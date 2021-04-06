What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS; ‘Home Economics’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Choi (Brian Tee) treats a famous tennis player, who is afraid his career might be over, in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu Olivia Liang stars as Nicky Shen, a Chinese American woman in her early 20s who drops out of college and embarks on a life-changing journey to a remote monastery in China. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tzi Ma also star in the premiere of this modern day reboot. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Goldbergs When Barry and Joanne (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon) crash Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Hemingway In “The Blank Page (1944-1961),” the final installment of the documentary series, Hemingway tries to start a life with Mary Welsh, but he is beset by tragedies. 8 p.m. KOCE

Home Economics Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) stars in this new comedy about three siblings, a one-percenter, one in the middle class and one barely making ends meet. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) faces charges in a trial that could end his career, and he has no way of knowing whether Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), his closest friend, will be on his side when he testifies. Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star, with guest stars Alona Tal and Rachel Boston. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Becky (Lecy Goranson) is exhausted from working double shifts and taking classes at community college and feels guilty about spending less time with her daughter in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets shocking news. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Jay R. Ferguson also star. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Gangster: Trap Queens This new documentary series narrated by rapper and actor Jeezy re-imagines “American Gangster” by putting the spotlight on some of America’s most notorious female crime figures. 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Exterminate All the Brutes Filmmaker Raoul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro”) turns his lens on the complicated subject of the exploitative and genocidal effects of European colonialism in the Americas and Africa in this new four-part documentary series, which runs back-to-back episodes Wednesday and Thursday. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. After a wellness check on a family reveals evidence of foul play, Det. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) becomes obsessed with finding the parents and young daughter in a case that brings up memories of her own childhood trauma. 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Eddie (David Giuntoli) reveals the truth about himself, but it’s Katherine (Grace Park) who faces the consequences again. Romany Malco, Christina Moses and Allison Miller also star, along with guest stars Adam Swain and Chris Geere. 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Assembly Required: Special Edition (N) 10:03 p.m. History

Queen of the South Most of the cast members are expected to return as this English-language adaptation of a hit telenovela is back for its final season. Peter Gadiot and Alice Braga star. 10:05 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies, 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Ottawa Senators, 2 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Deportivo Saprissa versus Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. FS1; León versus Toronto FC, 5 p.m. FS1; CD Olimpia versus América, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brooke Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mystic Marley pays tribute to her grandfather Bob Marley; planning your vaccine. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Denis Leary (“The Moodys”); COVID-19 and vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Guy Fieri. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Drew Barrymore Show Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Julian Dennison (“Godzilla vs. Kong”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin Bacon; Bailee Madison; Hello Sunday performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Eating one meal a day; vaccinating the vulnerable; beauty hacks; the Ordons; retail therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Dr. Phil COVID-19 vaccine. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Don Johnson (“Kenan”); Nicole Byer (“Wipeout”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Nostalgic meal kits; Soleil Moon Frye (“Punky Brewster”); 99 things to make in a waffle iron. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Women who have had a positive effect on society; a pilot talks about her history-making career. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lil Rel Howery. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Rod Wave performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Leslie Odom Jr.; physicist Michio Kaku. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Luke Bryan performs; Katey Sagal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci; Diane von Furstenberg. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kenan Thompson; Julien Baker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Amber Ruffin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Hoosiers (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Roxanne (1987) 8:36 a.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8:58 a.m. and 10:32 p.m. Starz

Giant (1956) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:40 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Contact (1997) 11:30 a.m. AMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 11:44 a.m. Starz

RoboCop (1987) noon Showtime

Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Gigi (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Noah (2014) 12:57 p.m. Syfy

Juno (2007) 1:32 p.m. Encore

Snatch (2000) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Beginners (2010) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Goodbye Girl (1977) 3 p.m. TCM

War of the Worlds (2005) 3 p.m. TNT

Matilda (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Trainwreck (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Tully (2018) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

Platoon (1986) 4 p.m. Epix

Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Joker (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Tootsie (1982) 5:03 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Arbitrage (2012) 5:05 p.m. Showtime

Doctor Sleep (2019) 5:27 p.m. Cinemax

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 6 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:06 p.m. USA

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 7 p.m. Showtime

Grand Hotel (1932) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR

True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Abyss (1989) 8 p.m. Epix

Menace II Society (1993) 8:30 p.m. VH1

Grand Prix (1966) 9:15 p.m. TCM

My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:45 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Mad Max (1979) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10:30 p.m. VH1

District 9 (2009) 10:31 p.m. Encore

Taxi Driver (1976) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement