Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Sunday talk show guests: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles)

Rep. Karen Bass at a microphone.
Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) will appear on ABC’s “This Week” and “Fox News Sunday.”
(Kevin Dietsch / Associated Press
)
By Ed Stockly
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Vice President Kamala Harris; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russian/American relations: Radoslaw Sikorski. Global climate change summit: M. Sanjayan. Defining genocide: Philippe Sands. India’s struggles with COVID-19: Rukmini S. (N) 7 and a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); Kentucky Atty. Gen. Daniel Cameron (R); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); James O’Keefe, Project Veritas. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio); Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP; Houston Police Chief Troy Finner; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS, 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Author and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (“Antitrust”); Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison; Keith Mayes, University of Minnesota; Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Panel: Author Malcolm Gladwell (“The Bomber Mafia”); Peggy Noonan; Morgan Radford; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Chris Christie; Sara Fagen; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.); Angela Rye, Impact Strategies. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial: Adrienne Broaddus; Errol Louis; David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun. Two former MAGA media members say why they left: former OAN producer Marty Golingan; former alt-right YouTube producer Caolan Robertson. President Biden’s first 100 days: April Ryan; Ron Brownstein. Supreme Court justices’ view of media: RonNell Andersen Jones. Hong Kong protests; China’s Oscar ban: filmmaker Anders Hammer (“Do Not Split”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Leslie Marshall; Ben Domenech; Mike Emanuel; Mike Huckabee; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Advertisement

60 Minutes The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd: Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.); special prosecutors Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher. Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is profiled. Nathan Lane discusses the effect of the pandemic on live performances. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Dateline NBC Craig Melvin reports “The Murder of George Floyd: Guilty On All Counts.” Streaming any time, starting 7 p.m. Peacock

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Oscars, a ‘Sesame Street’ celebration and more

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days”

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Oscars, a ‘Sesame Street’ celebration and more

TV highlights for April 25-May 1 also include a presidential address, the season premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the cable premiere of Christopher Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action flick “Tenet”

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Vertigo’ on TCM; ‘Forest Gump’

CA.Vertigo.0913.ho.6.$Kim Novak and James Stewart star in the movie "Vertigo." photo credit: ©1996 Universal CityStudios Inc

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Vertigo’ on TCM; ‘Forest Gump’

Movies on TV this week: April 25: “Vertigo” on TCM; “Forest Gump” on VH1 and more

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of April. 25 - May. 1 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of April. 25 - May. 1 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of April. 25 - May. 1 as PDF files you can download and print

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Two "Sesame Street" muppets sitting side-by-side on a park bench

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Advertisement

Updates

4:41 PM, Apr. 23, 2021: Added guests to “Meet the Press” on NBC

4:38 PM, Apr. 23, 2021: Added “Dateline NBC” on Peacock
Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement