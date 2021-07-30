Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks at a microphone during a committee hearing.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
(Tom Williams / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS How the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens economic recovery: Author Paul Krugman (“Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future”). How to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots: Author Richard Thaler (“Nudge: The Final Edition”). Political turmoil in Tunisia: Tarek Masoud, Harvard. The need for a commission for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: Author Danielle Allen (“Living With Purpose: A One Foot Bible Study on Ephesians”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Stephen Miller, America First Legal; former Housing Secretary Ben Carson; Larry Lindsey. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of public health services. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Rick Klein; Donna Brazile; Rachael Bade, Politico; Reihan Salam, Manhattan Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.); Brian Deese, National Economic Council; Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Professional rock climber and adventurer Emily Harrington. Panel: Guy Benson; Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Does the CDC have a credibility problem: Dr. Celine Gounder, former member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID Advisory Board; author Robby Soave (“Tech Panic”). Covering COVID-19 in the states where infections are surging: Keisha Rowe, Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.); Leada Gore, Alabama Media Group; Emily Woodruff, Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate. The “cult” of Trump: Jonestown massacre survivor Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). Mike Lindell versus Fox News: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy”); Jared Holt, the Atlantic Council. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Mike Emanuel; author Ben Shapiro (“The Right Side of History”); Kat Timpf; Jim Gray. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Alzheimer’s activist Lisa Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Inside the dramatic missions to Mars by the tiny helicopter Ingenuity and the rover Perseverance. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Clint Eastwood in horseback in the movie "Unforgiven"

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT

Movies on TV this week: August 1: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ on TNT

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Michael Strahan, right, interviews Former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Television

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

