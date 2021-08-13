What’s on TV Friday: ‘Spin’ and ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ on Disney; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Jesse Tyler Ferguson travels to Dobbin, a small town in Texas, where he helps renovate the dilapidated family farmhouse belonging to a longtime friend in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior Semifinals. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) are blindsided when Joanna becomes the target of a criminal investigation. Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother and Anwen O’Driscoll also star in this new episode with guest star Skye Pelletier. 8 p.m. The CW

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Jeff (Sam Adegoke) urges Dominique (Michael Michele) to remain patient in the face of disappointing sales figures for her new business. Maddison Brown, Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente and Sam Underwood also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

Icon: Music Through the Lens The first of two new episodes documents the transition of music photography from a niche pastime to a highly collectible and valuable art form. Then, the series finale examines the role photography plays in the contemporary music landscape. 9 p.m. KOCE

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of two young pastry chefs race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake in this new kids cooking competition. 10:05 p.m. Disney

SPECIALS

Descendants: The Royal Wedding This new animated special takes place at the wedding of Mal and King Ben, the most anticipated social event in the fantasy kingdom of Auradon. “Descendants” actors Dove Cameron and Mitchell Hope voice their respective characters. Others from the movies providing voices include Cheyenne Jackson, Sofia Carson, BooBoo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Melanie Paxson, China Anne McClain, Jedidiah Goodacre, Anna Cathcart and Bobby Moynihan. 9:40 p.m. Disney

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Midwest regional semifinal: Iowa versus TBA, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England regional semifinal: New Hampshire versus TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN; West regional semifinal: Southern California versus TBA, Noon ESPN; Great Lakes regional semifinal: Ohio versus TBA, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic regional semifinal: Delaware versus TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northwest regional semifinal: Oregon versus TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN.

Baseball The Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NFL Preseason Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions, 4 p.m. NFL; the Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. NFL

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Audra McDonald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kent Babb; Brice Brown; Ben Platt performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sheryl Crow performs; Avantika. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Lisey’s Story”); Holly Robinson Peete (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Washington Week Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation; infrastructure bills; U.N. Climate report: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Eva McKend, Spectrum; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Martin Short and Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”). Panel: Donna Brazile, ABC; Michael Moynihan, Vice News. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lorde performs; Taku Hirano with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); rap group Migos. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Spin This new TV movie from director Manjari Makijany stars Avantika Vandanapu as a bubbly Indian-American teenager who discovers her previously untapped creative side through the unique world of DJ culture. Meera Syal, Michela Luci, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart also star. 8 p.m. Disney

A Mighty Wind (2003) 8:15 a.m. HBO

Fury (2014) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Any Wednesday (1966) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Life of Pi (2012) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Contact (1997) 10 a.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 10:02 a.m. Encore

Long Shot (2019) 10:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Bravo

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

A Quiet Place (2018) Noon FX

Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Agnes of God (1985) 1 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 1:05 p.m. Starz

Instant Family (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Italian Job (2003) 1:38 p.m. Cinemax

War Horse (2011) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Room (2015) 2 p.m. TMC

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Sunday in New York (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:10 p.m. Starz

Amistad (1997) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 4 p.m. Ovation

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 4 p.m. TMC

Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1

The China Syndrome (1979) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:15 p.m. HBO

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:21 p.m. Starz

Capote (2005) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

About Last Night ... (1986) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Toy Story 4 (2019) 6:15 p.m. Disney

Hook (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. USA

Klute (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Killing Fields (1984) 8:02 p.m. KCET

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:30 p.m. BET

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Galaxy Quest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10 p.m. Ovation

Love and Monsters (2020) 11:25 p.m. Epix

