What’s on TV Thursday: ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Superstore When Cloud 9 founder’s son (Dave Foley) makes a surprise visit, the employees struggle to accommodate his bold ideas in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Kaliko Kauahi also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 The Station 19 crew is called to a gathering where they find a cult leader (John Ales) dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss and Jay Hayden star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for its 20th and final season. 8 p.m. E!

Grown-ish With the support of his senior class, Aaron (Trevor Jackson) takes a stand at graduation, challenging the university to stop investing in private prisons. Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa and Chloe Bailey also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

Legacies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests the Salvatore School hold its first fundraiser, and Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts Kaleb (Chris Lee) with overseeing school events. Danielle Rose Russell and Quincy Fouse also star with guest stars Omono Okojie and Olivia Liang. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy The doctors struggle to find a way forward as the onslaught of trauma cases continues to mount. James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) turns to Max (Cheyenne Jackson) to teach her the complex art of Latin dance to impress Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas) in this new episode of the comedy. Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Swoosie Kurtz and Julian Gant also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Summer House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Lisa sends friends Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox to the South of France with a Provence-themed party in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!

Advertisement

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine heads to Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine in New Orleans and finds a restaurant full of history but in dire need of help. 9 p.m. Food Network

Waka & Tammy (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. WE

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) resolves to move on from his relationship with Shannon and start dating again in the two-episode season finale of the comedy. Maya Lynne Robinson, Omar Miller and Michaela Watkins also star with guest stars Betsy Brandt and Rob Riggle. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing Mandy and Kyle (Molly Ephraim, Christoph Sanders) decide to have a home birth — at Mike and Vanessa’s (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) home — in this new episode of the comedy. Also, Ryan and Chuck (Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams) team up to build a state-of-the-art crib. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

A Million Little Things Maggie (Allison Miller) faces the reality that cancer controls her life while Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima) in this new episode of the family drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine lands in an abandoned mining town in Cerro Gordo, where his challenge is to prepare a meal for Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits using the ingredients and equipment that miners had in 1865.10 p.m. Food Network

Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX

She’s the Boss (N) 10:30 p.m. USA

Advertisement

SPORTS

NCAA men’s basketball tournament First Four: Texas Southern versus Mt. St. Mary’s, 2 p.m. TRU; Drake versus Wichita State, 3:20 p.m. TBS; Appalachian State versus Norfolk State, 5:30 p.m. TRU; UCLA versus Michigan State, 6:50 p.m. TBS

NIT men’s basketball tournament First round: NC State versus Davidson, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU versus Boise State, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning DJ D-Nice. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; author Chip Gaines; Sarah Harman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cynthia Erivo; Kazuo Ishiguro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kyla Pratt (“Call Me Kat”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Jennifer Love Hewitt; Olivia Munn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); entrepreneur Melody Ehsani. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Walkaway Joe”; Arsenio Hall; Naomi Judd; Soledad O’Brien; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katie Couric; Giada De Laurentiis (“Eat Better, Feel Better”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show People say they have died and come back; serial killers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Obama; Guy Raz; Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jared Leto; LANCO performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie; Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Chesca; De La Ghetto. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Nico Hiraga. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jerry Springer. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Man in the Wilderness (1971) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 9 a.m. Epix

First Cow (2019) 9 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Dark Waters (2019) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Working Girl (1988) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

Taken (2008) 1:07 p.m. Starz

Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Debt (2010) 2:19 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

When Harry Met Sally ... (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Brothers McMullen (1995) 2:55 p.m. Epix

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Locke (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4:53 p.m. Encore

The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 5:19 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:48 p.m. Cinemax

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform

Young Adult (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. Showtime

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America

Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. CMT

Chaplin (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime

Swing Time (1936) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Precious (2009) 9:57 p.m. Cinemax

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Wonder Boys (2000) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Salt (2010) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Stagecoach (1939) 11:30 p.m. TCM

In the Bedroom (2001) 11:49 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement