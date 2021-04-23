Sunday talk show guests: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Vice President Kamala Harris; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russian/American relations: Radoslaw Sikorski. Global climate change summit: M. Sanjayan. Defining genocide: Philippe Sands. India’s struggles with COVID-19: Rukmini S. (N) 7 and a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); Kentucky Atty. Gen. Daniel Cameron (R); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); James O’Keefe, Project Veritas. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio); Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP; Houston Police Chief Troy Finner; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS, 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Author and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (“Antitrust”); Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison; Keith Mayes, University of Minnesota; Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Panel: Author Malcolm Gladwell (“The Bomber Mafia”); Peggy Noonan; Morgan Radford; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Chris Christie; Sara Fagen; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.); Angela Rye, Impact Strategies. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial: Adrienne Broaddus; Errol Louis; David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun. Two former MAGA media members say why they left: former OAN producer Marty Golingan; former alt-right YouTube producer Caolan Robertson. President Biden’s first 100 days: April Ryan; Ron Brownstein. Supreme Court justices’ view of media: RonNell Andersen Jones. Hong Kong protests; China’s Oscar ban: filmmaker Anders Hammer (“Do Not Split”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Leslie Marshall; Ben Domenech; Mike Emanuel; Mike Huckabee; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd: Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.); special prosecutors Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher. Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is profiled. Nathan Lane discusses the effect of the pandemic on live performances. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Dateline NBC Craig Melvin reports “The Murder of George Floyd: Guilty On All Counts.” Streaming any time, starting 7 p.m. Peacock

