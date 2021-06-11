What’s on TV Friday: ‘Charmed’ and ‘Dynasty’ on the CW; the season premiere of ‘Betty’ on HBO
SERIES
Charmed Mel, Macy and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti to save Mel in this new episode of the supernatural drama. Poppy Drayton and Rupert Evans also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Emergency Call A private plane crash in Alaska; a car stuck on the train tracks in Utah. 8 p.m. ABC
Dynasty With Fallon and Blake’s (Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show) new agreement in place, Fallon wants to make sure everyone knows who’s the boss in this new episode of the prime-time drama. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are making recipes sent by chefs who have been featured in past episodes and join them via video chat. On the menu is barbecue from Los Angeles, Thai dishes out of Phoenix and a lasagna from Minneapolis. 9 p.m. Food Network
Betty Kirt (Nina Moran) is on a quest while Indigo’s (Ajani Russell) grocery job isn’t cutting it in the season premiere. Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional, 9 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Texas Rangers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. ESPN
College Track and Field NCAA Division I Championships from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Playoffs Conference Semifinal, 5 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning TV host James Corden; actress Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jenna Bush Hager sky dives; the opening of the National Museum of the U.S. Army; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ava DuVernay; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Zooey Deschanel (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Daphne Rubin Vega (“In the Heights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Michelle Buteau. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk James Brolin; Gina Yashere; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Bryce Vine performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The Biden administration’s foreign policy goals; President Biden’s trip to the U.K.; Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Neil deGrasse Tyson; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kathryn Hahn; director Jon M. Chu; Polo G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Che; Dave Chappelle; Cillian Murphy. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Mackie; Jean Smart. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; KSI, Yungblud and Polo G perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Shine a Light (2008) 8:05 a.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Megan Leavey (2017) 11:27 a.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. VH1
Thelma & Louise (1991) Noon and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Wonder (2017) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Just Mercy (2019) 1:36 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2 p.m. VH1
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Pretty Woman (1990) 4:30 p.m. Bravo
Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 and 8 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:47 p.m. Starz
Grease (1978) 6 p.m. BBC America
Bridesmaids (2011) 7 and 10 p.m. Bravo
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7 p.m. TNT
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 7:30 p.m. IFC
Ghostbusters (1984) 7:35 p.m. Syfy
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hunger Games (2012) 8 p.m. POP
Ghost (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Breakfast Club (1985) 10 p.m. IFC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:57 p.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11 p.m. Encore
