What’s on TV Friday: ‘Hysterical’ on FX and more

SERIES
MacGyver Mac, Desi and Russ (Lucas Till, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick) go undercover at a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank An invention that helps prevent the spread of germs; a smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure; an at-home probiotic maker; a spacesuit-influenced gadget guard. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants show their acting skills in a new science fiction adventure where they play tiny drag queens. Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”) make virtual appearances. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. After a Marine Corps veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) race to find the car, the dog and the car thief, whom they suspect may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton also star with guest star Bobby Lee. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Ryan and Johnny Hayashi, Nathaniel Segal, Jandro and Bill Goodwin. 9 p.m. The CW
American Masters The new episode “Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story” profiles the trumpeter best known for his more than 30 years as bandleader on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” and who maintains a rigorous schedule of touring, performing and teaching well into his 90s. Questlove, trumpeters Chris Botti and Arturo Sandoval and comics Bob Saget and Martin Mull are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri heads to San Francisco for Ethiopian-style flank steak and sautéed prawns. 9 p.m. Food Network
The UnXplained The new episode “The Mystery of Plagues” looks at some of the most deadly pandemics in human history and the scientific advances developed to combat these diseases. William Shatner is the host. 9 p.m. History
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) asks Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to help enact a policy reform that he privately agrees with but can’t support publicly. Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) become involved in competitive gaming when they investigate the killing of a high-profile video game streamer. 10 p.m. CBS
Wynonna Earp (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
Beyond the Canvas The new episode “Visionaries of the Arts” profiles conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and filmmaker David Attenborough. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Tahar Rahim & Cush Jumbo, Rob Brydon, Deborah Meaden and Laura Mvula are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield discuss what went right and what went wrong with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 p.m. CNN
Five Rings Films A look back at the greatest moments that unfold during the Olympic Games. 8 p.m. NBCSP
Hysterical This new special takes viewers backstage and on the road with veteran comedians and rising stars to discover how a group of boundary-breaking women are becoming the voices of their generation and their gender. Featured comics include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger. 9 p.m. FX
SPORTS
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: South Carolina versus Stanford, 3 p.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional Coverage: The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Adrianna Brach; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emily VanCamp; Demi Lovato performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”); Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Paulina Porizkova. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show World Autism Day: Chris Jackson; Ali Wentworth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil 3,000th episode. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Martha Stewart; John Stamos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Chris Medina. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd; the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan; progress on the COVID-19 pandemic: Wesley Lowery, CBS; Jonathan Martin, The New York Times; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR. Moderator Lisa Desjardins, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N)11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Megan Rapinoe; Morris Day and Trinidad James perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Imagine Dragons performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Glynn Turman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Stevens; Michael Kiwanuka performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8:03 a.m. and 3:36 p.m. Starz
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
8 Mile (2002) 9 a.m. Cinemax
The Awful Truth (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 9:30 a.m. TOON
Strictly Ballroom (1992) 9:45 a.m. TMC
Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FX
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Baby Doll (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Winter’s Bone (2010) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
The Band Wagon (1953) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 1 and 8 p.m. TMC
Judy (2019) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Being There (1979) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 3 p.m. FXX
The Godfather (1972) 3 p.m. Showtime
Role Models (2008) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
First Blood (1982) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Ben-Hur (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:45 p.m. Starz
X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. TOON
Girls Trip (2017) 6:30 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 7 p.m. AMC
The First Wives Club (1996) 7:14 p.m. Encore
Yentl (1983) 8 p.m. KCET
The Way Back (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. IFC
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Best Man (1964) 9 p.m. TCM
The Rundown (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 10:05 p.m. POP
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:45 p.m. IFC
The Big Chill (1983) 11 p.m. TCM
