What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform; Tokyo Olympics continue
SERIES
Expedition Unknown: Unearthed The season premiere joins the hunt for the lost fortune of outlaw John Dillinger. 7 p.m. Discovery
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates joins Project Recover on a mission to find a plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean 75 years ago carrying a three-man crew of Navy pilots training for World War II. 8 p.m. Discovery
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CB
The $100,000 Pyramid Ana Gasteyer versus Rachel Dratch; Joe Gatto versus James Murray. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) believes she has caught Gary (Chido Nwokocha) in a compromising position and calls Andi (KJ Smith) to rush home to drop in on him. 9 p.m. BET
Family Karma (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Match Game Celebrities Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo compete in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
The Encore (N) 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) try to figure out what really happened on the night of Zack’s death. Zuri Adele, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell and Tommy Martinez also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave After a setback, Dave (Dave Burd) is forced to spend more time with his parents in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX
Younger After Quinn’s (Laura Benanti) new romance goes public, Liza (Sutton Foster) decides it might be prudent to fact-check Quinn’s manuscript. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets an exciting new job offer and a new love interest. Hilary Duff also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land
Tokyo Olympics
Men’s soccer Spain versus Argentina (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; group stage match (tape) 11:15 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus Russia (live) 6:55 a.m. USA; Group B: U.S. versus Tunisia 2:45 and 6 p.m. NBCSP
Surfing 7:30 a.m. USA
Canoe slalom Heats of whitewater canoe/kayak slalom, including men’s kayak (K-1) (tape) 8 a.m. USA; semifinal and final of women’s whitewater (C-1) (live) 11:10 p.m. USA
Men’s basketball Italy versus Australia (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP; U.S. versus Iran (tape) 1 p.m. NBC and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP; Czech Republic versus France (tape) 2:45 p.m. NBCSP; Spain versus Argentina (live) Thursday 5:10 a.m. NBCSP
Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 9 a.m. and Thursday 5 a.m. USA ; elimination rounds of the individual competitions (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC
Table tennis Men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals (tape) 9:45 a.m. USA; women’s singles semifinals (live) 8 p.m. USA; men’s singles semifinals (live) 11:10 p.m. CNBC
Rowing, cycling, beach volleyball, swimming Rowing finals; cycling individual time trial finals; men’s beach volleyball: Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) versus Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland); swimming coverage. (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Men’s handball France versus Germany. (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP
Fencing Men’s team sabre final (tape) 10:45 a.m. USA; women’s team foil quarterfinal (tape) 8 p.m. CNBC; women’s team foil semifinal (live) 9:55 p.m. CNBC; women’s team foil final (live) Thursday 2:30 a.m. NBCSP
Rowing Men’s and women’s four and double sculls finals A-B in rowing (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; Men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B and single sculls finals (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Badminton Mixed doubles quarterfinals (tape) 11:45 a.m. NBCSP; mixed doubles semifinals, men’s doubles quarterfinals and women’s singles round of 16 (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP
Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 70kg and men’s 90kg weight classes (tape) 12:30 p.m. USA
Equestrian Individual dressage grand prix final (tape) 12:45 p.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting Men’s 73kg class in weightlifting (tape) 1 p.m. USA
Boxing Quarterfinals of the women’s featherweight division; early round bouts for women’s lightweight and middleweight and men’s flyweight divisions (tape) 1:30 p.m. USA
Men’s beach volleyball Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) versus Italy (Carambula/Rossi) (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Men’s golf First round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Thursday 4 a.m. Golf
Men’s rugby Gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 3:45 and 10:15 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s water polo Hungary versus U.S. (tape) 4 p.m. USA; and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Gymnastics, diving, swimming Men’s gymnastics individual all-around; men’s synchronized diving springboard final; swimming finals in the men’s 800-meter and 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke, women’s 200-meter butterfly and women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay. (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Thursday 3:35 a.m. NBC
3-on-3 basketball The medal rounds conclude. (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball Group play including Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) versus Khadambi/Makokha (Kenya); Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) versus Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (live) 5 and 9 p.m. USA; and 1 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s rugby Women’s rugby pool play (live) 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. USA
BMX racing Men’s and women’s quarterfinals (live) 6:25 p.m. CNBC
Women’s table tennis Singles semifinals (tape) 9 p.m. NBC
3-on-3 basketball, cycling BMX racing Final in 3-on-3 basketball; BMX racing quarterfinals in cycling (tape) 9:35 p.m. NBC
Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Italy (tape) 1 a.m. CNBC
Swimming Heats in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 100-meter butterfly and more. (live) Thursday 3 a.m. USA
Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus Turkey. (live) Thursday 5:45 a.m. USA
Follow along for the latest news, results and features from The Times’ team of 12 reporters covering the Tokyo Olympic Games.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Minnesota United FC visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Edgar Ramírez; Chase Stokes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Minnie Driver; guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Ryan Paevey; chef Chadwick Boyd. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Jill Scott; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic Jim Gaffigan; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cedric the Entertainer; Chris Tucker; Anthony Anderson. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Carey Mulligan; Jhené Aiko performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Some Came Running A troubled war veteran and author (Frank Sinatra) returns to his Indiana hometown and hangs out with a gambler (Dean Martin) and a local woman (Shirley MacLaine) in this 1958 classic. 5 p.m. TCM
Cinderella Man (2005) 8:15 a.m. HBO
The Invisible Man (2020) 8:41 a.m. Cinemax
Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. AMC
American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Bowfinger (1999) 10:40 a.m. HBO
La La Land (2016) 10:47 a.m. Cinemax
An American Romance (1944) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Cujo (1983) Noon Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:20 p.m. HBO
The Martian (2015) 1 p.m. FX
America, America (1963) 2 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not (2019) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax
The Princess Bride (1987) 3 p.m. Freeform
Moneyball (2011) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Scary Movie (2000) 3:50 p.m. VH1
Just Mercy (2019) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Conversation (1974) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:10 p.m. HBO
Some Came Running (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 5:35 p.m. TMC
The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX
Secretary (2002) 6 p.m. Showtime
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Paper Moon (1973) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC
The Woman in Black (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
American Psycho (2000) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
The Last Picture Show (1971) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Carrie (1976) 11:30 p.m. TMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 11:45 p.m. Epix
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 11:45 p.m. TCM
