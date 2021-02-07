What’s on TV Monday: ‘Black Lightning’ returns on the CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) phone is stolen, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) team up to get it back in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American After Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Spencer (Daniel Ezra) to see a therapist, he tries to get to the root of his problems. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is concerned about Simone’s (guest star Geffri Maya) behavior and tries to be supportive. Cody Christian and Alexandra Barreto also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola and Christina (Folake Olowofoyeku, Maribeth Monroe) unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law. Also, Bob (Billy Gardell) praises Douglas (Matt Jones) as a natural leader. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes an ’80s Hollywood star (guest star Lesley Ann Warren) — his favorite childhood icon — who is accused of murdering her husband 30 years earlier. The trial turns into a showdown between Mark and a flashy celebrity lawyer (guest star Jere Burns) who makes a complete mockery of the court. Also, Judge Laski (Paul McCrane) presides over Lola’s (Simone Missick) cases while she is on maternity leave. 9 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Black Lightning The superhero series returns for its fourth and final season of adventures for high school counselor Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his superhero alter ego. James Remar, Christine Adams and China Anne McClain also star. 9 p.m. the CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge each of the five bakers to create a giant cookie face with expressions like happy, sad, angry, surprised or excited. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ty Breaker “When Two Families Merge” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) embarks on a dangerous and vital mission while Andre (Daveed Diggs) grapples with unexpected developments in his personal life in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 9 p.m. TNT

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens The new episode “Women in Blue” profiles women police officers in Minneapolis who seek gender equity as they redefine what it means to protect and serve against the backdrop of protests over police misconduct. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Salisbury Poisonings After several months the city begins to forget the crisis and heal — until a discarded perfume bottle is scavenged. Anne-Marie Duff, Johnny Harris and MyAnna Buring star in the third of the miniseries’ four episodes. 10 p.m. AMC



SPORTS

College Basketball SMU visits East Carolina, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Maryland, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Arizona visits Oregon, 4 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Connecticut, 4 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

2021 Australian Open Tennis First round, from Melbourne. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Nancy Armour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”); Josh Kelley performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Phil Keoghan; Rebecca Breeds. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Misery; author Jenny Han; Al Roker; Meagan Good. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A live procedure; embarrassing patient questions; DIY home makeover; eating healthier. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Two women discovered their sister’s boyfriend’s bizarre double life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Duane Chapman (“Dog the Bounty Hunter”) discusses his COVID-19 experience; microwave cheats. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ray J and Trina; Rachel Lindsay (“Extra”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jay Pharoah. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Joel Kinnaman; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Queen Latifah; Steven Yeun. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Burr; Justin Hartley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; the Weeknd performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Pharoah. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Bad and the Beautiful Kirk Douglas stars as a ruthless Hollywood producer who has suffered a reversal of fortune and seeks help from a director (Barry Sullivan), an actress (Lana Turner) and a writer (Dick Powell) — all of whom loathe him. Gloria Grahame and Walter Pidgeon also star in this dark 1952 drama. 5 p.m. TCM

I Feel Pretty Amy Schumer stars in this 2018 comedy as a young woman struggling with low self-esteem and poor body image who falls off an exercise bike and knocks herself out and awakens brimming with self-confidence and believing she’s a raving beauty. Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps also star. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Bandslam (2009) 9 a.m. TMC

Cloverfield (2008) 10 a.m. AMC

Public Enemies (2009) 10 a.m. Encore

The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:15 a.m. Starz

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:50 a.m. HBO

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) Noon AMC

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 12:10 p.m. Epix

The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. Freeform

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 2 p.m. MTV

Before Sunrise (1995) 2:22 p.m. Cinemax

L.A. Confidential (1997) 2:25 p.m. Encore

Ziegfeld Girl (1941) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Ghost (1990) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

True Grit (2010) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Crash (2004) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Meddler (2015) 4:47 p.m. Encore

Face/Off (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Finding Forrester (2000) 5:40 p.m. Starz

The Rover (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Ice Age (2002) 6:35 p.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. Encore

First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

In the Line of Fire (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Dark Waters (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Glory (1989) 9:19 p.m. Starz

Monsters University (2013) 9:46 p.m. Encore

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

X-Men: First Class (2011) 10:55 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 11:03 p.m. AMC

Slow West (2015) 11:35 p.m. TMC

