the only single girl in a town full of women. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Thur. 5:53 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m. FX Sun. 1 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 9 a.m. MLB Wed. 6 p.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:56 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché (2018) Narrated by Jodie Foster. The life and work of the first female film director. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Beauty and the Boss (1932) ★★ Marian Marsh, Warren William. A titled Viennese bank president winds up marrying his wide-eyed secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Tues. Noon VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Before Sunrise (1995) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. An American and a Frenchwoman meet on a train and spend a romantic day and night in Vienna. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:22 p.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) ★★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke. Events spiral out of control when a man ropes his brother into a scheme to rob their parents’ jewelry store. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:46 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 8:42 a.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Between Two Worlds (1944) ★★ John Garfield, Paul Henreid. A ship sails on with a cynical newsman, a suicidal couple and others who are dead but don’t know it. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

The Big Cube (1969) ★★ Lana Turner, George Chakiris. A spoiled hippie and her boyfriend try to speed her inheritance by slipping her stepmother LSD. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 2:30 p.m. MTV Thur. Noon

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 1:50 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Bite the Bullet (1975) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Candice Bergen. Ex-Rough Riders, an ex-prostitute and a gunfighter enter a marathon horse race across the desert. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:17 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:53 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:26 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:58 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Fri. 4:51 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:57 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:46 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Blood Work (2002) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels. A former FBI agent comes out of retirement to find the killer who murdered his heart donor. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

Bloody Sunday (2002) ★★★ James Nesbitt, Tim Pigott-Smith. In 1972 troops open fire on civil-rights leader Ivan Cooper and other peaceful protesters in Northern Ireland. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Blow Out (1981) ★★★ John Travolta, Nancy Allen. A sound man re-creates a political murder-by-car-crash with a sight-and-sound montage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Body and Soul (1947) ★★★ John Garfield, Lilli Palmer. A corrupted boxer sees the light and decides at the last minute to win a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Body of Deceit (2015) Kristanna Loken, Antonio Cupo. An accident in Malta leaves ghostwriter Alice with memory loss. Suffering from writer’s block, she returns to the island to recover when she meets the sensual Sara. As they bond, a shady stranger begins to taint the stay with mystery. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009) ★ Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus. The MacManus brothers return to Boston to avenge the murder of their priest. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Born to Be Bad (1950) ★★ Joan Fontaine, Robert Ryan. A woman milks an affair with a writer and marriage to a rich businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:58 a.m.

Boys’ Night Out (1962) ★★★ Kim Novak, James Garner. Would-be swingers Fred, George, Doug and Howard share a sexy blonde who’s secretly doing a thesis on men. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Tues. 4:30 p.m. MTV Wed. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m.

The Breaking Point (1950) ★★ John Garfield, Patricia Neal. A charter-boat captain winds up in the middle of a syndicate shootout after transporting illegal immigrants. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Breathless (1983) ★★ Richard Gere, Valérie Kaprisky. A French coed flees with a West Coast car thief who lives by comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 2:45 p.m.

La bronco maldita (1996) Banda San Felipe, Fernando Sáenz. La mafia se une con las autoridades y le tiende una trampa a un hombre que está intentando reformar su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 6:48 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Sun. 11 a.m. MLB Tues. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 3:44 a.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Bulworth (1998) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Halle Berry. After hiring a hit man to kill him, a disillusioned senator starts speaking the blunt truth at campaign rallies. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 4:19 p.m.

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 12:10 p.m. Showtime Fri. Noon

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 3:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:40 a.m.

C

Cabaret de Frontera (1992) Patricia Rivera, Alejandro Ruíz. Un traficante llega a un cabaret fronterizo en busca del asesino de su padre, y sospecha del administrador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:25 p.m.

