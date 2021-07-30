What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Love, for Real’ on Hallmark; Olympics continue; ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’
SERIES
Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond” takes viewers to the Namib desert, believed to be among the oldest deserts on Earth and home to more indigenous species than any other. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. AMC and BBC America
Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.
Men’s badminton Men’s doubles gold medal match (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s volleyball Group B: China versus Italy (live) 6 a.m. USA; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 11 a.m. NBC; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 6:45 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball Norway versus Netherland (tape) 6:40 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s basketball Group B: Australia versus Germany (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Czech Republic (tape) 1 p.m. NBC and 10:45 p.m. NBCSP; group C: Spain versus Slovenia (live) 1:15 a.m. USA
Women’s fencing Women’s team sabre final (tape) 8 a.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball Lucky loser matches (tape) 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBCSP; round of 16 (live) 10 p.m. CNBC and Sunday 3:15 a.m. USA
Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Hungary (tape) 9:30 a.m., 4 and 8:45 p.m. USA; Croatia versus Serbia (tape) 1:15 p.m. USA
Equestrian The second day of eventing dressage team and individual events (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP
Judo, boxing, weightlifting Mixed team Judo competition finals; women’s boxing: featherweight semifinals, women’s middleweight quarterfinals; men’s boxing lightweight and flyweight; men’s 81kg and 96kg weightlifting (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA
Badminton Women’s singles semifinals (tape) Noon NBCSP; men’s singles semifinals (live) 9 and 11 p.m. CNBC
Men’s archery Men’s individual final (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s soccer Quarterfinals: Brazil versus Egypt (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Japan versus New Zealand (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Egypt (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s tennis Women’s singles gold medal match (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s golf Final round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 3:30 a.m. Golf
Beach volleyball, track and field, swimming Women’s beach volleyball; track and field finals, including the women’s 100-meter and mixed 4x100-meter; swimming finals, including the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Sunday 3 a.m. NBC
Women’s rugby Gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC and 9:45 p.m. NBCSP
Track and field Women’s shot put final; first rounds of women’s steeplechase and men’s 400-meter; women’s long jump and women’s hammer (live) 5 p.m. USA
Archery Men’s individual final (tape) 5:30 p.m. CNBC
BMX freestyle Finals in cycling (live) 6:10 p.m. CNBC
Fencing Men’s team foil quarterfinal (tape) 7:45 p.m. USA and 8:30 p.m. NBC; men’s team foil semifinal (live) 9:30 p.m. USA; men’s team foil final (live) Sunday 2:30 a.m. NBCSP
Wrestling Wrestling begins with round-of-16 and quarterfinal matches in men’s Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg) and women’s freestyle (76kg) (live) 8:20 p.m. CNBC
Women’s basketball Group A: Canada versus Spain (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA
Beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, swimming A beach volleyball elimination round; BMX freestyle finals; men’s 1500-meter freestyle final in swimming (live) 9 p.m. NBC
Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard final (live) 11 p.m. USA
Men’s handball Norway versus France (live) midnight CNBC; Denmark versus Sweden (live) Sunday 5:30 a.m. USA
Men’s volleyball Brazil versus France (tape) 12:15 a.m. USA
Men’s field hockey Quarterfinal (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s weightlifting 76kg class (live) Sunday 5 a.m. NBCSP
Volleyball, BMX, weightlifting, fencing, tennis, gymnastics Men’s volleyball: U.S. versus Argentina; the first Olympic gold is awarded in BMX freestyle; finals in weightlifting, fencing, tennis, men’s gymnastics floor and pommel horse events (live) Sunday 5:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s badminton Singles gold medal game (live) Sunday 5:40 a.m. NBCSP
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.
SPORTS
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Toronto Blue Jays, Noon MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW and FS1; the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; chef Kevin O’Donnell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Madea Family Funeral Madea (Tyler Perry) and several relatives travel to backwoods Georgia for a surprise anniversary party that takes a tragic turn. Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Jen Harper, Derek Morgan, Courtney Burrell, Rome Flynn and KJ Smith also star in this 2019 comedy, the 11th installment in Perry’s “Madea” movie comedy series. 8 p.m. BET
Tom & Jerry In this 2021 movie comedy, which combines live action with CGI animation, mischievous rodent Jerry moves into a fancy Manhattan hotel, much to the dismay of wedding planner Kayla Forester (Chloë Grace Moretz), who’s in charge of some nuptials. She hires Tom to exterminate the mouse. Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong also star. 8 p.m. HBO
You’re Not Safe Here Ava is in her last weeks of pregnancy when she decides she’s fed up with her abusive boyfriend. Her sister offers her a safe haven but as Ava makes a run for it, she has a car accident, regaining consciousness in the home of a doctor and his childless wife. Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony and Nicky Whelan star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Love, for Real Frustrated by their stalled careers, best friends (Chloe Bridges and Taiana Tully) decide to appear on a TV dating show. One of the bachelors and a producer (Corbin Bleu, Scott Michael Foster) pull a few behind-the-scenes strings to make sure one of the two makes it to the finale in this 2021 summer romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 a.m. and 9:57 p.m. Starz
The Woman in Black (2012) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 8:29 a.m. Cinemax
The Good Lie (2014) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Five Came Back (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Spy (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 9:40 a.m. Freeform
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 a.m. Paramount
Just Mercy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:47 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. Starz
48 HRS. (1982) 11 a.m. IFC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 a.m. Showtime; 11:30 a.m. POP
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11:45 a.m. Freeform
Tombstone (1993) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation
Ready Player One (2018) Noon TBS
Stand and Deliver (1988) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:55 p.m. Encore
Winter’s Bone (2010) 1:20 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 1:50 p.m. Freeform
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2 and 6 p.m. Paramount
The Invisible Man (2020) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax
The Help (2011) 2:30 p.m. POP
A League of Their Own (1992) 2:48 and 10:50 p.m. Encore
Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. CMT
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 3 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3 p.m. Syfy
The Late Show (1977) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 3:55 p.m. Freeform
WarGames (1983) 4 p.m. KCET
Wonder Woman (2017) 4:45 p.m. TNT
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
1917 (2019) 5 p.m. TMC
Knocked Up (2007) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. Disney
Pretty Woman (1990) 6 and 8:45 p.m. E!
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 6 p.m. IFC
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
Spies in Disguise (2019) 6:17 p.m. HBO
Frozen (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. Syfy
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 7 p.m. TCM
Out of the Furnace (2013) 7 p.m. TMC
Shazam! (2019) 7:45 p.m. TNT
His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. A&E
Cinderella (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform
Hollow Triumph (1948) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 9:45 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10 p.m. Syfy
Secrets & Lies (1996) 11:15 p.m. TCM
The Princess Bride (1987) 11:35 p.m. Freeform
The Avengers (2012) 11:55 p.m. Epix
