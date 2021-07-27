What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘In Their Own Words Chuck Berry’ on PBS; the Tokyo Olympics continue
SERIES
In Their Own Words This new episode of the documentary series profiles guitarist Chuck Berry and how his blend of hillbilly music and R&B helped create the music that became rock ‘n’ roll. 8 p.m. KOCE
America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
American Masters The new episode “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away” profiles the Chicago musician who has been a major influence on many prominent guitarists including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck and John Mayer. The program features interviews with Mayer, Carlos Santana and others. 9 p.m. KOCE
David Makes Man After David (Akili McDowell) revisits the past with Seren (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre), he announces his true plan for Homestead Village. Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN
Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle (Taylor Hickson) brings Tally (Jessica Sutton) home to the Cession, where they struggle to make peace. Also, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) is confronted with family pressure when Adil (Tony Giroux) accompanies her home. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Man vs. History This new episode explores the claim that John Henry out-drilled a steam-powered drill. 10 p.m. History
Miracle Workers Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) signs up for a buffalo hunt to prove his manhood. While he’s away Benny (Steve Buscemi) teaches Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) how to be a bandit. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Tokyo Olympics
Women’s beach volleyball Brazil (Agatha/Duda) takes on China (Wang/X.Y. Xia) (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; group play (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s volleyball U.S. versus China (tape) 3 and 10:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball France versus Spain (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s soccer U.S. versus Australia. 7 a.m. and 3 and 8:45 p.m. NBCSP; Canada versus Great Britain (tape) 9 a.m. USA
Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (live) 7:45 a.m. NBCSP
Badminton Group play stage in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP
Equestrian Equestrian dressage grand prix special and team final (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP
Canoe slalom, beach volleyball, mountain biking, diving, swimming, 3-on-3 basketball Women’s canoe slalom final; a beach volleyball group stage match; women’s cross-country mountain bike event; women’s synchronized diving platform final; swimming heats; 3-on-3 basketball quarterfinals (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Fencing Women’s team epee final (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s rugby Quarterfinal (tape) 11 a.m. USA
Softball Gold Medal Game. 11:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting Women’s 59kg and 64kg classes (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA
Judo, taekwondo, boxing Women’s 63kg and men’s 81kg weight classes in judo; women’s 67kg and men’s 80kg weight classes in taekwondo; men’s light heavyweight and women’s welterweight; round of 32 bouts in men’s lightweight in boxing (tape) Noon USA
Women’s basketball Nigeria versus U.S. 1:15 and 5 p.m.USA
Table tennis Men’s and women’s third round and round of 16 (tape) 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s singles quarterfinals (live) 6 p.m. USA
Surfing Men’s quarterfinals (tape) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s gymnastics, swimming Women’s gymnastics team final; swimming finals in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter individual medley, women’s 1500-meter freestyle and men’s 4x200-meter freestyle (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC
Rowing Men’s and women’s four and double sculls finals; A-B, single sculls semifinals; A-B, and eight repechages (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Beach volleyball Group play (live) 5 p.m. USA
Men’s volleyball U.S. versus Tunisia (tape) 7 p.m. USA
Cycling Women’s time trial (live) 7:45 p.m. CNBC; time trial (live) 10 p.m. CNBC
Men’s rugby Semifinals (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA
Canoe/kayak Qualifying heats for whitewater canoe/kayak slalom; men’s kayak (K-1) and women’s canoe (C-1) (live) 9 p.m. NBC
Beach volleyball Qualifying round (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC
Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 9:30 p.m. USA
Cycling, water polo Women’s cycling time trial; women’s water polo group B: U.S. versus Hungary (live) 9:35 p.m. NBC
Canoe slalom Women’s canoe single; men’s kayak single races (live) 10 p.m. USA
Diving Men’s synchronized springboard final in diving (live) 11 p.m. USA
Canoe slalom Qualifying heats for the women’s canoe single and men’s kayak single. (live) Midnight USA; Whitewater canoe/kayak slalom heats, including women’s canoe (C-1) (tape) Wednesday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s soccer Group D: Germany versus Ivory Coast (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; Group B: Romania versus New Zealand (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. NBCSP; France versus Japan (live) Wednesday 4:30 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s 3-on-3 basketball Women’s 3-on-3 basketball, semifinal (live) 1 a.m. USA
Men’s rugby Men’s rugby gold and bronze medal matches (live) 1:30 a.m. USA
3-on-3 basketball (live) Wednesday 2:30 a.m. USA; medal rounds conclude (live) Wednesday 5:10 a.m. USA
Swimming Heats in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter backstroke and more (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning U.S. Olympic water polo team member Ashleigh Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; gymnast Aly Raisman; gymnast Simone Biles; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mena Suvari; Tyler Cameron; Abigail Breslin; Dolly Parton; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Robin Roberts; guest cohost Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. and 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Author Mena Suvari. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Holly Robinson Peete; chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Jake Johnson; Mariana Atencio and Jalen Rose guest co-host. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How to outsmart spammers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Jackman; Lorde performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson; Johnny Knoxville; Anthony Anderson hosts. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Kelly Marie Tran. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Exception This 2016 wartime romance adapted from Alan Judd’s novel, “The Kaiser’s Last Kiss,” is a fictionalized account of the latter days of exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer). Jai Courtney also stars as a Wehrmacht officer dispatched to investigate concerns that a British spy has infiltrated the Kaiser’s residence in Holland and plans to assassinate him. Lily James and Janet McTeer also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
The End of the Tour (2015) 8:25 a.m. TMC
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 10:15 a.m. TMC
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 10:35 a.m. Syfy
Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Seventh Veil (1945) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Darkest Hour (2017) 12:25 p.m. HBO
Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Men in Black (1997) 12:32 p.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) 1:25 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Monterey Pop (1969) 2 p.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Scrooged (1988) 2:55 p.m. Epix
Shoot the Piano Player (1960) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Martian (2015) 4 p.m. FX
The Color Purple (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 and 11:35 p.m. TMC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime
X-Men: First Class (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform
Hoosiers (1986) 7 p.m. FS1
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Apollo 13 (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Gay Divorcee (1934) 7 p.m. TCM
The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. IFC
Mogambo (1953) 9 p.m. TCM
Tombstone (1993) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Matrix (1999) 11:30 p.m. AMC
