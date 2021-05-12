What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’ on NBC; ‘The Conners’; ‘The Masked Singer’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things Host Tiffany Haddish and Cedric The Entertainer chat with identical twins. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Third-year med students begin their rotation and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) keeps a careful eye on one of them (Asjha Cooper) in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu After the attempt to retrieve a weapon goes off track, Nicky (Olivia Liang) takes matters into her own hands. Also, Jin (Tzi Ma) takes Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) on a surprise date and Althea (Shannon Dang) confronts an ultimatum. Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai and Gavin Stenhouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The final five singers perform in the quarterfinals. 8 p.m. Fox

Married at First Sight (Season finale) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Siesta Key Juliette and Kelsey are both trying to launch new business ventures while Brandon prepares for fatherhood as this unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. MTV

Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites his siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) to a party he’s throwing for his ex-wife (guest star Justine Lupe), but his real agenda is to show her that he is cool with their divorce. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) leads Bravo Company on a high-stakes covert mission infiltrating a Boko Haram camp to rescue an American hostage. Max Thieriot, Neal Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Just as things start to go haywire at The Claw, a stranger introducing himself as billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards) shows up looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star with guest star Teryl Rothery. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reaches a decision about her trip to Hawaii that triggers a heated face-off with Barb (guest star Candice Bergen) in this new episode. Also, Becky (Lecy Goranson) gives a presentation on addiction to Mark’s (Ames McNamara) class. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Fighting for Fertility” examines the complexities of human reproduction and emerging technologies for those having trouble becoming parents. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

The Hills: New Beginnings The cast of this unscripted series reboot returns for their second season after a year of lockdowns and lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Audrina Patridge, Ashley Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and Whitney Port. 9 p.m. MTV

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things In the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minnesota, some of the group of friends protest on the streets of Boston, but Rome (Romany Malco) opts out. 10 p.m. ABC

Human: The World Within The new episode “Fuel” documents the processes in the human gut that turn food into energy. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

NFL Explained: Making of the Schedule This new special offers a behind-the-scenes look at the complicated process of creating an NFL season schedule. 8 p.m. NFL

SPORTS

Baseball Regional Coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies, Noon MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 5 p.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Luke Bryan; Mike Tirico; policing social media; Dr. Kati Kariko; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dolly Parton; Joshua Bassett; Frankie A. Rodriguez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hank Azaria (“The Jim Brockmire Podcast”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jake Tapper; celebrating National Nurses Week. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Andrew McCarthy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jesse Metcalfe; cookbook author Jessie Sheehan. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Chassie Post. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dean Norris; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Girls5eva”); Andrew McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Don’t Take It Personal”; Seth Rogen; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Elizabeth Vargas; live procedure to eliminate bat wings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says she’s tired of watching her mother make terrible life choices. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy (“Mom”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show How to shed pounds fast without dieting; Montel Williams; healthy makeovers for pancakes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Mike Epps and Kim Fields (“The Upshaws”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lisa Kudrow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Chappelle; Nikki Glaser; J.Period; Black Thought. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); David Boreanaz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Max Minghella; Mod Sun; Avril Lavigne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; director Barry Jenkins. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Matthew Rhys. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Hasan Minhaj. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 8:29 a.m. Cinemax

Animal House (1978) 9 a.m. AMC

Pat and Mike (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. MTV

Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance

Peter Pan (2003) 11 a.m. TMC

Keeper of the Flame (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 11:34 a.m. Cinemax

RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime

As Good as It Gets (1997) 12:16 p.m. Starz

Friends With Benefits (2011) 1:15 p.m. MTV

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1:15 p.m. TCM

G.I. Jane (1997) 2 p.m. AMC

The Kid Detective (2020) 2:38 and 10:30 p.m. Starz

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM

House Party (1990) 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. VH1

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 4 p.m. Ovation

Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:15 p.m. HBO

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. AMC

Black Hawk Down (2001) 5 p.m. BBC America

Adam’s Rib (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT

Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. TMC

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 6:30 p.m. Cinemax

Friday (1995) 7 p.m. BET

The Bourne Identity (2002) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR

Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Idlewild (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform

Django Unchained (2012) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:34 p.m. KVCR

Don Jon (2013) 9:35 p.m. TMC

The World’s End (2013) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Talk of the Town (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM

