What’s on TV This Week: A ‘Kung Fu’ reboot, a Dolly Parton tribute and FDR on ‘Masterpiece’

SUNDAY

“The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” top the TV categories with five nominations apiece at the “27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 6 p.m. TBS, TNT

You’re gonna hear her roar! “Malika the Lion Queen” is the pride of South Africa’s Kruger National Park in this nature doc. Angela Bassett narrates. 8 p.m. Fox

Helena Bonham Carter and other famous Brits recall how their forebears kept calm and carried on during WWII in the four-part series “My Grandparents’ War.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

A Black mother takes in a pair of white foster kids in the TV movie “Color of Love.” With “Greenleaf’s” Deborah Joy Winans. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The close relationship that President Franklin D. Roosevelt (“Twin Peaks’” Kyle MacLachlan) shared with Norway’s Crown Princess Martha is recalled in the miniseries “Atlantic Crossing” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The back story of the nefarious Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is fleshed out further as “The Walking Dead” ends its penultimate season. 9 p.m. AMC

Uneasy lies the head of London’s newly minted crime boss in the imported drama “Gangs of London.” With Joe Cole and “Game of Thrones’” Michelle Fairley. 10:14 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

“Birdgirl” takes flight in this spinoff of the animated comedy “Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law.” With the voice of Paget Brewster. Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

March Madness comes to an end in — checks calendar — April, as the top two teams compete in the “2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final.” 6 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

It’s my way or the “Hemingway.” The two-fisted literary lion is remembered in this three-night docuseries from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. 8 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.-Wed.

Comic/commentator Greg Gutfeld enters the late-night talk-show fray with the new series “Gutfeld!” 8 p.m. Fox News Channel; also Tue.-Fri.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” around Iceland in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Pam Dawber of “Mork & Mindy” fame — she was Mindy — starts a guest stint opposite real-life hubby Mark Harmon on a new “NCIS.” 8 p.m. CBS

Kenan’s mom (guest star Vanessa Bell Calloway) comes for a visit on a new “Kenan.” With Kenan Thompson. 8:30 p.m. NBC

How’s it hanging, “Chad”? “SNL’s” Nasim Pedrad plays the titular Persian American teen in this coming-of-age sitcom. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile are among the stars paying homage to a living country music legend in the special “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute.” Anytime, Netflix

They don’t know much about art but they know they like stealing it in the documentary “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” about a still-unsolved 1990 burglary at Boston’s Gardner Museum. Anytime, Netflix

Comic Jamie Lee counsels six couples preparing for their trips down the aisle in the new reality series “The Wedding Coach.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The legend continues in a reboot of the classic 1970s series “Kung Fu.” Olivia Liang stars in this updated version set in present-day San Francisco. 8 p.m. The CW

A struggling writer (Topher Grace, “That ’70s Show”) shares a fractious relationship with his two better-off siblings in the new sitcom “Home Economics.” 8:30 p.m. ABC

The four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” surveys the ravages that European colonialism has visited upon Indigenous peoples around the world. Raoul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro”) directs. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO; also Thu.

The “Queen of the South” still reigns as this telenovela-style crime drama starring Alice Braga returns for a fifth and final season. 10:05 p.m. USA

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Stars from “Glee” join pop music’s Demi Lovato to remember dearly departed cast member Naya Rivera at the “32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.” Niecy Nash hosts. 5 p.m. YouTube, 7 p.m. Hulu

That decaying hospital in 1970s London is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2021 thriller “The Power.” With Rose Williams. Anytime, Shudder

She’s a “Rebel” and she’ll never be any good. “Married ... With Children’s” Katey Sagal stars as an Erin Brockovich-type crusader in this new legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

I don’t know but I’ve been told, struggling chefs will receive remedial culinary training in the new unscripted series “Chef Boot Camp.” 10 p.m. Food Network

That’s easy for you to say: “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” in a second season of this comedy drama starring Josh Thomas. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

FRIDAY

Advertisement

A Black family is made to feel unwelcome in an otherwise all-white neighborhood in 1950s L.A. in the debut of the terror anthology “Them.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Two superheroes of a certain age (Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer) face off against a Chicago crime lord (Bobby Cannavale) in the 2021 comedy “Thunder Force.” Anytime, Netflix

The nerve of some people: The late neurologist and bestselling author Oliver Sacks is saluted on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Wynonna Earp” hangs up her spurs as this western-horror mashup starring Melanie Scrofano ends its four-season run. 10 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

She’ll try anything once in the star-studded unscripted series “Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson.” 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Drew Barrymore pulls double duty as a jaded movie star and her on-set doppelgänger in the 2020 showbiz satire “The Stand In.” Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “Johnny Cash: Road to Redemption” revisits the Man in Black’s landmark 1968 live album “At Folsom Prison.” 6 and 9 p.m. Reelz

Advertisement

Meet “The New Mutants,” not the same as the old mutants, in this ill-fated 2020 “X-Men” spinoff. Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Thou shalt not, but she does anyway in the TV movie “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” With Keri Hilson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Promising Young Woman’s” Carey Mulligan hosts and rapper Kid Cudi performs on “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A matchmaker meets her match at a matchmaking festival in Ireland in the TV movie “As Luck Would Have It.” With JoAnna Garcia Swisher. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

See what happened when Britney’s, Miley’s and Beyoncé's less-celebrated siblings stepped into the spotlight in “Star Sisters” on “E! True Hollywood Story.” 10 p.m. E!

Advertisement



