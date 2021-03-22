What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC, ‘Genius: Aretha’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Abra Kadabra (guest star David Dastmalchian) returns to Central City to settle a score, causing headaches for the Flash (Grant Gustin). Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost, and Allegra (Kayla Compton) tries to cope with a tricky situation. Candice Patton also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Karamo Brown play for charity in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Holmes Family Effect A nonprofit organization helping people with fresh new starts in the workforce gets overhauled with help from the Holmes family in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

American Masters The new episode “Flannery” explores the life and work of Flannery O’Connor, the Georgia-born novelist, essayist and story writer whose fiction — especially her novels “Wise Blood” and “The Violent Bear It Away” — was unlike anything published before. Interviews with Tommy Lee Jones, Mary Karr and Hilton Als are featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

Queen Sugar The death of George Floyd drives emotional conversations between Nova and Calvin (Rutina Wesley, Greg Vaughan), Hollywood and Violet (Omar J. Dorsey, Tina Lifford) and Charley and Micah (Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicholas L. Ashe) in this new episode. Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson and Ethan Hutchison also star. 8 p.m. OWN

Basketball Wives (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Kenan When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) former boy band bandmate (Damon Wayans Jr.), now a huge pop star, comes to town, Kenan begins to doubt Gary’s (Chris Redd) effectiveness as a manager in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

This Is Us Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) get an unexpected guest in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois As the town holds its first Harvest Festival since the death of Martha Kent, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reflects on everything his mother meant to him. Also, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has a breakthrough in her investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Jack (Miles Brown) decides to go vegan, but Andre (Anthony Anderson) worries it will interfere with their bonding nights when they eat barbecue and watch MMA fights together in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s the Oval Jason (Daniel Croix) catches Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) snooping in his room. Also, Victoria (Kron Moore) tells Sam (Walter Fauntleroy) she wants him in a new role and Nancy (Ptosha Storey) shares a discovery with Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron). 9 p.m. BET

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Genius: Aretha Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) records her 1970 protest album, inspired by the activism of Angela Davis (Brittany Guess) and the Soledad Brothers. Despite Jerry Wexler’s (David Cross) skepticism the record becomes a hit in the first of two new episodes of the biographical miniseries. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Delilah (N) 9 p.m. OWN

Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Canvas Novelist Margaret Atwood, playwright Danai Gurira and others talk about finding one’s voice as a writer in the season premiere. (N) 9:30 p.m. KOCE

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Soul of a Nation This new episode explores the authentic realities of Black life, including spirituality and activism in sports. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans, and a mother’s fight against the disease and to see her son are documented in this new episode. 10 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN

Assembly Required Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the contestants to create an exercise machine and a working treadmill. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Fauci: The Virus Hunter 11 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: Noon ESPN2; 2 p.m. ESPN2; 4 p.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2; 6 p.m. ESPN; 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New Jersey Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Katie Lee; Eleanor Roosevelt’s granddaughters; Samantha Barry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jessica Simpson; Emilio Estevez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Simpson (“Open Book”); adventurer Bear Grylls; Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Don Lemon (“This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Former First Lady Michelle Obama (“Waffles & Mochi”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Alyson Hannigan (“Flora & Ulysses”); Manny Mua; Farideh Sadeghin. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Weak”; Retta; Alexandra Breckenridge; Teresa Palmer and Sarah Wright Olsen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Former Texas police chief Jason Collier admits to cheating and having inappropriate relationships. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellie Kemper; Lake Street Dive performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Inside the religious group Hillsong, once known for its celebrity members but now rocked by scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Russell Brand; Mary Beth Barone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Mackie; Edgar Ramírez; Tune Yards perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; Sebastian Stan; Baratunde Thurston; Ash Soan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adventurer Bear Grylls; Middle Kids perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ayesha Curry. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Patriot Games (1992) 8:25 a.m. Epix

Darkest Hour (2017) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 9:11 a.m. Encore

Titanic (1997) 9:38 a.m. and 5:42 p.m. Starz

Pretty in Pink (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Mildred Pierce (1945) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax

Rocky II (1979) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) Noon MTV

Possessed (1947) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 12:45 p.m. AMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2:09 p.m. Cinemax

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Hoffa (1992) 2:34 p.m. Encore

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2:55 p.m. Starz

The School of Rock (2003) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Collateral (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 4 p.m. TMC

In Good Company (2004) 4:21 p.m. Cinemax

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Green Book (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Back to School (1986) 6 p.m. IFC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) 7 p.m. TCM

Thor (2011) 7:30 p.m. FX

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ad Astra (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. HBO

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 9:57 p.m. Starz

Saint Maud (2019) 10 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Bad Seed (1956) 11:15 p.m. TCM

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:25 p.m. Epix

The Fighter (2010) 11:43 p.m. Cinemax

