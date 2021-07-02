Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty’ on BBC America

A family of meerkats
A new episode of “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” on BBC America.
(Caroline Hawkins / BBC America)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri and Bindi help with a complex koala surgery in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Sencha, Munchkin and K’jess are targeted as pregnant Flint makes an effort to rid herself of any threats within the family. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan A lucky guess in math class lands Dylan (Young Dylan) on the Mathlete squad, where his teammate (Celina Smith) is worried that he will hurt their chances in a competition. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

SPECIALS

The Pandemic Pivot John Feffer, of the Institute for Policy Studies, speaks with global policy experts about what the world may be like after the COVID-19 pandemic. 4 p.m. CSPAN2

Destination California This locally produced travelogue introduces viewers to getaway locations. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Czech Republic versus Denmark, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Ukraine versus England, 11:30 a.m. ABC

2021 Wimbledon Championships Third round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; 11 a.m. ESPN

PGA Tour Golf 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Baseball The New York Mets visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Orioles visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Columbus Crew SC, 2 p.m. ESPN; LAFC visits Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. KCOP

2021 Copa América Uruguay versus Colombia, 4 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Ecuador, 6 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart (“The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) The capture of Saddam Hussein; the killing of Osama bin Laden: Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (retired). 8:30 p.m. KLCS

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 politics in America: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Race relations in America: Author Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”). The economy in America: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”), Culture in America: Author Louis Menand (“The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.); Dan Hoffman; Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett (R-Surfside, Fla.); Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.); Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah); Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the United States; reopening; vaccine hesitancy; new variants; the pandemic in other countries: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Soundbites from Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District; Audrey Fix Schaefer, National Independent Venue Association; Brian Niccol, Chipotle. Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; Author Adam Grant (“Think Again”); Kate Snow. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and NATO Resolute Support. Author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”). Panel: Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times; Mary Jordan, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas);Dr. Tom Frieden, Resolve to Save Lives. Author James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Charles Hurt; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Fourth of July; COVID-19 coverage: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Oliver Darcy; Sara Fischer, Axios. The climate crisis: Emily Atkin; David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine. President Biden and the press: David Sanger, the New York Times; Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg. U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan: Anna Coren. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Ari Fleischer; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Eric Nusbaum (“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between”). 3:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The Russian cyberattack on the U.S. government and some of America’s largest corporations; filmmaker Ken Burns; the St. Augustine H.S. Marching Band. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Let Him Go Set in Montana during the mid-1960s, writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s 2020 neo-Western adaptation of Larry Watson’s 2013 novel stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as a retired couple who lose their adult son in an accident. After his widow (Kayli Carter) marries a man (Will Brittain) who abuses her and her little boy, the couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their grandson in this 2020 modern western. 8 p.m. HBO

A Date With Danger In this 2021 thriller, a single mother moves to a new town seeking a fresh start and soon is befriended by another single mom who even gives her a job. After her new friend goes missing she begins to suspect a neighbor of a crime. Lara Jean Chrorostecki, Jamie Spilchuk and Ipsita Paul star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 8 a.m. POP

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8 a.m. Syfy

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

The LEGO Movie (2014) 9 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9 a.m. Paramount

Strangers on a Train (1951) 9 a.m. TCM

The Woman in Black (2012) 9:15 a.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 9:41 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Dark Waters (2019) 10:50 a.m. TMC

48 Hrs. (1982) 11 a.m. IFC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11 a.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 a.m. POP

Bowfinger (1999) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Cars (2006) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Airplane! (1980) 11:34 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX

The Third Man (1949) 1 p.m. TCM

Out of the Furnace (2013) 1 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) 1:05 p.m. Showtime

Stir Crazy (1980) 1:05 p.m. Starz

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 1:25 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 2 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Die Hard (1988) 3 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 3 p.m. TCM

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Some Like It Hot (1959) 4 p.m. KCET

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1

A League of Their Own (1992) 4:48 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. IFC

The Misfits (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5 p.m. USA

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 p.m. CMT

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Detroit (2017) 5:45 p.m. Sundance

Die Hard 2 (1990) 6 p.m. AMC

Selena (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. E!

Trading Places (1983) 6 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS

Despicable Me (2010) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

The Tall Men (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 7:30 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. USA

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Men of Honor (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 9 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:20 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Guilty Bystander (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9:35 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:02 p.m. Bravo

The Terminator (1984) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Carrie (1976) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Working Girl (1988) 10:55 p.m. Starz

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 p.m. Showtime

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Advertisement

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America

Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson in "Chinatown" (1974).

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America

Movies on TV this week, July 4: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation; ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform

Movies on TV the week of July 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of July 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, July. 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of July 4 - 10 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of July 4 - 10 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of July 4 - 10 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Advertisement

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Michael Strahan, right, interviews Former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement