What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ‘Walker’ on The CW; ‘iCarly Reunion’ on Nickelodeon
SERIES
Walker To cope with devastating news, Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella and August (Violet Brinson, Kale Culley) on a road trip in this new episode of the rebooted action drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (season premiere) Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Guest Massimo Bottura has the four remaining chefs draw inspiration from his famous Parmigiano reggiano. 8 p.m. Bravo
Hot Mess House Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen returns with more life-changing tips for disorganized clients who hope to transform their homes in the season premiere. 8 p.m. HGTV
United States of Al Riley and Hazel (Parker Young, Farrah Mackenzie) bring home an adorable lost dog that both of them hope to keep, but Al (Adhir Kalyan) is dead set against it. Art (Dean Norris) goes on a first date with Lois (guest star Rachel Bay Jones). Elizabeth Alderfer and Kelli Goss also star with guest star Brian Thomas Smith. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Beat Bobby Flay Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Carson Kressley. 8:30 p.m. Food Network
Legacies Hope, Josie and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd) are stuck together in a shared science fiction hallucination in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
CMT Campfire Sessions Brothers Osborne and some Nashville musicians gather around a campfire and perform bluegrass versions of songs. 9 p.m. CMT
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
The iCarly Reunion Cast members reunite ahead of the premiere of the “iCarly” series revival. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Cube 9 p.m. TBS
Alone With predators in the area posing a threat, the survivalists are forced to seek new strategies to procure food in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9:33 p.m. History
Clarice As the team gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then turns in her badge and gun, leaving the rest of her team to uncover the truth about the River murders. 10 p.m. CBS
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality This new special tells immigration stories of young people and families, with supportive messages from J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and football player Ben Simmons. Jamie Yuccas hosts. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy: Reunion Road Trip The original “fab five” from Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” reunite and reminisce. 9 p.m. E!
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship First round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 4 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Cleveland Indians, 10 a.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB
2021 Copa America Colombia versus Venezuela, 2 p.m. FS1; Peru versus Brazil, 5 p.m. FS1
U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: Qualifying heats, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Finals, 5 p.m. NBCSP; Finals (taped), 10 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. USA
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ursula Burns; Quiara Alegría Hudes (“In the Heights”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Coldplay performs; game show host Peyton Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Antonio Banderas; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden (“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”); summer bargains; spray painting. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Martin Sheen; Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sarah Shahi; Paul Stanley and Baron Davis cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “River”; Maya Rudolph; Flula Borg. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Mila Kunis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Helen Mirren; writer Kenya Barris. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; Griff performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dax Shepard; Monica Padman; Tony Hale; Saweetie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Peyton Manning; Bowen Yang; Edgar Wright; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Arnett; Lord Huron performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dick (1999) 8 a.m. Showtime
Before Sunrise (1995) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
The World’s End (2013) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
The Kid Detective (2020) 9:10 a.m. and 11:42 p.m. Starz
Seabiscuit (2003) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Awful Truth (1937) 9:15 a.m. TCM
American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix
His Girl Friday (1940) 11 a.m. TCM
The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:15 and 10 p.m. Showtime
Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform
Love & Basketball (2000) 2 p.m. VH1
Sunrise at Campobello (1960) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Courage Under Fire (1996) 2:33 p.m. Starz
Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX
Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 4:33 p.m. Starz
The Young Savages (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Matchstick Men (2003) 6 p.m. HBO
John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy
Misery (1990) 6:11 p.m. Cinemax
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. VH1
Groundhog Day (1993) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC
The Abyss (1989) 8 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. Freeform
Kajillionaire (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. Syfy
Source Code (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. VH1
Face/Off (1997) 10:20 p.m. Epix
American Sniper (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Wall Street (1987) 11:09 p.m. Cinemax
Friday (1995) 11:15 p.m. Bravo
RoboCop (1987) 11:30 p.m. TMC
