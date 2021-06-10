What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Manifest’; ‘Rebel’ series finale

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Manifest In the two-hour season finale, after the Stones (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Jack Messina and Luna Blaise) are reunited with Olive (Luna Blaise), they discover that Cal (Messina) has run away. J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long and Parveen Kaur also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Top Chef In teams of two the chefs blindly taste a dish created by guest judge Gabriel Rucker and then try to re-create it in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians An era in television programming ends as this unscripted series finishes its 20-season run with a finale in which the extended Kardashian family buries a time capsule to commemorate its years on the show. 8 p.m. E!

United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) is stressed when he goes a few days without any contact with his family in Afghanistan. Parker Young, Dean Norris, Elizabeth Alderfer, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Rebel Rebel’s (Katey Sagal) personal life becomes headline news and she must distance herself from the Stonemore Medical trial in the first of the final two episodes of the drama. In the finale, Rebel is joined by Cruz, Lana and Ziggy (Andy Garcia, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer) to bring the case to a close. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

CMT Campfire Sessions In the first of two premiere episodes of this performance series, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall gather round a campfire to perform songs and share stories. Kane Brown and his friends from Restless Road are featured in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CMT

Restaurant: Impossible After a visit to Spring Hill, Fla., chef Robert Irvine checks in on T. Phillip’s in Glendora in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay discovers the rugged spirit and simplicity of cooking in coastal Portugal in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Cube Dwyane Wade hosts this new game show. 9 p.m. TBS

Clarice As Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) closes in on Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Lawson (recurring guest star Jen Richards) alerts the team that the company is about to be sold. Michael Cudlitz also stars with guest stars Peter McRobbie and Douglas Smith. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story Brockovich, the inspiration for the series “Rebel,” talks about her life as an environmental activist and visits the town of Hinkley, Calif., 25 years after her monumental legal case. 8 p.m. ABC

All of My Children: Reunion Road Trip Cast members of the classic soap opera “All My Children” reunite to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary and reminisce about its origins, most outrageous storylines and the series finale cliffhanger that left the fans wanting more. 9 p.m. E!

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. MLB

College Track and Field NCAA Division I Championships, from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. SportsNet

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN

Women’s Soccer Summer Series: Portugal at United States, from BBVA Stadium in Houston, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today Kenan Thompson; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen; Wunmi Mosaku; Tory Johnson; Tomorrow X Together performs. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Smits (“In the Heights”); Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View America Ferrera. (N) 10 a.m. ABC

The Wendy Williams Show Gary Owen (“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2"). (N) 11 a.m. Fox

The Talk Guest cohosts Marcela Valladolid and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Paradise”; Paul Reiser; Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes; Joshua Radin performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Rose Byrne; Clairo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Power, USAID; Maroon 5 performs; Seth Rogen. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”); Wiz Khalifa; Jackson Browne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KPBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Josh O’Connor; Garbage performs; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Desus Nice and The Kid Mero; Mother Mother performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC

MOVIES

Sacrifice After his mother dies, a man and his pregnant wife (Ludovic Hughes, Sophie Stevens) return to his Norwegian island birthplace to claim an inheritance. Instead, they find a sinister cult that worships a dark deity that lives in the surrounding sea. Barbara Crampton also stars in this 2020 thriller. 10 p.m. Showtime

Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) 8 a.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:12 a.m. and 8:55 p.m. Starz

Little Women (2019) 8:19 a.m., 10:10 and 11 p.m. Encore

The Way Back (2020) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Arbitrage (2012) 9 a.m. TMC

The Pirate (1948) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Seabiscuit (2003) 11:45 a.m. AMC

Summer Stock (1950) Noon TCM

Blinded by the Light (2019) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO

A Star Is Born (1954) 2 p.m. TCM

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 2:02 p.m. Starz

Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:15 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Moonlight (2016) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:47 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Cider House Rules (1999) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Lookout (2007) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC

Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Role Models (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. USA

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ad Astra (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Taxi Driver (1976) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Paramount

Scream (1996) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Revenant (2015) 11 p.m. FX

Pretty Woman (1990) 11:15 p.m. Bravo

The Hoodlum Priest (1961) 11:15 p.m. TCM

