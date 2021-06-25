What’s on TV Friday: FX’s ‘The Choe Show’; the series finale of ‘Van Helsing’ on Syfy

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Charmed The Charmed ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must track down the Whispering Evil in the present in order to save the future in this new episode of the supernatural series. Rupert Evans also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Emergency Call (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Departure When an airliner disappears over the Atlantic, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer) of the TSIB chooses Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) to lead the investigation, even though she’s still on bereavement leave, in the premiere of this mystery series that originally streamed on Peacock+. A second episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding her business, she crosses paths with an old college friend in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode profiles socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schonbrunn Palace Gardens. With tenor Jonas Kaufmann. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are joined via video chat to prepare Cajun food from Los Angeles, sweet and savory crepes out of Las Vegas and empanadas from Denver. 9 p.m. Food Network

Dateline NBC The mother of a murder victim investigates whether police detectives did enough to try to solve the case. 10 p.m. NBC

The Choe Show In this new four-episode unscripted series, airing in its entirety tonight, artist David Choe literally and figuratively paints portraits of various celebrities, including Asa Akira, Kat Von D, Rafael Reyes, Will Arnett, Denzel Curry, Rainn Wilson, Neil Strauss, Erica Garza, Maya Erskine and Steve-O. 10, 10:42, 11:17 and 11:48 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Van Helsing Vanessa, Violet and Jack (Kelly Overton, Keeya King, Nicole Muñoz) face off with the Dark One (Tricia Helfer) in the ultimate battle to save humanity in the final episode of the vampire-hunting series. 10 p.m. Syfy

Beyond the CANVAS Members of the musical ensemble Ranky Tanky, singer Rhiannon Giddens and others discuss the power of music in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Betty Indigo (Ajani Russell) helps Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) take some photos in exchange for a favor, while Kirt (Nina Moran) gains notoriety. Dede Lovelace, Moonbear and Andrew Darnell also star. 11 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

SPECIALS

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards After airing on streaming platforms in recent years, the awards show returns to broadcast TV. Sheryl Underwood hosts. Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”) and Larry King are both honored posthumously. Drew Barrymore earned a nomination for her talk show, competing with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” 8 p.m. CBS

Christopher Lee Watts Lifetime takes a look at the case of the Colorado man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in 2013. Coverage begins with the documentary “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer: Enhanced Edition” and concludes with “Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts,” which describes a complex relationship between Watts, cellmate Dylan Tallman and clinical psychologist Christa Richello. 10 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

2021 College World Series Game 11, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Game 12, 4 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Olympic Trials Track and field, 2 p.m. NBCSP; women’s gymnastics, 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Baseball The Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Soccer The Orlando City SC visit Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; H.E.R. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tony Hale. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale (“Happily”); Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”); Mark Cuban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor; Margaret Cho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Da Brat (“The Chi”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Graham Norton; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Eva LaRue (“Finding Love in Quarantine”); three things needed before a divorce is official. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Casey Wilson (“The Wreckage of My Presence”); JP Saxe. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week (season finale) Voting rights bill in the Senate; infrastructure; policing, crime and gun violence; New York mayoral race: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times; Eva McKend, Spectrum News; Mike Memoli, NBC; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher Quentin Tarantino. Panel: Max Brooks, the Atlantic Council; author Dan Carlin (“The End Is Always Near”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Willie Nelson; Beabadoobee performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Juno Temple; Marina; Stevie Nistor. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Former President Barack Obama; Kelly Rowland performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Independence Day (1996) 8 a.m. HBO

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 9 a.m. Showtime

The World’s End (2013) 10:32 a.m. Syfy

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:34 a.m. Encore

Arachnophobia (1990) 11 a.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 11 a.m. Showtime

The Thief Who Came to Dinner (1973) 11 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Another Stakeout (1993) 11:05 a.m. IFC

A Better Life (2011) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The Devil’s Own (1997) 12:42 p.m. Encore

The LEGO Movie (2014) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:04 p.m. Syfy

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 1:14 p.m. Starz

Stakeout (1987) 1:34 p.m. IFC

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. TMC

The Family Man (2000) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Trading Places (1983) 2:37 p.m. Encore

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:58 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX

The League of Gentlemen (1960) 3 p.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 3:10 and 10:50 p.m. Bravo

Friday (1995) 3:58 and 6:30 p.m. E!

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:02 p.m. IFC

Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Hellboy (2004) 4:37 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Clueless (1995) 5:20 p.m. HBO

Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 6:42 p.m. Encore

John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. USA

Advertisement

The Paleface (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

The Bank Job (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Fighter (2010) 9 p.m. Showtime

His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9 p.m. VH1

Queen & Slim (2019) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Birdcage (1996) 10 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:15 p.m. IFC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:57 p.m. Starz

Spring Breakers (2012) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Advertisement