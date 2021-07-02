Guests on Sunday talk shows: Jeffrey Zients

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart (“The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) The capture of Saddam Hussein; the killing of Osama bin Laden: Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (retired). 8:30 p.m. KLCS

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 politics in America: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Race relations in America: Author Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”). The economy in America: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”), Culture in America: Author Louis Menand (“The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.); Dan Hoffman; Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett (R-Surfside, Fla.); Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.); Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah); Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the United States; reopening; vaccine hesitancy; new variants; the pandemic in other countries: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Soundbites from Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District; Audrey Fix Schaefer, National Independent Venue Association; Brian Niccol, Chipotle. Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; Author Adam Grant (“Think Again”); Kate Snow. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and NATO Resolute Support. Author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”). Panel: Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times; Mary Jordan, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas);Dr. Tom Frieden, Resolve to Save Lives. Author James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Charles Hurt; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Fourth of July; COVID-19 coverage: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Oliver Darcy; Sara Fischer, Axios. The climate crisis: Emily Atkin; David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine. President Biden and the press: David Sanger, the New York Times; Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg. U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan: Anna Coren. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Ari Fleischer; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Eric Nusbaum (“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between”). 3:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The Russian cyberattack on the U.S. government and some of America’s largest corporations; filmmaker Ken Burns; the St. Augustine H.S. Marching Band. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS