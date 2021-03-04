What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘MacGyver’ on CBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and the team discover Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) hacked their communication system and has been recording their conversations for months. Tristin Mays and Justin Hires also star in this new episode of the rebooted adventure. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch: a convenient way to eat healthier meals while bettering the planet; stress-relief tools; innovative apparel that keeps drinks cool and hands free; and a no-fuss solution to keeping babies busy and entertained. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race LGBT activist Ts Madison guest judges this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. When an Army ranger goes missing after returning home from deployment, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) learns that the soldier had received some devastating news upon arriving stateside and may be suffering survivor’s guilt. Also, Katsumoto (Tim Kang) tries spending quality time with his teenage son (guest star Lance Lim) while Higgins and Ethan (Perdita Weeks, Jay Ali) solve the case of a missing wedding ring. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sanjeev Vinodh, Doc Dixon, David Merlin and Jorg Alexander. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, Guy and Hunter Fieri combine cooking at home with restaurant food. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Wynonna Earp Waverly and Nicole (Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell) celebrate their engagement with an enchanted evening. Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPORTS
College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 8 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus St. Louis, 10 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus VCU, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; TBA versus Davidson, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP, 8 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Louisville, 9 a.m. FS Prime. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 11 a.m. FS Prime; St. Mary’s (Calif.) versus Pacific, 2 p.m. FS Prime. Ohio State visits Rutgers, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; honoring Craig Melvin’s brother Lawrence Melvin; chef Guy Fieri. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Riz Ahmed; Nicole Beharie; Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kathryn Hahn; chef Guy Fieri. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kyan Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kate Walsh; Colman Domingo. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Zach Braff and Donald Faison (podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends”); Jamie Kern Lima (“Believe IT”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Amy Poehler; Jennifer Mathieu (“Moxie”); Ben Feldman; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Randall Park (“WandaVision”); Allison Holker Boss (“Design Star: Next Gen”); Zara Larsson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") tells of a new health scare and the changes his family is making. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kyle Massey (“Millennials”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Election bills; vaccination rollout; COVID restriction rollbacks: Sahil Kapur, NBC; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Amna Nawaz, PBS. Moderator Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Joe Scarborough, MSNBC. Panel: Frank Bruni, the New York Times; Charlamagne tha God, iHeart Radio. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:03 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Omar Sy; Lil Durk and 6lack perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Devine; Blackpink performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Summerland Set primarily in World War II-era England, writer-director Jessica Swale’s 2020 drama stars Gemma Arterton as a reclusive writer who reluctantly agrees to care for a young boy (Lucas Bond) who has been shipped to the countryside during the London Blitz. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sian Phillips, Penelope Wilton and Tom Courtenay also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
In Secret Elizabeth Olsen stars as a sexually repressed young Parisienne trapped in a loveless marriage to her sickly cousin (Tom Felton) in this 2013 adaptation of Emile Zola’s classic 1867 novel, “Therese Raquin.” Jessica Lange, Oscar Isaac, Matt Lucas and Shirley Henderson also star. 10:48 p.m. Cinemax
Stir Crazy (1980) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:13 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:45 a.m. AMC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform
October Sky (1999) 11 a.m. TMC
In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:11 p.m. Starz
Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. BBC America
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Logan (2017) 1 p.m. FX
Do the Right Thing (1989) 1 p.m. TMC
The Sessions (2012) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax
In Good Company (2004) 2:57 p.m. Cinemax
Thunderball (1965) 3 p.m. BBC America
Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
Brute Force (1947) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 3:40 p.m. Starz
Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 4 p.m. Paramount
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. BET
Friday (1995) 5 and 9:04 p.m. Bravo
Crawl (2019) 5 p.m. Epix
The 39 Steps (1935) 5 p.m. TCM
John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 and 10 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Adventureland (2009) 6:15 p.m. HBO
While We’re Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Psycho (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Back to School (1986) 8 p.m. IFC
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TBS
The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. USA
Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
North by Northwest (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. Paramount
Overlord (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. Ovation
American Gangster (2007) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Braveheart (1995) 10:39 p.m. Starz
RoboCop (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
TV highlights for Feb. 28-March 6 include the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” and a documentary about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 28 - March. 6 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: Feb. 28:"Gandhi” on TCM; “Forrest Gump” on AMC and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 28 - March. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.