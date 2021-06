Movies on TV this week: ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ 1934 and 1956; ‘Psycho’; ‘Rear Window’ on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

American Graffiti (1973) Cinemax Mon. 4:12 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Glory (1989) Encore Sun. 11:32 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Sun. 7:39 a.m. Encore Sun. 11:06 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953) TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Once (2006) Cinemax Mon. 2:44 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sat. 11 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) TCM Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:51 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) Encore Mon. 4:55 p.m.

Advertisement

12 Years a Slave (2013) BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Sat. 4:15 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:34 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:40 p.m.

Advertisement

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:47 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:51 p.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Another Stakeout (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:05 a.m. E! Sat. 2:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1:07 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:25 a.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m. E! Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:29 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:56 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Sun. 11:05 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3:15 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ E! Thur. 1:30 p.m. E! Fri. 5:30 a.m. E! Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 1 a.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:50 p.m. E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Sun. 7 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:01 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:20 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:19 p.m. E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:55 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ BBC America Fri. 1:07 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ FX Sat. 1 p.m. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ FX Sat. 3 p.m. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:27 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:12 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 12:34 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:40 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:47 p.m.

Advertisement

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:37 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:46 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:45 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:40 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sun. 5:05 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ BBC America Fri. 5:58 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ A&E Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ TNT Mon. 11 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ TNT Mon. 1 p.m. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:16 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m. USA Thur. 8 p.m. USA Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Advertisement

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 a.m. Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:04 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Syfy Fri. 1:15 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3:31 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Fri. 6:44 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Thur. 4 p.m. E! Fri. Noon

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ MTV Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ MTV Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:58 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Disney Sun. 4:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:36 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Syfy Tues. 11 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Wed. 3:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TRU Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 8:05 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5:15 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:40 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Sun. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Thur. 12:13 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5 p.m. Showtime Sun. 11:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Fri. 10:34 a.m.

Advertisement

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Wed. 6:57 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:31 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 12:19 p.m.

Advertisement

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 5:07 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:50 p.m. E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Sun. 7 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Sun. 7:35 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ KTLA Sun. 2 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 8 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 10 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:09 a.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:34 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:03 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:19 p.m. E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Wed. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:51 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 4:55 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:55 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:24 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:37 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:13 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Tues. 3:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Mon. 10:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:20 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:01 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement