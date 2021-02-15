What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ on PBS and more
SERIES
Young Rock This new biographical series leaps forward and backward in time to provide a mostly fictional account of the life of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson (himself). Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at age 10; Bradley Constant at 15; and Uli Latufeku from 18 to 20. John Tui, Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, Fasitua Amosa and Ana Tuisila also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories This anthology series of brief, chilling tales ends its second season with two new episodes. In the first, a Nigerian American nurse struggles to shield her stroke-paralyzed twin sister from a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected. Martyne Musau and Nicole Nkowkolo star. In the finale, Joel Oulette stars as an Indigenous man who confronts dark history when he and his girlfriend take their podcast to a Wild West reenactment. Christie Burke also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Musician Pharrell Williams and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons each uncover rare first-person accounts of their enslaved ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) tries to use local government to protect the community, especially local landowners, from her family in the season premiere. Nicholas Ashe, Rutina Wesley, Greg Vaughn and Kofi Siriboe also star. 8 p.m. OWN
7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
Kenan “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson stars in this new sitcom as a recently widowed father who struggles to balance his high-profile role as an Atlanta morning TV show host with his responsibilities to his two daughters (Dani Lane, Dannah Lane). Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Trickster Maggie and Jared (Crystle Lightning, Joel Oulette) are on the run for their lives, but an encounter with Wade (Kalani Queypo) leaves Jared convinced that he can stop his father in the season finale of the supernatural drama. Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Andre (Anthony Anderson) has second thoughts about recreational use after catching Junior and Olivia (Marcus Scribner and Katlyn Nichol) smoking marijuana together in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son The team is investigating the murder of an architect who was renovating an allegedly haunted hotel when Bright (Tom Payne) falls into an open elevator shaft. While trapped and unconscious, he imagines an alternate world in which he leads a semi-normal life and his father (Michael Sheen) isn’t a notorious serial killer. Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. is executive producer, writer and host of this documentary miniseries that traces the 400-year history of the Black church in America. Interviews include Oprah Winfrey, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. 9 p.m. KOCE
Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky While knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald (Brian Geraghty) in this new episode of the thriller. 10 p.m. ABC
Temptation Island (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. USA
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season premiere) (N) 10:30 p.m. BET
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
2021 Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kevin James (“The Crew”); the Daytona 500 winner. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. Fox
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox
The Talk FINNEAS performs. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ricki Lake; TikTok star Hyram Yarbro; Drew and Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Toni Braxton’s “You Mean The World to Me”; Dwayne Johnson, Stacey Leilua and Ana Tuisila (“Young Rock”); Leslie Grace performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. Fox
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aubrey Plaza. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta perform. 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; H.E.R. performs. 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Desus and Mero; former professional football player Ryan Shazier. 12:36 a.m. NBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Arnett; Maria Bakalova. 12:37 a.m. CBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Machel Montano. (N) 1:36 a.m. NBC
MOVIES
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC
Wedding Daze (2006) 9:37 a.m. Cinemax
True Grit (2010) 9:40 a.m. HBO
First Man (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Source Code (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:29 and 10:19 p.m. Starz
Emma. (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Al Capone (1959) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Being John Malkovich (1999) 11:35 a.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) Noon AMC
Kong: Skull Island (2017) Noon TNT
Crash (2004) 12:56 p.m. Cinemax
The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX
The Wedding Singer (1998) 1 p.m. MTV
Drumline (2002) 1:35 p.m. HBO
Neighbors (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Ghost (1990) 2 and 10 p.m. TMC
The Brothers McMullen (1995) 2:45 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3 p.m. AMC
Hereditary (2018) 3 p.m. Showtime
Zoolander (2001) 3:45 p.m. IFC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Sundance
Humoresque (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Do the Right Thing (1989) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:27 p.m. Encore
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Laggies (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 6:46 p.m. Starz
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 7:16 p.m. Encore
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Sabotage (2014) 8 p.m. IFC
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Four Daughters (1938) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Thunderball (1965) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Walk the Line (2005) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax
Men in Black (1997) 10:59 p.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11 p.m. Showtime
The Truman Show (1998) 11:05 p.m. Epix
