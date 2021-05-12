What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’ on NBC; ‘The Conners’; ‘The Masked Singer’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things Host Tiffany Haddish and Cedric The Entertainer chat with identical twins. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Third-year med students begin their rotation and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) keeps a careful eye on one of them (Asjha Cooper) in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu After the attempt to retrieve a weapon goes off track, Nicky (Olivia Liang) takes matters into her own hands. Also, Jin (Tzi Ma) takes Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) on a surprise date and Althea (Shannon Dang) confronts an ultimatum. Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai and Gavin Stenhouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The final five singers perform in the quarterfinals. 8 p.m. Fox
Married at First Sight (Season finale) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Siesta Key Juliette and Kelsey are both trying to launch new business ventures while Brandon prepares for fatherhood as this unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. MTV
Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites his siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) to a party he’s throwing for his ex-wife (guest star Justine Lupe), but his real agenda is to show her that he is cool with their divorce. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) leads Bravo Company on a high-stakes covert mission infiltrating a Boko Haram camp to rescue an American hostage. Max Thieriot, Neal Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Just as things start to go haywire at The Claw, a stranger introducing himself as billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards) shows up looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star with guest star Teryl Rothery. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reaches a decision about her trip to Hawaii that triggers a heated face-off with Barb (guest star Candice Bergen) in this new episode. Also, Becky (Lecy Goranson) gives a presentation on addiction to Mark’s (Ames McNamara) class. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson discuss the Season 3 premiere of “The Conners,” ABC’s first comedy to go back into production during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Fighting for Fertility” examines the complexities of human reproduction and emerging technologies for those having trouble becoming parents. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
The Hills: New Beginnings The cast of this unscripted series reboot returns for their second season after a year of lockdowns and lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Audrina Patridge, Ashley Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and Whitney Port. 9 p.m. MTV
On a balmy weeknight inside the nightspot formerly known as Les Deux — the reality TV landmark frequently featured in “The Hills” — Spencer Pratt is tending to his fidgety toddler.
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things In the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minnesota, some of the group of friends protest on the streets of Boston, but Rome (Romany Malco) opts out. 10 p.m. ABC
Human: The World Within The new episode “Fuel” documents the processes in the human gut that turn food into energy. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
NFL Explained: Making of the Schedule This new special offers a behind-the-scenes look at the complicated process of creating an NFL season schedule. 8 p.m. NFL
SPORTS
Baseball Regional Coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies, Noon MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 5 p.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Luke Bryan; Mike Tirico; policing social media; Dr. Kati Kariko; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dolly Parton; Joshua Bassett; Frankie A. Rodriguez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hank Azaria (“The Jim Brockmire Podcast”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jake Tapper; celebrating National Nurses Week. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Andrew McCarthy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jesse Metcalfe; cookbook author Jessie Sheehan. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Chassie Post. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dean Norris; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”); Andrew McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Don’t Take It Personal”; Seth Rogen; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Elizabeth Vargas; live procedure to eliminate bat wings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she’s tired of watching her mother make terrible life choices. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy (“Mom”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show How to shed pounds fast without dieting; Montel Williams; healthy makeovers for pancakes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mike Epps and Kim Fields (“The Upshaws”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Chappelle; Nikki Glaser; J.Period; Black Thought. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); David Boreanaz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Max Minghella; Mod Sun; Avril Lavigne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; director Barry Jenkins. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Matthew Rhys. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Hasan Minhaj. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 8:29 a.m. Cinemax
Animal House (1978) 9 a.m. AMC
Pat and Mike (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. MTV
Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance
Peter Pan (2003) 11 a.m. TMC
Keeper of the Flame (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 11:34 a.m. Cinemax
RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime
As Good as It Gets (1997) 12:16 p.m. Starz
Friends With Benefits (2011) 1:15 p.m. MTV
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1:15 p.m. TCM
G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC
The Kid Detective (2020) 2:38 and 10:30 p.m. Starz
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM
House Party (1990) 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. VH1
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 4 p.m. Ovation
Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:15 p.m. HBO
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. AMC
Black Hawk Down (2001) 5 p.m. BBC America
Adam’s Rib (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT
Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. TMC
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 6:30 p.m. Cinemax
Friday (1995) 7 p.m. BET
The Bourne Identity (2002) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR
Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Idlewild (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform
Django Unchained (2012) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:34 p.m. KVCR
Don Jon (2013) 9:35 p.m. TMC
The World’s End (2013) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Talk of the Town (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM
