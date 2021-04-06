What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS; ‘Home Economics’
SERIES
Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Choi (Brian Tee) treats a famous tennis player, who is afraid his career might be over, in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu Olivia Liang stars as Nicky Shen, a Chinese American woman in her early 20s who drops out of college and embarks on a life-changing journey to a remote monastery in China. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tzi Ma also star in the premiere of this modern day reboot. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs When Barry and Joanne (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon) crash Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Hemingway In “The Blank Page (1944-1961),” the final installment of the documentary series, Hemingway tries to start a life with Mary Welsh, but he is beset by tragedies. 8 p.m. KOCE
Home Economics Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) stars in this new comedy about three siblings, a one-percenter, one in the middle class and one barely making ends meet. Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) faces charges in a trial that could end his career, and he has no way of knowing whether Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), his closest friend, will be on his side when he testifies. Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star, with guest stars Alona Tal and Rachel Boston. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Becky (Lecy Goranson) is exhausted from working double shifts and taking classes at community college and feels guilty about spending less time with her daughter in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets shocking news. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Jay R. Ferguson also star. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Gangster: Trap Queens This new documentary series narrated by rapper and actor Jeezy re-imagines “American Gangster” by putting the spotlight on some of America’s most notorious female crime figures. 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Exterminate All the Brutes Filmmaker Raoul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro”) turns his lens on the complicated subject of the exploitative and genocidal effects of European colonialism in the Americas and Africa in this new four-part documentary series, which runs back-to-back episodes Wednesday and Thursday. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. After a wellness check on a family reveals evidence of foul play, Det. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) becomes obsessed with finding the parents and young daughter in a case that brings up memories of her own childhood trauma. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Eddie (David Giuntoli) reveals the truth about himself, but it’s Katherine (Grace Park) who faces the consequences again. Romany Malco, Christina Moses and Allison Miller also star, along with guest stars Adam Swain and Chris Geere. 10 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Assembly Required: Special Edition (N) 10:03 p.m. History
Queen of the South Most of the cast members are expected to return as this English-language adaptation of a hit telenovela is back for its final season. Peter Gadiot and Alice Braga star. 10:05 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies, 6:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Ottawa Senators, 2 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Deportivo Saprissa versus Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. FS1; León versus Toronto FC, 5 p.m. FS1; CD Olimpia versus América, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brooke Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mystic Marley pays tribute to her grandfather Bob Marley; planning your vaccine. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Denis Leary (“The Moodys”); COVID-19 and vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Guy Fieri. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Drew Barrymore Show Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Julian Dennison (“Godzilla vs. Kong”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin Bacon; Bailee Madison; Hello Sunday performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Eating one meal a day; vaccinating the vulnerable; beauty hacks; the Ordons; retail therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil COVID-19 vaccine. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Don Johnson (“Kenan”); Nicole Byer (“Wipeout”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Nostalgic meal kits; Soleil Moon Frye (“Punky Brewster”); 99 things to make in a waffle iron. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Women who have had a positive effect on society; a pilot talks about her history-making career. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lil Rel Howery. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Rod Wave performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Leslie Odom Jr.; physicist Michio Kaku. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Luke Bryan performs; Katey Sagal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci; Diane von Furstenberg. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kenan Thompson; Julien Baker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Amber Ruffin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Hoosiers (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
Roxanne (1987) 8:36 a.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8:58 a.m. and 10:32 p.m. Starz
Giant (1956) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:40 a.m. HBO
Contact (1997) 11:30 a.m. AMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 11:44 a.m. Starz
RoboCop (1987) noon Showtime
Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Gigi (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Noah (2014) 12:57 p.m. Syfy
Juno (2007) 1:32 p.m. Encore
Snatch (2000) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Beginners (2010) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 3 p.m. TCM
War of the Worlds (2005) 3 p.m. TNT
Matilda (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Trainwreck (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Tully (2018) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
Platoon (1986) 4 p.m. Epix
Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
Joker (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Tootsie (1982) 5:03 p.m. Encore
Arbitrage (2012) 5:05 p.m. Showtime
Doctor Sleep (2019) 5:27 p.m. Cinemax
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 6 p.m. TMC
John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:06 p.m. USA
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 7 p.m. Showtime
Grand Hotel (1932) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR
True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
The Abyss (1989) 8 p.m. Epix
Menace II Society (1993) 8:30 p.m. VH1
Grand Prix (1966) 9:15 p.m. TCM
My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:45 p.m. KVCR
Mad Max (1979) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10:30 p.m. VH1
District 9 (2009) 10:31 p.m. Encore
Taxi Driver (1976) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