El cachorro (1966) Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Blanca Sánchez. Un joven es perseguido por todo el mundo, desde sus más peligrosos enemigos hasta las implacables autoridades. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

El Cafre (1985) Joaquín Cordero, Mario Almada. Un hombre lleva en su camión una carga peligrosa, y cuando estalla el equipo de refrigeración debe mantener la calma. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power (2005) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Mario Van Peebles. A New York gangster forms an alliance with two criminals to become the most powerful drug kingpin in Spanish Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. All hell breaks loose when the most feared drug lord in Mexico declares war on a rancher and his family. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 11:25 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Chiquidrácula (1985) Carlos Espejel, Adalberto Martínez. Un abuelo alcohólico enferma gravemente. Su médico dice que sólo un gran susto puede curarlo y su nieto decide dárselo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 2:11 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 8:45 a.m. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Fri. 10:05 p.m. POP Sat. 7 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 2 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 10:20 a.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Company Business (1991) ★★ Gene Hackman, Mikhail Baryshnikov. The CIA and the KGB chase two ex-agents around Europe after a $2 million swap deal goes awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Con licencia para matar (1969) Fernando Casanova, Emily Cranz. Unas agentes son contratadas para recuperar el oro robado del Dr. Klux, un científico que quiere conquistar al mundo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Convicts Four (1963) ★★ Ben Gazzara, Stuart Whitman. Rehabilitated during a 17-year prison term, convict John Resko becomes a renowned painter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 12:39 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Mon. 4:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:06 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. MTV Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:19 a.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Crossfire (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Robert Mitchum. A GI helps a pipe-smoking detective trap an anti-Semitic soldier for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Crossing Delancey (1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2019) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Cutthroat Island (1995) ★★ Geena Davis, Matthew Modine. A map written in Latin leads a slain pirate’s daughter and her partner to gold and into battle with a murderous uncle. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 11:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:39 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

D

Dancing Co-ed (1939) ★★ Lana Turner, Richard Carlson. A studio press agent plants a girl in a college so she can win a bogus talent search. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:55 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:38 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sat. 12:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:11 p.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Fri. Noon Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Day of Reckoning (2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 1:54 p.m.

De Palma (2015) ★★★ Brian De Palma. Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including Sisters, Obsession, Carrie, Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way and Mission: Impossible. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Dead 7 (2016) Nick Carter, Carrie Keagan. A group of gunslingers must take out a horde of zombies to save a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Death Saved My Life (2021) Meagan Good, Chiké Okonkwo. On the surface it seems Jade has it all, including a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. However, behind closed doors, her life is far from perfect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Designing Woman (1957) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Detroit (2017) ★★★ John Boyega, Will Poulter. As rioting and civil unrest rocks Detroit during the summer of 1967, several policemen begin interrogating guests at the Algiers Motel. By the end of the night, three unarmed men are gunned down while several others are brutally beaten. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 5:12 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Dirty Pretty Things (2002) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou. A hotel receptionist runs a racket where desperate immigrants each give up a kidney in exchange for a passport. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:44 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:29 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) ★★★★ Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner. At 43, Jean-Dominique Bauby, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, has a devastating stroke, which leaves him almost completely paralyzed and unable to communicate except by blinking one eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:22 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:11 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 10 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

Dolapo Is Fine (2020) Doyin Ajiboye, Katie Friedli Walton. A young Black woman faces pressure to change her name and hairstyle. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Driven to Abstraction (2019) Two women become caught up in a multimillion dollar art scam. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KPBS Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

E

Easter Under Wraps (2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes under cover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down and meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:25 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 8:40 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Emanuel (2019) On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist walks into a bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and guns down nine African Americans. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Mon. 8 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:01 a.m.

En Preparación (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Emilio Franco. Unos narcotraficantes matan a los padres de Daniel y éste queda bajo la custodia de sus tíos, que no lo aceptan. Solo su primo, Damián, traba amistad con él. Sin embargo, al crecer, sus vidas toman caminos muy diferentes. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 10:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:47 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:27 p.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. Noon

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Ever Since Eve (1937) ★★ Marion Davies, Robert Montgomery. A pretty stenographer makes herself homely and lands a job as a writer’s secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fantoche (1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:38 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 1:59 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:46 p.m.

Fences (2016) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Viola Davis. Now working as a garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, a former baseball star creates tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Fri. 9 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Mon. 11:03 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 12:34 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Sat. 3:07 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. USA Sat. 10 a.m.

Finders Keepers (2014) Jaime Pressly, Patrick Muldoon. A divorced mother’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young daughter becomes obsessed with an evil doll left behind by the previous owners. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3:31 a.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 5:07 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:31 a.m.

Firewalker (1986) ★★ Chuck Norris, Louis Gossett Jr. Two guys and a girl brave jungle hazards to find an Aztec temple filled with gold. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:50 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 1:02 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:27 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:20 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

The Five Heartbeats (1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent ‘60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. Noon

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Fri. 10:05 a.m. Starz Fri. 9:42 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m.

The Fortune Cookie (1966) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A TV cameraman hurt while covering a football game is told by his brother-in-law how to get a big insurance settlement. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Foster Boy (2019) Matthew Modine, Michael Hyatt. A lawyer finds himself at the center of a trial in which a for-profit foster care agency puts a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, which leads to catastrophic results. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. USA Wed. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. USA Wed. 2:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:20 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 9:47 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:38 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Gasoline Thieves (2019) Leonardo Alonso, Eduardo Banda. A crush fuels 14-year-old Lalo’s descent into the criminal underworld of illegal gasoline extraction, but what begins as a fast track for the latest smartphone veers into a deadly fight for his life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Mon. 3:15 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m. MTV Sun. 4 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 4:37 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:21 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Gigi (1958) ★★★★ Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier. An heir finds that he wants to marry the teen groomed to be his mistress in Gay ‘90s Paris. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) ★★★ George Murphy, Lucille Ball. A shipping magnate loves his secretary, but she has a boyfriend in the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 9:19 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Mon. 2:44 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Tues. 9:10 a.m.

Goodbye Again (1933) ★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. A married woman chases a playboy writer, making his secretary jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason. A divorced dancer and her daughter must room with an off-off-Broadway actor. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Goose and the Gander (1935) ★★ Kay Francis, George Brent. A society-conscious woman tries to keep tabs on the activities of her ex-husband. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Thur. 4:25 p.m. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 4:08 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 2 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 1:17 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:19 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Paramount Sat. 8:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Águila o sol (1938) ★★ Cantinflas, Manuel Medel. Un mismo día, tres bebés son abandonados en la puerta de un convento, dos de apellido Águila, de familia rica, y uno apellido de Sol, de familia pobre. Con el tiempo, crecen juntos y se vuelven inseparables. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

H

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:49 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:57 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 4 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Sondra Locke. John, a deaf and mute man, rents a bedroom in a small town to be closer to his friend, Spiros, who is also deaf. John attempts to strike up a friendship with Mick, the teenage daughter of his disabled landlord, and meets the town drunk. (G) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Heist (2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster’s casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) ★★★ Sally Field, Max Greenfield. With help from her best friend’s granddaughter, a smitten woman concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker in her office. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:03 a.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 3:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

High School Musical (2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney Sun. 12:05 p.m.

High School Musical 2 (2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 1:55 p.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

Hitchcock (2012) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren. Alma Reville lends her customary support to husband Alfred Hitchcock as he directs Psycho, but her reservations about the film’s production cause a strain in their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:23 a.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:59 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 4:15 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 10:20 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Hombres de tierra caliente (1983) Gerardo Reyes, Isabel Rojas. Un hombre pierde la razón luego del asesinato de su padre y llega a convertirse en vengador de la justicia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Honey 3: Dare to Dance (2016) Cassie Ventura, Kenny Wormald. A college student drops out to use her talents as a dancer in the community. She rents a failing theater to put on a hip-hop production of Romeo and Juliet, but arguments between the cast members threaten to ruin the entire project. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Honeymoon for Three (1941) ★★ Ann Sheridan, George Brent. A novelist goes to Cleveland with his fiancee and meets an old flame tired of her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Honky Tonk (1941) ★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. An Old West con man takes over a Nevada town and marries the corrupt judge’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:35 a.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

House (2008) ★ Michael Madsen, Allana Bale. After taking shelter in an evil abode, two stranded couples find themselves at the mercy of a killer who claims to have slain God. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:35 a.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 5:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:10 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

How to Build a Girl (2019) Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen. A smart and ambitious teen reinvents herself as a music critic. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Sat. Noon

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sun. 6 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:40 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Hustle and Heat (2003) Duane Martin, Vivica A. Fox. An investigator and his partner probe the mysterious death of a promising rapper. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:56 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Mon. 6:16 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:35 p.m.

If Only (2004) Jennifer Love Hewitt, Paul Nicholls. A man tries to avert destiny when he gets an opportunity to relive the day his lover died in an auto accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:15 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

In Name Only (1939) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Cary Grant. A woman will not give her rich husband a divorce to marry the widow he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night: Grow Old Along With Me (1995) Carroll O’Connor, Carl Weathers. Gillespie and Forbes link a suspect to a witness of a hit-and-run fatality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night: Who Was Geli Bendl? (1994) Carroll O’Connor, Carl Weathers. Only the sheriff knows the identity of an actress returned home to Sparta, Miss. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Las naciones de la Tierra han utilizado la tecnología obtenida de los alienígenas, cuando estos atacaron veinte años atrás, para protegerse de una posible nueva agresión. Pero cuando esto sucede, solo el ingenio de unos valientes servirá. (PG-13) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Inside the Rain (2019) Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland. Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student and a moonlighting porn actress, hatch a scheme to prove his innocence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 2:40 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 11:52 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:40 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 2:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:35 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 p.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E! Thur. 2 p.m. E! Thur. 6:45 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sat. 5 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 1:48 p.m.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Will Geer. An 1830s loner leaves civilization for the Rockies and learns from a hermit how to be a mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Sun. 3 p.m. REELZ Sun. 8 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:38 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Johnny Eager (1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor’s daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 3:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Juan Polainas (1960) Antonio Espino, Irma Dorantes. Un general enrola en una guerra a un zapatero que se mete en una serie de problemas y está a punto de ser fusilado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Juarez (1939) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. President Benito Pablo Juarez rids Mexico of Napoleon III’s puppets, Emperor Maximilian and wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:12 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:37 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 7:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Mon. 7:27 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:07 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sat. 1:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:57 a.m.

The Juror (1996) ★★ Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin. A mob hit man will kill a single mother’s son if she cannot sway her fellow jurors in a murder trial. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. MTV Fri. 5 p.m. MTV Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 a.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Mon. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Keep Your Powder Dry (1945) ★★ Lana Turner, Laraine Day. A debutante, a serviceman’s bride and a girl from a military family join the Women’s Army Corps. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

The Keyhole (1933) ★★ Kay Francis, George Brent. A private eye follows a millionaire’s wife to Havana, where they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Killer That Stalked New York (1950) ★★ Evelyn Keyes, Charles Korvin. New York is looking for a smallpox-carrying diamond smuggler who is looking for her partner. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Starz Fri. 2:10 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:59 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Korla (2015) Korla Pandit. The life and career of Korla Pandit, a television pioneer, spiritual seeker and the godfather of exotica music. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KCET Wed. 2 p.m.

Krisha (2015) ★★★ Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild. Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman reunites with the extended family that she abandoned years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sun. 10:24 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. Noon

Lady in White (1988) ★★★ Lukas Haas, Len Cariou. A widower’s young son sees the ghosts of children molested and murdered in the 1960s and tries to identify their killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Tues. 5:57 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 7:10 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Last Night (2010) Keira Knightley, Sam Worthington. Temptation creeps into a marriage when a man takes a business trip with an attractive colleague and his wife encounters a former lover. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 6:50 a.m.

The Last of the Finest (1990) ★★ Brian Dennehy, Joe Pantoliano. Three suspended cops uncover a widespread conspiracy when they are forced outside the law to avenge a partner’s death. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:12 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:10 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Latin Lovers (1953) ★★ Lana Turner, Ricardo Montalban. A rich girl follows her rich boyfriend to Brazil, where she flirts with a rich rancher. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 7 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:50 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Fri. 11:23 a.m.

Legendary (2013) Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren. Un criptozoólogo trata de encontrar una criatura mitológica en China antes de que su competidor en la búsqueda, un cazador desagradable, lo haga primero y asesine al animal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:50 p.m.

A Life of Her Own (1950) ★★ Lana Turner, Ray Milland. A top New York model has an affair with a millionaire whose wife is disabled. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Sun. 6:28 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Little Rascals (1994) ★★ Travis Tedford, Bug Hall. Spanky, que odia a las chicas, se enoja cuando Alfalfa se enamora de Darla en esta versión de las comedias Our Gang. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sat. 7:31 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:09 p.m.

Llegamos, los fregamos y nos fuimos (1985) ★ Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán, Alfonso Iglesias. En un hotel de cinco estrellas de Acapulco pasan muchas cosas raras y divertidas que hacen huir a los huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sun. 5 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983) ★★ Chuck Norris, David Carradine. A Texas Ranger helps the FBI stop a black-marketeer who deals in Army bazookas, grenades and tanks. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Sun. 5:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Lost Boys: The Tribe (2008) Tad Hilgenbrinck, Angus Sutherland. After moving to a new California town, a young woman learns that her new friends are a pack of vampires. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:44 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 10:45 a.m. TNT Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:59 a.m.

Lover Come Back (1961) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An adman and an adwoman fight over a dummy account and wind up in bed together. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 8:25 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:49 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:16 a.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 5:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:37 p.m.

A Man Called Adam (1966) ★★ Sammy Davis Jr., Louis Armstrong. A tormented jazz trumpeter makes a downbeat comeback with a civil-rights activist and her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:46 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Man Wanted (1932) ★★ Kay Francis, David Manners. A businesswoman makes a salesman her secretary and has him take dictation. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Manhattan Project (1986) ★★ John Lithgow, Christopher Collet. A teen and his girlfriend make an atomic bomb with plutonium stolen from a scientist dating his mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Marine Raiders (1944) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Robert Ryan. A Marine major looks out for his captain on Guadalcanal and in Australia. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Marriage Is a Private Affair (1944) ★★ Lana Turner, James Craig. An Air Force lieutenant’s bride leaves him for a captain, then comes back. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Marriage on the Rocks (1965) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Deborah Kerr. An adman’s wife winds up wed to his buddy after a quickie Mexican divorce and marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a Black chauffeur whose employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m.

Marty (1955) ★★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair. A lonely, heavy-set Bronx butcher, who lives with his mother, finds his soul mate in a shy schoolteacher. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 4:17 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:02 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Maybe It’s Love (1935) ★ Gloria Stuart, Ross Alexander. Family and coworkers impede a secretary’s romance with an office boy. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 4:47 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Fri. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 2:20 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 1:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:11 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. History Wed. 5 p.m.

Merry Wives of Reno (1934) ★★ Margaret Lindsay, Donald Woods. One woman’s infidelity threatens the marriages of two others, a newlywed and a longtime wife. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. POP Sat. 3:40 a.m. POP Sun. 1 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. Ovation Thur. 4 a.m.

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 6:16 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 5:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 8:27 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Tues. 6 a.m. Bravo Wed. 12:32 p.m.

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985) ★★ Chuck Norris, Soon-Teck Oh. An imprisoned U.S. colonel fights the military overlord of a slave-labor opium operation in Vietnam. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 11:59 p.m. Starz Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sun. 5:01 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 11:27 p.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Thur. 4:30 p.m. E! Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 9:46 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:51 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Moonrise (1948) ★★ Dane Clark, Gail Russell. The backwoods son of a hanged man hides with a schoolteacher after killing a tormentor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Mothman (2010) ★ Jewel Staite, Connor Fox. Ten years after a terrible tragedy, a reporter returns to her hometown and encounters a vengeful entity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:03 a.m.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002) ★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 4:47 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:48 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 2 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Robert Montgomery. Bickering New Yorkers learn from a lawyer that, technically, they’re not married. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Mr. Nice Guy (1997) ★★ Jackie Chan, Richard Norton. Un cocinero de televisión es atrapado en una guerra de bandidos, cuando ayuda a un periodista a escapar de un criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 1 p.m. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 12:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 5 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Must Love Dogs (2005) ★★ Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. POP Sat. 8 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:33 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. El agente Nick Tellis y su compañero Henry, un policía violento, participan en una investigación sobre el asesinato de otro agente encubierto. La desconfianza mutua aumenta por momentos mientras buscan al asesino. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark (2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 11:50 a.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 9:35 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Wed. 4 p.m. USA Thur. 12:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 8:17 p.m.

Ni de Aquí Ni de Allá (1987) María Elena Velasco, Cruz Infante. La India María cruza la frontera entre México y EE.UU., es testigo del asesinato de un político y ahora es perseguida. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

No Escape (2015) ★★ Owen Wilson, Lake Bell. In Southeast Asia, a newly relocated American businessman and his family look for a safe haven during a violent political uprising. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:02 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LOGO Thur. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

The Nuisance (1933) ★★ Lee Tracy, Madge Evans. An ambulance chaser gets romantic with an investigator sent to put him out of business. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 5:12 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:32 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Odio, Amor y Muerte (1992) Fernando Casanova, Jorge Russek. Unos mineros en busca de fortuna debaten entre el amor que tienen por la misma mujer, o su ambición por encontrar oro. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 11:14 p.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:35 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Open Season 2 (2008) ★★ Voices of Mike Epps, Joel McHale. Animated. Animals band together to rescue a kidnapped dachshund from a group of domesticated pets. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m. Ovation Sun. 1 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Party Girl (1958) ★★ Robert Taylor, Cyd Charisse. A gangster’s lawyer turns against him for a nightclub dancer in Roaring ‘20s Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

El patrullero 777 (1977) Mario Moreno, Ana Bertha Lepe. Las aventuras de Cantinflas como el patrullero más divertido de la fuerza y dispuesto a ayudar a los más débiles. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

El pecado de Laura (1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 8:08 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:36 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Peter Pan (2003) ★★★ Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Sumpter. Peter Pan leads Wendy and her two brothers on an adventure involving Captain Hook and his band of pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:02 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m.

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Pick-Up Artist (1987) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Robert Downey Jr. A New York playboy finds a way to impress a girl set on getting her gambling father out of debt. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Pillow Talk (1959) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 7:41 a.m.

Planet 51 (2009) ★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel. Animated. An astronaut lands on a planet he thought was uninhabited, but he finds an alien civilization that resembles 1950s-era America. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Fri. 7:28 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 6 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10:47 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Private Lives (1931) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Montgomery. Divorced sophisticates meet again on their honeymoons with new spouses. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Prizefighter and the Lady (1933) ★★★ Myrna Loy, Max Baer. Inspired by a gangster’s girlfriend, a heavyweight contender takes on the champ. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 12:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:01 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:15 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:18 a.m.

QT8: The First Eight (2019) Michael Madsen, Christoph Waltz. From Reservoir Dogs to The Hateful Eight, actors and collaborators examine the first eight films from acclaimed director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 12:46 p.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:35 p.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:21 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 9:26 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:03 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:05 a.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:58 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:55 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:03 a.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:55 a.m. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:53 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7:53 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:03 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:33 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 4 a.m.

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) ★★★ Richard Pryor. A filmed concert performance, highlighted by a chilling but humorous account of the accident that nearly killed him. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Rise (2011) A celebration of U.S. figure skating also commemorates the athletes who perished in a 1961 plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. NBCSP Thur. 7 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. A young princess, tired of her constraints, runs off with a U.S. newsman in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 2:37 p.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 7:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:37 p.m.

Rush (1991) ★★★ Jason Patric, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Two undercover narcotics officers become lovers hooked on drugs and danger in 1970s Texas. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 7:03 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Saint Maud (2019) Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Salt-N-Pepa (2021) G.G. Townson, Laila Odom. The journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl Salt James and Sandra Pepa Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. (NR) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 10:24 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Save the Date (2012) ★★ Lizzy Caplan, Alison Brie. After breaking up with her boyfriend, a bookstore manager resists a seemingly perfect guy’s attempts to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas (1994) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. California college students from the TV series trek to Las Vegas for the nuptials of Kelly and Zack. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:57 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 a.m. HBO Wed. Noon HBO Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

The Sea Wolf (1941) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield. Fugitives George Leach and Ruth Brewster, along with writer Humphrey Van Weyden, board the seal ship the Ghost, under the command of callous Wolf Larsen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014) Tom Sizemore, Lex Shrapnel. U.S. Navy SEALs travel to Africa to prevent terrorists from obtaining weapons-grade uranium. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 9:34 a.m.

SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden (2012) Cam Gigandet, Anson Mount. In May 2011, a seasoned team of U.S. Navy SEALs storms a Pakistani compound and brings the long hunt for the world’s most wanted terrorist to an end. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 1:55 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Secret Fury (1950) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Robert Ryan. The man a woman was going to marry tries to find the killer who’s trying to drive her mad. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

El señor fotógrafo (1952) Cantinflas, Rosita Arenas. Un ingeniero químico se vuelve loco después de que inventa una bomba y su novia es secuestrada. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. POP Sat. 10 a.m. POP Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Set-Up (1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:16 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:59 a.m.

Shanghai Surprise (1986) ★ Sean Penn, Madonna. An American tie salesman and a missionary team up to track down missing opium in 1938 China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:52 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 11 a.m.

She Had to Say Yes (1933) ★★ Loretta Young, Lyle Talbot. Too much time out of town on business distances a secretary and her fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

She’s Got Everything (1938) ★★ Gene Raymond, Ann Sothern. After Carol inherits her father’s debts, her aunt convinces her to take a job as Fuller’s secretary. Carol and Fuller fall in love, but neither can admit it until her aunt sets them up at a resort. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:28 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:39 p.m.

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut (2020) Alan Bates, Lambert Wilson. During a memorial for his father, World War II hero Maj. James Prentis confesses a dark family secret to his son, something that he’s harbored for more than 20 years. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 4:40 p.m.

The Siege (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Silk Stockings (1957) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. A Russian commissar tries to lure back a defector, while an American producer is determined to thwart her every move. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:37 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Slightly Dangerous (1943) ★★ Lana Turner, Robert Young. The former boss of a small-town soda jerk finds her posing as an heiress in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:35 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Snowkissed (2021) Jen Lilley, Chris McNally. Sparks fly between a New York writer and her adventurous tour guide in Canada. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) ★★ Christian Slater, Sean Bean. A former Special Forces soldier must protect a group of thrill-seeking millionaires who have paid big bucks to take part in a military excursion. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m. EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Sat. 6 a.m. POP Sat. Noon

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sat. 9:49 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 a.m. EPIX Wed. 11 p.m.

Source Code (2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sun. 9:28 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:14 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:07 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Thur. 8:19 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 11:15 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:53 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. Un superagente de la CIA se enfrenta a su misión más peligrosa: ser aceptado por los tres testarudos hijos de su novia. Un terrorista ruso está detrás de ellos después de que uno de los niños se bajara una fórmula secreta por error. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 1:08 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:23 p.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 3 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 2:08 a.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:05 a.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:22 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:33 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:18 a.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Swiss Army Man (2016) ★★ Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe. Stranded on a deserted island, a young man embarks on a journey back to civilization with a talking, flatulent corpse. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 6:27 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:11 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Their Killer Affair (2017) Melissa Archer, Brandon Beemer. When several carnal murders in a small beach town are linked to the public release of a discreet dating app’s client information, detective Maxine Payton suspects the killer may be someone intimately close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

They Made Me a Criminal (1939) ★★ John Garfield, The Dead End Kids. A detective finds a fugitive boxing champ on an Arizona ranch with a sweetheart and wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 1:07 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 6:37 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 4:05 a.m.

The Thrill of It All (1963) ★★★ Doris Day, James Garner. A doctor’s wife disrupts their life with her new job as star of a soap tycoon’s TV commercials. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (2020) Romany Malco, Regina Hall. Upon his release, an ex-convict sets out to fulfill his dream of becoming a world-renowned motivational speaker. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 3:31 a.m.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke. Called back from retirement, veteran British spy George Smiley must ferret out a mole in MI6, who has been feeding vital information to the Soviets. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sat. 11:50 p.m.

To Be or Not to Be (1942) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Jack Benny. Joseph and his acting troupe must confuse the Nazis and stop Professor Siletsky from handing over a list of Polish resistance members. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Trail Street (1947) ★★ Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan. Bat Masterson and a land agent make a Kansas cow town safe for wheat farmers. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 3 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 7:45 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. E! Thur. Noon E! Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Two for the Win (2021) Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan. A world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Two Girls on Broadway (1940) ★★ Lana Turner, Joan Blondell. Two sisters share romance and a nightclub stage with a song-and-dance man. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:54 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:34 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Vagabond Lady (1935) ★★ Robert Young, Evelyn Venable. A janitor’s daughter finds herself courted by her boss’s two sons, one stuffy and one wild. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 1:53 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Fri. 3:18 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:42 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

La vida sigue igual (1969) Julio Iglesias, Charo López. Una historia basada en hechos reales sobre la vida y carrera del famoso cantante español y ex torero, Julio Iglesias. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:05 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 4:41 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 11:21 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:35 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

We Were Strangers (1949) ★★ Jennifer Jones, John Garfield. A Cuban lets a rebel use her home as a base for digging a tunnel to blow up a dictatorship. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Wed. 4:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 8:35 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Tues. 6:56 a.m. Starz Tues. 9 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Where Hope Grows (2014) ★★ Kristoffer Polaha, David DeSanctis. A troubled ex-ballplayer finds his life reinvigorated through his friendship with a mentally challenged grocery-store employee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 6:46 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 8:01 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:01 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:21 p.m.

Whitney (2015) Yaya DaCosta, Arlen Escarpeta. Singer Whitney Houston skyrockets to fame and has a tumultuous marriage with fellow entertainer Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You (2012) Songs and Interviews with industry insiders and recording artists illustrate a biography of the music legend from her birth in 1963 to her untimely death in 2012. (NR) 42 mins. Ovation Mon. 3 a.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Wings of Desire (1987) ★★★★ Bruno Ganz, Solveig Dommartin. An angel meets actor Peter Falk and falls in love with a French trapeze artist in Berlin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Woman on the Beach (1947) ★★★ Joan Bennett, Robert Ryan. A married Coast Guard officer grows paranoid in love with the wife of a blind painter. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Written on the Wind (1956) ★★ Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall. A Texas oilman’s sister makes him doubt his wife and best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 10:55 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Ya Sé Quién Eres, Te He Estado Observando (1970) Angélica María, Claudia Islas. Una desubicada joven capitalina vive diversas peripecias. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 4:27 a.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 12:27 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:26 p.m.

Ziegfeld Girl (1941) ★★★ James Stewart, Judy Garland. An elevator operator, a vaudevillian and a violinist’s wife cope with sudden fame as chorus girls. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 3:47 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:14 p.m.