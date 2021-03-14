What’s on TV Monday: the season premiere of ‘Bulletproof’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) is worried about the safety of a treehouse Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is building for Grover (Hank Greenspan), so he recruits Marty (Marcel Spears) to secretly supervise in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof The new season of this action-packed British crime drama is set in South Africa. Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as British National Crime Agency detectives Bishop and Pike. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor The two final women meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose, but a last-minute development threatens to alter the course of the evening in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC. The traditional “After the Final Rose” episode follows at 10.

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) prepares to meet Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) mother and asks Uncle Tunde’s (Barry Shabaka Henley) help in making a good impression in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning In this new episode, Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams) while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) has some important news to share. Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Intervention (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. A&E

Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan pairs the bakers to create a proposal dessert plate for a couple in the first of two new episodes. Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown are the judges. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Beartown While Maya and Kevin (Miriam Ingrid, Oliver Dufaker) are giving their statements to the police, the junior team heads to the final without their coach and star player. Najdat Rustom also stars ins this new episode. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO

Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT

America’s Most Wanted Retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and trial lawyer Yodit Tewolde join the search for America’s most dangerous fugitives in this reboot of the classic true-crime series. 9 p.m. Fox

Bull Izzy (Yara Martinez) pleads with Bull (Michael Weatherly) to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed after the deceased’s son claims her death was not an accident, but was murder. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg; John Oates performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Elizabeth Vargas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eddie Murphy; Bella Murphy; Nico Santos; Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla vs. Kong”); Kym Douglas; All Time Low performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Brian Tyree Henry; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 11:38 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Garner; Jamie Raskin; Valerie June performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tennis player Venus Williams; Picture This performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:40 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Noah (2014) 8 a.m. Syfy

Temple Grandin (2010) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:36 a.m. Encore

Tom Thumb (1958) 9 a.m. TCM

The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Glass Slipper (1955) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Anna Karenina (2012) 11 a.m. TMC

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 11:22 a.m. Cinemax

Good Will Hunting (1997) 12:22 p.m. Encore

Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Southside With You (2016) 12:35 and 9 p.m. Showtime

The Cider House Rules (1999) 12:48 p.m. HBO

Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7 p.m. MTV

Krisha (2015) 1:10 p.m. TMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Good Lie (2014) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 2:32 p.m. Encore

Platoon (1986) 3 p.m. AMC

Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. Sundance; 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Robin and Marian (1976) 3 p.m. TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004) 3:25 p.m. Starz

The Goonies (1985) 4 p.m. Freeform

Collateral (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation

First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Chronicle (2012) 4:40 p.m. HBO

Midnight Lace (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The King of Staten Island (2020) 6:40 p.m. HBO

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax

48 HRS. (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Glory (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Ready or Not (2019) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 11:15 p.m. TCM

