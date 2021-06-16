What’s on TV Wednesday: Paula Deen on ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; season premiere of ‘Dave’ on FXX
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things Twin boys help host Tiffany Haddish with a modeling gig. 8 p.m. CBS
Press Your Luck Contestants from El Segundo, San Diego and Bakersfield. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Paula Deen is a guest judge for the final round of auditions. 8 p.m. Fox
Property Brothers: Forever Home A couple fell in love with a vintage bungalow in Los Angeles, but now that they have two kids, the home’s layout is problematic, in this new episode. 8 p.m. HGTV
The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Two Steps Home Home renovation experts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin take a two-step approach as they walk clients through selling their current house and finding a new one in this new unscripted real estate series. In the premiere, a teacher wants to upgrade to a bigger house with space for her children and her growing baking business. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
The Blacklist Raymond (James Spader) takes Elizabeth (Megan Boone) into the heart of his empire, and long-buried secrets are divulged. 10 p.m. NBC
Card Sharks Contestants from Panorama City and Los Angeles are featured. 10 p.m. ABC
The Bold Type (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave Dave Burd returns in the title role of a neurotic man in his late 20s who’s trying to overcome his seething mass of insecurities to realize his lifelong dream of becoming one of the best rappers of all time. The new season premieres with two back-to-back episodes. In the first, Dave is ready to record his debut album. 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: qualifying, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT
Women’s Soccer The Summer Series: Nigeria visit the United States, from Austin, Texas, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tina Knowles-Lawson; Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Bruce Springsteen and the Killers perform; transgender rights in America. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zakiya Dalila Harris; Joseph Fiennes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Gad (“Central Park”); Wilson Cruz, grand marshal of the New York City Pride Parade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”); Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Jacqueline MacInnes Wood; Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Flavor Flav. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Luke Wilson; Aasif Mandvi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Salma Hayek; Gabriel Chavarria; Danielle Kartes; Rauw Alejandro performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan JB Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Annie Murphy; Coldplay performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mary J. Blige; Sleater-Kinney performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zooey Deschanel; Sam Richardson; Kodak Black performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Ann-Margret; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Margot Robbie; Rose Byrne; Polo G performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Tennessee Johnson (1942) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
Like Crazy (2011) 10 a.m. Epix
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:20 a.m. HBO
True Grit (2010) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
Northwest Passage (1940) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. MTV
District 9 (2009) 11:37 a.m. and 10:51 p.m. Encore
American Made (2017) noon FX
Erin Brockovich (2000) noon Sundance
The World’s End (2013) 12:45 p.m. Syfy
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 and 5:35 p.m. MTV
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Silence (2016) 3:15 p.m. Epix
Flatliners (1990) 3:45 p.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Freeform
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 p.m. IFC
The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Ovation
Knocked Up (2007) 4 and 11 p.m. VH1
Ad Astra (2019) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Revenant (2015) 4:30 p.m. FXX
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
Dazed and Confused (1993) 6 p.m. IFC
The Ides of March (2011) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Judy (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Lord of the Flies (1963) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax
Light in the Piazza (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM
