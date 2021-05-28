What’s on TV Friday: ‘Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine’ on Showtime; ‘Jeopardy!’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist Hoping to move precious cargo quietly, Red (James Spader) enlists the assistance of an enforcer who uses an underground network in this new episode of the crime drama. Megan Boone also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty An interview with Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) is interrupted by Jeff and Alexis (Sam Adegoke, Elaine Hendrix). Also, complications come to light when Culhane (Robert C. Riley) receives an honor, so he turns to Adam and Kirby (Sam Underwood, Maddison Brown) for help in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

Inside the Met The Metropolitan Museum of Art faces a new financial reality following its 2020 reopening in the finale of this documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy, Hunter and Jules Fieri stumble onto a pizza cart in Kihei, Hawaii, that Guy first found on the beach in 2016. 9 p.m. Food Network

Jeopardy! Former champion and all-star Austin “Buzzy” Cohen completes his turn as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show with the final round of the annual Tournament of Champions. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

A Black Lady Sketch Show Laci Mosley, Skye Townsend, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black appear in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! Six-year-old Ritchie (Larry Mathews) asks parents Rob and Laura (Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore) about the birds and the bees in the first of two newly colorized episodes of the classic sitcom. In the second Laura’s toe gets stuck in a bathtub spout. Rose Marie and Morey Amsterdam also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine A runner-up on “Last Comic Standing” is featured in an hour of stand-up focusing on COVID-19 and his views on mask culture, fatherhood and the year 2020. Taped at a club in Tempe, Ariz., where social-distancing protocols are carefully followed. 10 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

College Baseball ACC Tournament: Virginia versus Notre Dame, 8 a.m. BSSC; ACC Tournament: Florida State versus Miami, noon BSSC

College Softball NCAA Tournament: Kentucky versus Alabama, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Washington versus Oklahoma, noon ESPN2; Texas versus Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; LSU versus Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA versus Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Playoffs The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. BSSC and ESPN

NHL Hockey Playoffs Second round: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. USA

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo; Bill Cowher; Debbie Allen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus news; the Indy 500 is back with crowds; Memorial Day kickoff. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America BTS performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”); chef Greg Baxstrom; an “American Idol” fan favorite performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray John and the Cringe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Edelstein (“The Kominsky Method”); Jeremy Parsons. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michael Douglas; Lana Parrilla; Jerry O’Connell; Deon Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins (“Black Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Robyn Schall, Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); guest hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week A look back at a pivotal year that includes the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests; the use of force on peaceful protests to clear Lafayette Square; Derek Chauvin’s conviction; President Biden’s proposals to address systemic racism: Trymaine Lee, MSNBC; Wesley Lowery, CBS; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Sarah Sinder, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Bob Costas. Panel: Nicholas Kristof, James Carville. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Dave Bautista; Twenty One Pilots performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Patton Oswalt; Chase Rice performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Cue Card Wally; Brian Frasier-Moore. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Naomi Watts; Finneas performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Hasan Minhaj. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Love and Monsters After an Earth-bound asteroid is destroyed, the subsequent chemical fallout causes the world’s cold-blooded animals to mutate into large monsters who begin killing off most of humanity. Teenager Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) manages to survive but is separated from his girlfriend (Jessica Henwick). Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt and Ellen Hollman also star in this 2020 fantasy adventure. 8 p.m. Epix

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Ryan Reynolds provides the voice and facial-motion performance as the animated title character in Rob Letterman’s 2019 mystery fantasy in which a former Pokémon trainer (Justice Smith) teams up with the gifted Pikachu to find a missing person. Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy costar. 8 p.m. TBS

High Plains Drifter (1973) 9 a.m. AMC

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 a.m. MTV

Downton Abbey (2019) 10 a.m. HBO

Overlord (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX

American Hustle (2013) 11 a.m. IFC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 a.m. MTV

Side Effects (2013) 11:39 a.m. Starz

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 1 p.m. TMC

Megan Leavey (2017) 1:28 p.m. Starz

The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

American Pie (1999) 1:57 and 7:58 p.m. Bravo

Do the Right Thing (1989) 1:59 and 10:56 p.m. Encore

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Man in the Wilderness (1971) 3 p.m. TCM

Speed (1994) 3:20 p.m. HBO

World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Jane Eyre (2011) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 and 10:45 p.m. IFC

Scrooged (1988) 4:50 p.m. Epix

Molly’s Game (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Pride of the Marines (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Queen & Slim (2019) 5:46 p.m. Cinemax

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6 p.m. BBC America

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7 p.m. Paramount

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KCET

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. AMC

Basic Instinct (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 8 and 11 p.m. POP

The American President (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Grandma (2015) 10 p.m. TMC

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10:30 p.m. AMC

42 (2013) 10:45 p.m. VH1

