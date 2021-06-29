What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ on Freeform; Alton Brown on ‘Chopped’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) put family plans on hold when an army of Godspeeds attacks Central City. Chillblaine (guest star Jon Cor), claiming that he has turned over a new leaf, wins release from prison, but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is skeptical. 8 p.m. The CW
America’s Top Dog Curt Menefee and David Koechner are the hosts as this unscripted series returns with a two-episode season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E
Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) puts Ellas’ (Cassi Davis) big day in peril, and Malik (Larramie Doc Shaw) takes a class that doesn’t go over well with the rest of the family. (N) 9 p.m. BET
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, the first African American to independently own a studio, is now a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped Alton Brown continues tormenting contestants with wild recipes. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
TV personality Alton Brown asked Twitter where he might find the best Buffalo wings in Buffalo, New York.
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Vinny and Jeremy (J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn) both run for an open council seat, with wildly different platforms. 9:30 p.m. BET
Frontline The new episode “Germany’s Neo-Nazis and the Far Right” investigates the rise of far-right extremism and violence in the same country that saw Adolf Hitler rise to power less than a century ago. 10 p.m. KOCE
Motherland: Fort Salem In the new episode, the Unit begins its work at War College. Meanwhile, Scylla and Anacostia (Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney) partner for a dangerous mission. Jessica Sutton and Taylor Hickson also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX
College Bowl Mississippi versus Tennessee; Morehouse College versus Columbia University. Peyton Manning hosts this new episode of the collegiate quiz show. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
UFOs: The Pentagon Proof This new special from TMZ examines the U.S. government’s official response to recently released evidence. 8 p.m. Fox
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship England versus Germany, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Sweden versus Ukraine, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships First round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; second round, 3 a.m. ESPN
Despite gloomy weather, Wimbledon — tennis’ most prestigious tournament — kicks off to the delight of players and fans, who haven’t been on site since 2019.
Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
2021 College World Series Finals: Vanderbilt versus Mississippi State, Game 2, 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy; author Roger Bennett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Baby Boss; couples renew wedding vows; West Virginia foster care family update. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Inger Burnett-Zeigler; book club pick. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); Kal Penn (“Clarice”); singer Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-N.Y.); the Sheppard sisters. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Chef Toya Boudy; the Onyx family. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Bershan Shaw (“The Real Housewives of New York”); chef Nikki Dinki. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tony Hale; Bill Bellamy and Bobby Bones guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Closing Time”; Howie Mandel; Ilana Glazer; Danny Trejo; Elle King performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell; Wiz Khalifa; guest host Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Vin Diesel; Helen Mirren; Ludacris; John Cena; Tyrese Gibson; Justin Lin; Jordana Brewster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dax Shepard; Monica Padman; Tony Hale; Saweetie performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; activist Stacey Abrams; Ashe performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
20th Century Women Annette Bening earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in this 2016 dramedy from writer-director Mike Mills, who based his Oscar-nominated screenplay partly on his own California childhood. This coming-of-age drama is set in 1979 Santa Barbara, where 15-year-old Jamie Fields (Lucas Jade Zumann) struggles with changing times as his mother, Dorothea (Bening), who runs the boarding house where they live, is determined to prepare him for life. Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig and Billy Crudup costar. 8 p.m. Showtime
There’s a moment in “20th Century Women,” Mike Mills’ lovingly fictionalized snapshot of his late-1970s adolescence, that suggests the possible root of the writer-director’s original impulse.
The Legend of the Underground Running during Pride Month, this new documentary from filmmakers Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey examines the fight against discrimination in contemporary Nigeria from the perspective of several bold young nonconformists who insist on living their authentic lives. 9 p.m. HBO
Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. E!
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 a.m. and 9:33 p.m. Starz
Bounce (2000) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. BBC America
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. Sundance
Easy A (2010) 10:30 a.m. MTV
Taken (2008) 12:15 p.m., 9 p.m. Encore
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Knocked Up (2007) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:49 p.m. Encore
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Pretty in Pink (1986) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Matchstick Men (2003) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 p.m. MTV
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC
A Place in the Sun (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Courage Under Fire (1996) 5:12 p.m. Starz
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
No Way Out (1987) 6 p.m. TMC
Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Cast Away (2000) 7 p.m. Freeform
East of Eden (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. IFC
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. TMC
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Rocketman (2019) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Se7en (1995) 11:35 p.m. Syfy
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 11:40 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for June 20-26, 2021, include KISS on “Biography,” an animated spoof of the Founding Fathers on Netflix, and the “2021 BET Awards.”
Movies on TV this week, June 27: ‘Giant’ on TCM; ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ on Syfy; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 27 - July. 3 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of June. 27 - July. 3 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.