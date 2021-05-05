What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ on CBS; ‘Human: The World Within’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things A year after ABC canceled this reboot of a vintage kid-centric series, Tiffany Haddish returns to host CBS’ new revival in a half-hour format. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med An automobile accident sends Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) into an emotional spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Also, the behavior of Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) draws the attention of Drs. Marcel and Halstead (Dominic Rains, Nick Gehlfuss). Oliver Platt also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown leaves the Asian community stunned as Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) relive a traumatic experience, and Henry and Nicky (Eddie Liu, Olivia Liang) make a shocking discovery. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs To take her mind off of her heartbreak, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) takes a trip to Los Angeles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Guest panelist Chrissy Metz. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Home Economics After he upsets Marina (Karla Souza), Tom (Topher Grace) makes an effort to help out more around the house. Also, Sarah (Caitlin McGee) scrambles to find temporary work. Sasheer Zamata, JeCobi Swain and Jimmy Tatro also star with guest star Lidia Porto. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Bravo team is on a mission to bring a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into custody. A.J. Buckley, David Boreanaz and Max Thieriot star. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire A mysterious, desperate caller who is in danger relies on Kidd (Miranda Mayo) to rescue her and her brother in this new episode. Also, the firehouse team helps Cruz (Joe Minoso) prepare for fatherhood. Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew A birthday dinner with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Carson (Scott Wolf) is interrupted when Det. Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. 9 p.m. The CW
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Human: The World Within This new documentary series explores the science behind how the human body works. The premiere, “Birth,” takes a look at how bodies create and sustain new life. A second new episode examines the heart and circulatory system. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
S.W.A.T. The team tries to track down a media-savvy crew of bank robbers who consider themselves a band of modern-day Robin Hoods in this new episode of the action drama. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Lina Esco and Kenny Johnson star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things During a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses), the video of the George Floyd killing is released. David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cincinnati Reds, 9:30 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. KCOP
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: Club América vs Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Robert Gates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Actors Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Eboni K. Williams; author Jason Goldstein. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Oyelowo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Erin Krakow; chef Pati Jinich; Tamera Mowry-Housley. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Lala Kent. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brian Tyree Henry; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Mental health; toy company founders Doug and Melissa Bernstein, Melissa & Doug; AnnaLynne McCord. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Laura Prepon; Barbara Costello. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Why a plant-based diet may balance the hormones; Daily Power Prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil An 11-year-old girl hides food, exercises compulsively, and is force-fed with a feeding tube. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che (“That Damn Michael Che”); Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The future of COVID-19; Wayne Brady tells the unusual way he coped during the shutdown; sweet treats. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mj Rodriguez (Pose); guest cohost Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez (Joseline’s Cabaret, on Zeus); fashion designer Telfar Clemens. 4 p.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show A look at 100 pizzas from around the U.S. by price, nutrition and flavor to find the best. 5 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Channing Tatum; Josh Duhamel; Joyelle Nicole Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Bebe Rexha performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Uzo Aduba; Middle Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Klobuchar; Robin Thede; Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris; Mario Duplantier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; Brett Gelman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell. (N) 1 a.m. Bravo
A Little Late With Lilly Singh JB Smoove. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Cape Fear (1991) 8 a.m. Encore
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 8:09 a.m. TBS
The Stranger (1946) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 8:48 a.m. Cinemax
Animal House (1978) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Saint Maud (2019) 10 a.m. Epix
Heat (1995) 10:11 a.m. Encore
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11 a.m. Freeform
Fargo (1996) 11 a.m. Showtime
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 11 a.m. TBS
The Shining (1980) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
The Gazebo (1959) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 p.m. FXX
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 1:52 p.m. TBS
Far From Heaven (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Diabolique (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:05 p.m. Epix
The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Face/Off (1997) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX
12 Angry Men (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Conversation (1974) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Mystic Pizza (1988) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
About Last Night ... (1986) 8 p.m. Showtime
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 8:15 p.m. Starz
His Girl Friday (1940) 9 p.m. KVCR
Shrek 2 (2004) 9 p.m. Freeform
Tenet (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
First Reformed (2017) 9:40 p.m. TMC
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 p.m. IFC
Fatal Attraction (1987) 10 p.m. Showtime
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
Madeleine (1950) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:35 p.m. TMC
Richard Jewell (2019) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax
Internal Affairs (1990) 11:50 p.m. Epix
