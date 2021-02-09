What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Call Your Mother’; ‘C.B. Strike’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Host Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) welcomes 12 new contestants as this unscripted competition series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale After seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the community turning into a ghost town as it suffers under the corrupt reign of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). After Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what has happened in his absence Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott also star. 8 p.m. the CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides to get more involved at Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) school, much to principal Ball’s (Stephen Tobolowsky) dismay, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Dancer The remaining four dancers compete for three spots in the final. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This new episode takes viewers on a tour of Big Bend, the most remote area of Texas’ Rio Grande River, a sprawling, pristine wonderland that is home to some of the most iconic animals in the United States. 8 p.m. KOCE

Mysteries of the Unknown Don Wildman investigates the story of a lion that was accidentally released in the sewers of an English city. 8 p.m. Travel

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) goes overboard helping J.D. (guest star Jake Choi) prepare for being a father in this new episode of the comedy. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg also star with guest stars Holly Robinson Peete and Jim Rash. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends try to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before the creature kills them all. Also, Ace (Alex Saxon) asks Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor. Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. the CW

NOVA The new episode “Beyond the Elements: Indestructible” considers the potential environmental impact of virtually indestructible versions of glass, rubber and plastic. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

To Catch a Smuggler A wildlife-smuggling ring in Miami. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Name That Tune (N) 9:02 p.m. Fox

Call Your Mother Jackie (Rachel Sennott) wants to be Jean’s (Kyra Sedgwick) relationship guru to help her get a date. Joey Bragg, Austin Crute and Emma Caymares also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) must decide which charges he should bring against the officers responsible for killing an unarmed civilian. Indira Varma, Timothy Busfield and Joy Bryant also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Europe’s New Wild In the Carpathian Mountains and other wildlife strongholds, nature is being given a boost with the reintroduction of European bison. Also, the spread of the gray wolf across the continent signals a wildlife comeback. (Part 1 of 6) (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Nature Gone Wild This documentary miniseries draws to a close with two back-to-back episodes, starting with “Cheetah Chase,” wherein a frantic impala makes a desperate attempt to evade a hungry cheetah. In the finale “Everest Rumbles,” the worst avalanche in recorded history wreaks havoc on the Everest base camp. (N) 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

C.B. Strike While Robin (Holliday Grainger) struggles with changes in her personal life she and Strike (Tom Burke) continue their investigation and are able to provide comfort to a grieving father in the season finale of this mystery adapted from J.K. Rowling’s novel. 10 p.m. HBO

Narco Wars This new episode reveals how two Chicago women and their drug-dealing husbands helped bring down El Chapo. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) tries to keep his secret in this new episode. Sara Tomko also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Second Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump Day 2. (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. CNN; 6, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage Robin Roberts hosts this new special that explores the proud legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary squad of Black pilots in which her father served during World War II. 8 p.m. History



SPORTS

College Basketball Connecticut visits Providence, 1 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida visits Tennessee, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

2021 Australian Open Tennis Second Round, 7 p.m. and midnight ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Adam Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Blake Shelton; Josh Groban performs; Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amy Grant performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Valentine”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Biggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jason Brown leaves a $37.5 million NFL contract to run a farm. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”); Brad Paisley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A 7-year-old raises thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief; pandemic lifestyle pivot. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman was arrested for public intoxication and claimed the police abused her. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Vaccine scams; spotting a scammer; having a fancy, no-fuss Valentine’s Day. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Algee Smith (“Judas and the Black Messiah”); Scrappy and Yung Joc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Christopher Walken. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Daniel Kaluuya; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristen Wiig; Rebecca Breeds. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mila Kunis; KJ Apa; Sam Dew performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Allison Janney; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Noah Centineo; Madison Cunningham performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8:05 a.m. Encore

Drumline (2002) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Skyfall (2012) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Elf (2003) 8:40 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Platoon (1986) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:05 a.m. TMC

In Name Only (1939) 10:30 a.m. TCM

L.A. Confidential (1997) 11:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:30 a.m. IFC

The Hurt Locker (2008) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Anna Karenina (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Private Lives (1931) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Half Nelson (2006) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform

Being John Malkovich (1999) 2 p.m. TMC; 11 p.m. TMC

The Pianist (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Searching (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Star Trek (2009) 3 p.m. IFC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 p.m. TNT

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Attack the Block (2011) 3:40 p.m. Epix

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. MTV

Men of Honor (2000) 5 p.m. History

John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Trainwreck (2015) 6 p.m. Freeform

Blockers (2018) 6 p.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Friday (1995) 6 and 10:08 p.m. USA

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 7:01 p.m. Encore

Peter Pan (2003) 7:02 p.m. Starz

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 7:05 p.m. Showtime

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Wedding Daze (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Girls Trip (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Italian Job (2003) 9 p.m. Paramount

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:15 p.m. Epix

Marshall (2017) 10 p.m. VH1

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 10:40 p.m. Showtime

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:11 p.m. Cinemax

Taken (2008) 11:21 p.m. Encore

