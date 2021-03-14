What’s on TV Monday: the season premiere of ‘Bulletproof’
SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) is worried about the safety of a treehouse Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is building for Grover (Hank Greenspan), so he recruits Marty (Marcel Spears) to secretly supervise in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Bulletproof The new season of this action-packed British crime drama is set in South Africa. Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as British National Crime Agency detectives Bishop and Pike. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor The two final women meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose, but a last-minute development threatens to alter the course of the evening in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC. The traditional “After the Final Rose” episode follows at 10.
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) prepares to meet Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) mother and asks Uncle Tunde’s (Barry Shabaka Henley) help in making a good impression in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning In this new episode, Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams) while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) has some important news to share. Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Intervention (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. A&E
Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan pairs the bakers to create a proposal dessert plate for a couple in the first of two new episodes. Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown are the judges. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Beartown While Maya and Kevin (Miriam Ingrid, Oliver Dufaker) are giving their statements to the police, the junior team heads to the final without their coach and star player. Najdat Rustom also stars ins this new episode. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO
Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT
America’s Most Wanted Retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and trial lawyer Yodit Tewolde join the search for America’s most dangerous fugitives in this reboot of the classic true-crime series. 9 p.m. Fox
Bull Izzy (Yara Martinez) pleads with Bull (Michael Weatherly) to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed after the deceased’s son claims her death was not an accident, but was murder. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg; John Oates performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Elizabeth Vargas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Eddie Murphy; Bella Murphy; Nico Santos; Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla vs. Kong”); Kym Douglas; All Time Low performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Brian Tyree Henry; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 11:38 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Garner; Jamie Raskin; Valerie June performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tennis player Venus Williams; Picture This performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:40 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Noah (2014) 8 a.m. Syfy
Temple Grandin (2010) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:36 a.m. Encore
Tom Thumb (1958) 9 a.m. TCM
The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Glass Slipper (1955) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Anna Karenina (2012) 11 a.m. TMC
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 11:22 a.m. Cinemax
Good Will Hunting (1997) 12:22 p.m. Encore
Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Southside With You (2016) 12:35 and 9 p.m. Showtime
The Cider House Rules (1999) 12:48 p.m. HBO
Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7 p.m. MTV
Krisha (2015) 1:10 p.m. TMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Good Lie (2014) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 2:32 p.m. Encore
Platoon (1986) 3 p.m. AMC
Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. Sundance; 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Robin and Marian (1976) 3 p.m. TCM
Friday Night Lights (2004) 3:25 p.m. Starz
The Goonies (1985) 4 p.m. Freeform
Collateral (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation
First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Chronicle (2012) 4:40 p.m. HBO
Midnight Lace (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The King of Staten Island (2020) 6:40 p.m. HBO
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax
48 HRS. (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Glory (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
Ready or Not (2019) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 11:15 p.m. TCM
