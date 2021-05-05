What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ on CBS; ‘Human: The World Within’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things A year after ABC canceled this reboot of a vintage kid-centric series, Tiffany Haddish returns to host CBS’ new revival in a half-hour format. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med An automobile accident sends Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) into an emotional spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Also, the behavior of Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) draws the attention of Drs. Marcel and Halstead (Dominic Rains, Nick Gehlfuss). Oliver Platt also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown leaves the Asian community stunned as Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) relive a traumatic experience, and Henry and Nicky (Eddie Liu, Olivia Liang) make a shocking discovery. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs To take her mind off of her heartbreak, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) takes a trip to Los Angeles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Guest panelist Chrissy Metz. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Home Economics After he upsets Marina (Karla Souza), Tom (Topher Grace) makes an effort to help out more around the house. Also, Sarah (Caitlin McGee) scrambles to find temporary work. Sasheer Zamata, JeCobi Swain and Jimmy Tatro also star with guest star Lidia Porto. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Bravo team is on a mission to bring a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into custody. A.J. Buckley, David Boreanaz and Max Thieriot star. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire A mysterious, desperate caller who is in danger relies on Kidd (Miranda Mayo) to rescue her and her brother in this new episode. Also, the firehouse team helps Cruz (Joe Minoso) prepare for fatherhood. Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew A birthday dinner with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Carson (Scott Wolf) is interrupted when Det. Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. 9 p.m. The CW

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Human: The World Within This new documentary series explores the science behind how the human body works. The premiere, “Birth,” takes a look at how bodies create and sustain new life. A second new episode examines the heart and circulatory system. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

S.W.A.T. The team tries to track down a media-savvy crew of bank robbers who consider themselves a band of modern-day Robin Hoods in this new episode of the action drama. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Lina Esco and Kenny Johnson star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things During a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses), the video of the George Floyd killing is released. David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cincinnati Reds, 9:30 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. KCOP

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: Club América vs Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Robert Gates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Actors Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eboni K. Williams; author Jason Goldstein. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Oyelowo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Erin Krakow; chef Pati Jinich; Tamera Mowry-Housley. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Lala Kent. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brian Tyree Henry; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Mental health; toy company founders Doug and Melissa Bernstein, Melissa & Doug; AnnaLynne McCord. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Laura Prepon; Barbara Costello. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Why a plant-based diet may balance the hormones; Daily Power Prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil An 11-year-old girl hides food, exercises compulsively, and is force-fed with a feeding tube. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che (“That Damn Michael Che”); Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The future of COVID-19; Wayne Brady tells the unusual way he coped during the shutdown; sweet treats. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Mj Rodriguez (Pose); guest cohost Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez (Joseline’s Cabaret, on Zeus); fashion designer Telfar Clemens. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show A look at 100 pizzas from around the U.S. by price, nutrition and flavor to find the best. 5 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Channing Tatum; Josh Duhamel; Joyelle Nicole Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Bebe Rexha performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Uzo Aduba; Middle Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Klobuchar; Robin Thede; Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris; Mario Duplantier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; Brett Gelman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell. (N) 1 a.m. Bravo

A Little Late With Lilly Singh JB Smoove. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Cape Fear (1991) 8 a.m. Encore

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 8:09 a.m. TBS

The Stranger (1946) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 8:48 a.m. Cinemax

Animal House (1978) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Saint Maud (2019) 10 a.m. Epix

Heat (1995) 10:11 a.m. Encore

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11 a.m. Freeform

Fargo (1996) 11 a.m. Showtime

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 11 a.m. TBS

The Shining (1980) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

The Gazebo (1959) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 p.m. FXX

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 1:52 p.m. TBS

Far From Heaven (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Diabolique (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:05 p.m. Epix

The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Face/Off (1997) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX

12 Angry Men (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Conversation (1974) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Mystic Pizza (1988) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

About Last Night ... (1986) 8 p.m. Showtime

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 8:15 p.m. Starz

His Girl Friday (1940) 9 p.m. KVCR

Shrek 2 (2004) 9 p.m. Freeform

Tenet (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

First Reformed (2017) 9:40 p.m. TMC

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 p.m. IFC

Fatal Attraction (1987) 10 p.m. Showtime

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

Madeleine (1950) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:35 p.m. TMC

Richard Jewell (2019) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax

Internal Affairs (1990) 11:50 p.m. Epix

