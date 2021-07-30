What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Love, for Real’ on Hallmark; Olympics continue; ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond” takes viewers to the Namib desert, believed to be among the oldest deserts on Earth and home to more indigenous species than any other. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. AMC and BBC America

Tokyo Olympics

Men’s badminton Men’s doubles gold medal match (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball Group B: China versus Italy (live) 6 a.m. USA; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 11 a.m. NBC; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 6:45 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s handball Norway versus Netherland (tape) 6:40 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s basketball Group B: Australia versus Germany (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Czech Republic (tape) 1 p.m. NBC and 10:45 p.m. NBCSP; group C: Spain versus Slovenia (live) 1:15 a.m. USA

Women’s fencing Women’s team sabre final (tape) 8 a.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball Lucky loser matches (tape) 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBCSP; round of 16 (live) 10 p.m. CNBC and Sunday 3:15 a.m. USA

Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Hungary (tape) 9:30 a.m., 4 and 8:45 p.m. USA; Croatia versus Serbia (tape) 1:15 p.m. USA

Equestrian The second day of eventing dressage team and individual events (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Judo, boxing, weightlifting Mixed team Judo competition finals; women’s boxing: featherweight semifinals, women’s middleweight quarterfinals; men’s boxing lightweight and flyweight; men’s 81kg and 96kg weightlifting (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA

Badminton Women’s singles semifinals (tape) Noon NBCSP; men’s singles semifinals (live) 9 and 11 p.m. CNBC

Men’s archery Men’s individual final (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s soccer Quarterfinals: Brazil versus Egypt (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Japan versus New Zealand (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Egypt (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s tennis Women’s singles gold medal match (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s golf Final round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 3:30 a.m. Golf

Beach volleyball, track and field, swimming Women’s beach volleyball; track and field finals, including the women’s 100-meter and mixed 4x100-meter; swimming finals, including the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Sunday 3 a.m. NBC

Women’s rugby Gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC and 9:45 p.m. NBCSP

Track and field Women’s shot put final; first rounds of women’s steeplechase and men’s 400-meter; women’s long jump and women’s hammer (live) 5 p.m. USA

Archery Men’s individual final (tape) 5:30 p.m. CNBC

BMX freestyle Finals in cycling (live) 6:10 p.m. CNBC

Fencing Men’s team foil quarterfinal (tape) 7:45 p.m. USA and 8:30 p.m. NBC; men’s team foil semifinal (live) 9:30 p.m. USA; men’s team foil final (live) Sunday 2:30 a.m. NBCSP

Wrestling Wrestling begins with round-of-16 and quarterfinal matches in men’s Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg) and women’s freestyle (76kg) (live) 8:20 p.m. CNBC

Women’s basketball Group A: Canada versus Spain (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA

Beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, swimming A beach volleyball elimination round; BMX freestyle finals; men’s 1500-meter freestyle final in swimming (live) 9 p.m. NBC

Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard final (live) 11 p.m. USA

Men’s handball Norway versus France (live) midnight CNBC; Denmark versus Sweden (live) Sunday 5:30 a.m. USA

Men’s volleyball Brazil versus France (tape) 12:15 a.m. USA

Men’s field hockey Quarterfinal (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s weightlifting 76kg class (live) Sunday 5 a.m. NBCSP

Volleyball, BMX, weightlifting, fencing, tennis, gymnastics Men’s volleyball: U.S. versus Argentina; the first Olympic gold is awarded in BMX freestyle; finals in weightlifting, fencing, tennis, men’s gymnastics floor and pommel horse events (live) Sunday 5:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s badminton Singles gold medal game (live) Sunday 5:40 a.m. NBCSP

SPORTS

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Toronto Blue Jays, Noon MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW and FS1; the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; chef Kevin O’Donnell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Madea Family Funeral Madea (Tyler Perry) and several relatives travel to backwoods Georgia for a surprise anniversary party that takes a tragic turn. Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Jen Harper, Derek Morgan, Courtney Burrell, Rome Flynn and KJ Smith also star in this 2019 comedy, the 11th installment in Perry’s “Madea” movie comedy series. 8 p.m. BET

Tom & Jerry In this 2021 movie comedy, which combines live action with CGI animation, mischievous rodent Jerry moves into a fancy Manhattan hotel, much to the dismay of wedding planner Kayla Forester (Chloë Grace Moretz), who’s in charge of some nuptials. She hires Tom to exterminate the mouse. Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong also star. 8 p.m. HBO

You’re Not Safe Here Ava is in her last weeks of pregnancy when she decides she’s fed up with her abusive boyfriend. Her sister offers her a safe haven but as Ava makes a run for it, she has a car accident, regaining consciousness in the home of a doctor and his childless wife. Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony and Nicky Whelan star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love, for Real Frustrated by their stalled careers, best friends (Chloe Bridges and Taiana Tully) decide to appear on a TV dating show. One of the bachelors and a producer (Corbin Bleu, Scott Michael Foster) pull a few behind-the-scenes strings to make sure one of the two makes it to the finale in this 2021 summer romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 a.m. and 9:57 p.m. Starz

The Woman in Black (2012) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 8:29 a.m. Cinemax

The Good Lie (2014) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Five Came Back (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

Spy (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 9:40 a.m. Freeform

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 a.m. Paramount

Just Mercy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:47 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. Starz

48 HRS. (1982) 11 a.m. IFC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 a.m. Showtime; 11:30 a.m. POP

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11:45 a.m. Freeform

Tombstone (1993) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation

Ready Player One (2018) Noon TBS

Stand and Deliver (1988) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:55 p.m. Encore

Winter’s Bone (2010) 1:20 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 1:50 p.m. Freeform

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2 and 6 p.m. Paramount

The Invisible Man (2020) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax

The Help (2011) 2:30 p.m. POP

A League of Their Own (1992) 2:48 and 10:50 p.m. Encore

Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. CMT

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 3 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3 p.m. Syfy

The Late Show (1977) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 3:55 p.m. Freeform

WarGames (1983) 4 p.m. KCET

Wonder Woman (2017) 4:45 p.m. TNT

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

1917 (2019) 5 p.m. TMC

Knocked Up (2007) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. Disney

Pretty Woman (1990) 6 and 8:45 p.m. E!

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 6 p.m. IFC

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

Spies in Disguise (2019) 6:17 p.m. HBO

Frozen (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. Syfy

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 7 p.m. TCM

Out of the Furnace (2013) 7 p.m. TMC

Shazam! (2019) 7:45 p.m. TNT

His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. A&E

Cinderella (2015) 9 p.m. Freeform

Hollow Triumph (1948) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 9:45 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10 p.m. Syfy

Secrets & Lies (1996) 11:15 p.m. TCM

The Princess Bride (1987) 11:35 p.m. Freeform

The Avengers (2012) 11:55 p.m. Epix

