What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Call Your Mother’; ‘C.B. Strike’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Tough as Nails Host Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) welcomes 12 new contestants as this unscripted competition series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the community turning into a ghost town as it suffers under the corrupt reign of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). After Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what has happened in his absence Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott also star. 8 p.m. the CW
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides to get more involved at Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) school, much to principal Ball’s (Stephen Tobolowsky) dismay, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Dancer The remaining four dancers compete for three spots in the final. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new episode takes viewers on a tour of Big Bend, the most remote area of Texas’ Rio Grande River, a sprawling, pristine wonderland that is home to some of the most iconic animals in the United States. 8 p.m. KOCE
Mysteries of the Unknown Don Wildman investigates the story of a lion that was accidentally released in the sewers of an English city. 8 p.m. Travel
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) goes overboard helping J.D. (guest star Jake Choi) prepare for being a father in this new episode of the comedy. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Giselle Eisenberg also star with guest stars Holly Robinson Peete and Jim Rash. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends try to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before the creature kills them all. Also, Ace (Alex Saxon) asks Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor. Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. the CW
NOVA The new episode “Beyond the Elements: Indestructible” considers the potential environmental impact of virtually indestructible versions of glass, rubber and plastic. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
To Catch a Smuggler A wildlife-smuggling ring in Miami. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Name That Tune (N) 9:02 p.m. Fox
Call Your Mother Jackie (Rachel Sennott) wants to be Jean’s (Kyra Sedgwick) relationship guru to help her get a date. Joey Bragg, Austin Crute and Emma Caymares also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) must decide which charges he should bring against the officers responsible for killing an unarmed civilian. Indira Varma, Timothy Busfield and Joy Bryant also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Europe’s New Wild In the Carpathian Mountains and other wildlife strongholds, nature is being given a boost with the reintroduction of European bison. Also, the spread of the gray wolf across the continent signals a wildlife comeback. (Part 1 of 6) (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Nature Gone Wild This documentary miniseries draws to a close with two back-to-back episodes, starting with “Cheetah Chase,” wherein a frantic impala makes a desperate attempt to evade a hungry cheetah. In the finale “Everest Rumbles,” the worst avalanche in recorded history wreaks havoc on the Everest base camp. (N) 9 and 10 p.m. A&E
C.B. Strike While Robin (Holliday Grainger) struggles with changes in her personal life she and Strike (Tom Burke) continue their investigation and are able to provide comfort to a grieving father in the season finale of this mystery adapted from J.K. Rowling’s novel. 10 p.m. HBO
Narco Wars This new episode reveals how two Chicago women and their drug-dealing husbands helped bring down El Chapo. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) tries to keep his secret in this new episode. Sara Tomko also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Second Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump Day 2. (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. CNN; 6, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. MSNBC
Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage Robin Roberts hosts this new special that explores the proud legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary squad of Black pilots in which her father served during World War II. 8 p.m. History
SPORTS
College Basketball Connecticut visits Providence, 1 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida visits Tennessee, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
2021 Australian Open Tennis Second Round, 7 p.m. and midnight ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Adam Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Blake Shelton; Josh Groban performs; Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amy Grant performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Valentine”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Biggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jason Brown leaves a $37.5 million NFL contract to run a farm. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”); Brad Paisley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A 7-year-old raises thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief; pandemic lifestyle pivot. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman was arrested for public intoxication and claimed the police abused her. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Vaccine scams; spotting a scammer; having a fancy, no-fuss Valentine’s Day. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Algee Smith (“Judas and the Black Messiah”); Scrappy and Yung Joc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Christopher Walken. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Daniel Kaluuya; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristen Wiig; Rebecca Breeds. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mila Kunis; KJ Apa; Sam Dew performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Allison Janney; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Noah Centineo; Madison Cunningham performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8:05 a.m. Encore
Drumline (2002) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Skyfall (2012) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Elf (2003) 8:40 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Platoon (1986) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:05 a.m. TMC
In Name Only (1939) 10:30 a.m. TCM
L.A. Confidential (1997) 11:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:30 a.m. IFC
The Hurt Locker (2008) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Anna Karenina (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Private Lives (1931) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Half Nelson (2006) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform
Being John Malkovich (1999) 2 p.m. TMC; 11 p.m. TMC
The Pianist (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Searching (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Star Trek (2009) 3 p.m. IFC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 p.m. TNT
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Attack the Block (2011) 3:40 p.m. Epix
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. MTV
Men of Honor (2000) 5 p.m. History
John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Trainwreck (2015) 6 p.m. Freeform
Blockers (2018) 6 p.m. FX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Friday (1995) 6 and 10:08 p.m. USA
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 7:01 p.m. Encore
Peter Pan (2003) 7:02 p.m. Starz
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 7:05 p.m. Showtime
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Wedding Daze (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Girls Trip (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Italian Job (2003) 9 p.m. Paramount
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:15 p.m. Epix
Marshall (2017) 10 p.m. VH1
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 10:40 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:11 p.m. Cinemax
Taken (2008) 11:21 p.m. Encore
TV highlights for Feb. 7-13 include Super Bowl LV plus the annual counter-programming specials “Kitten Bowl” and “Puppy Bowl.”
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 7 - 13 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.