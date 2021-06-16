What’s on TV Wednesday: Paula Deen on ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; season premiere of ‘Dave’ on FXX

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things Twin boys help host Tiffany Haddish with a modeling gig. 8 p.m. CBS

Press Your Luck Contestants from El Segundo, San Diego and Bakersfield. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Paula Deen is a guest judge for the final round of auditions. 8 p.m. Fox

Property Brothers: Forever Home A couple fell in love with a vintage bungalow in Los Angeles, but now that they have two kids, the home’s layout is problematic, in this new episode. 8 p.m. HGTV

The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Two Steps Home Home renovation experts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin take a two-step approach as they walk clients through selling their current house and finding a new one in this new unscripted real estate series. In the premiere, a teacher wants to upgrade to a bigger house with space for her children and her growing baking business. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

The Blacklist Raymond (James Spader) takes Elizabeth (Megan Boone) into the heart of his empire, and long-buried secrets are divulged. 10 p.m. NBC

Card Sharks Contestants from Panorama City and Los Angeles are featured. 10 p.m. ABC

The Bold Type (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Dave Burd returns in the title role of a neurotic man in his late 20s who’s trying to overcome his seething mass of insecurities to realize his lifelong dream of becoming one of the best rappers of all time. The new season premieres with two back-to-back episodes. In the first, Dave is ready to record his debut album. 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: qualifying, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT

Women’s Soccer The Summer Series: Nigeria visit the United States, from Austin, Texas, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tina Knowles-Lawson; Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Bruce Springsteen and the Killers perform; transgender rights in America. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zakiya Dalila Harris; Joseph Fiennes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Gad (“Central Park”); Wilson Cruz, grand marshal of the New York City Pride Parade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”); Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Jacqueline MacInnes Wood; Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Flavor Flav. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Luke Wilson; Aasif Mandvi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Salma Hayek; Gabriel Chavarria; Danielle Kartes; Rauw Alejandro performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan JB Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Annie Murphy; Coldplay performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mary J. Blige; Sleater-Kinney performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zooey Deschanel; Sam Richardson; Kodak Black performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Ann-Margret; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Margot Robbie; Rose Byrne; Polo G performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Tennessee Johnson (1942) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

Like Crazy (2011) 10 a.m. Epix

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:20 a.m. HBO

True Grit (2010) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

Northwest Passage (1940) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. MTV

District 9 (2009) 11:37 a.m. and 10:51 p.m. Encore

American Made (2017) noon FX

Erin Brockovich (2000) noon Sundance

The World’s End (2013) 12:45 p.m. Syfy

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 and 5:35 p.m. MTV

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Silence (2016) 3:15 p.m. Epix

Flatliners (1990) 3:45 p.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Freeform

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 p.m. IFC

The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Ovation

Knocked Up (2007) 4 and 11 p.m. VH1

Ad Astra (2019) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Revenant (2015) 4:30 p.m. FXX

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

Dazed and Confused (1993) 6 p.m. IFC

The Ides of March (2011) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Judy (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Lord of the Flies (1963) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax

Light in the Piazza (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM

