What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty’ on BBC America
SERIES
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri and Bindi help with a complex koala surgery in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Sencha, Munchkin and K’jess are targeted as pregnant Flint makes an effort to rid herself of any threats within the family. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan A lucky guess in math class lands Dylan (Young Dylan) on the Mathlete squad, where his teammate (Celina Smith) is worried that he will hurt their chances in a competition. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPECIALS
The Pandemic Pivot John Feffer, of the Institute for Policy Studies, speaks with global policy experts about what the world may be like after the COVID-19 pandemic. 4 p.m. CSPAN2
Destination California This locally produced travelogue introduces viewers to getaway locations. 7 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship Czech Republic versus Denmark, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Ukraine versus England, 11:30 a.m. ABC
2021 Wimbledon Championships Third round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; 11 a.m. ESPN
PGA Tour Golf 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
Baseball The New York Mets visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Orioles visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Columbus Crew SC, 2 p.m. ESPN; LAFC visits Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. KCOP
2021 Copa América Uruguay versus Colombia, 4 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Ecuador, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart (“The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) The capture of Saddam Hussein; the killing of Osama bin Laden: Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (retired). 8:30 p.m. KLCS
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 politics in America: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Race relations in America: Author Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”). The economy in America: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”), Culture in America: Author Louis Menand (“The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.); Dan Hoffman; Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett (R-Surfside, Fla.); Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.); Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah); Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the United States; reopening; vaccine hesitancy; new variants; the pandemic in other countries: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Soundbites from Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District; Audrey Fix Schaefer, National Independent Venue Association; Brian Niccol, Chipotle. Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; Author Adam Grant (“Think Again”); Kate Snow. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and NATO Resolute Support. Author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”). Panel: Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times; Mary Jordan, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas);Dr. Tom Frieden, Resolve to Save Lives. Author James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Charles Hurt; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Fourth of July; COVID-19 coverage: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Oliver Darcy; Sara Fischer, Axios. The climate crisis: Emily Atkin; David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine. President Biden and the press: David Sanger, the New York Times; Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg. U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan: Anna Coren. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Ari Fleischer; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Eric Nusbaum (“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between”). 3:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The Russian cyberattack on the U.S. government and some of America’s largest corporations; filmmaker Ken Burns; the St. Augustine H.S. Marching Band. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Let Him Go Set in Montana during the mid-1960s, writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s 2020 neo-Western adaptation of Larry Watson’s 2013 novel stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as a retired couple who lose their adult son in an accident. After his widow (Kayli Carter) marries a man (Will Brittain) who abuses her and her little boy, the couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their grandson in this 2020 modern western. 8 p.m. HBO
A Date With Danger In this 2021 thriller, a single mother moves to a new town seeking a fresh start and soon is befriended by another single mom who even gives her a job. After her new friend goes missing she begins to suspect a neighbor of a crime. Lara Jean Chrorostecki, Jamie Spilchuk and Ipsita Paul star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 8 a.m. POP
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8 a.m. Syfy
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 a.m. AMC
The LEGO Movie (2014) 9 a.m. Freeform
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9 a.m. Paramount
Strangers on a Train (1951) 9 a.m. TCM
The Woman in Black (2012) 9:15 a.m. TMC
Top Gun (1986) 9:41 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz
Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Dark Waters (2019) 10:50 a.m. TMC
48 Hrs. (1982) 11 a.m. IFC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11 a.m. Ovation
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 a.m. POP
Bowfinger (1999) 11:05 a.m. HBO
Cars (2006) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Airplane! (1980) 11:34 a.m. Starz
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX
The Third Man (1949) 1 p.m. TCM
Out of the Furnace (2013) 1 p.m. TMC
Hustlers (2019) 1:05 p.m. Showtime
Stir Crazy (1980) 1:05 p.m. Starz
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 1:25 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 2 p.m. Syfy
Die Hard (1988) 3 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 3 p.m. TCM
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax
Cliffhanger (1993) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Some Like It Hot (1959) 4 p.m. KCET
Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1
A League of Their Own (1992) 4:48 p.m. Encore
Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. IFC
The Misfits (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5 p.m. USA
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 p.m. CMT
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Detroit (2017) 5:45 p.m. Sundance
Die Hard 2 (1990) 6 p.m. AMC
Selena (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. E!
Trading Places (1983) 6 p.m. Starz
Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS
Despicable Me (2010) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
The Tall Men (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 7:30 p.m. Bravo
Pulp Fiction (1994) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. FX
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. USA
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8:30 p.m. AMC
Men of Honor (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 9 p.m. TBS
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:20 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Guilty Bystander (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9:35 p.m. KVCR
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:02 p.m. Bravo
The Terminator (1984) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX
Carrie (1976) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Working Girl (1988) 10:55 p.m. Starz
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 p.m. Showtime
