What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6' on Hallmark; ‘The Zoo: San Diego’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego A hippo welcomes an adorable addition to the family and a team travels to Kenya to share their innovative milk formula for elephant calves. Another segment features an orphaned koala joey as the documentary series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement



Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Galapagos: Enchanted Isles” takes viewers to the Pacific Ocean archipelago of volcanic islands, one of the world’s most important areas of biodiversity. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Pawn Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Love in Action Telethon This new fundraiser is hosted by Cher Calvin and Jai Rodriguez. Scheduled to appear are Adam Lambert; Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; Jane Lynch and Manila Luzon; Nate Berkus; Belinda Carlisle; Melissa Etheridge; Eva Longoria; RuPaul; Trans Chorus of Los Angeles; Gabrielle Union; Rufus Wainwright; Lena Waithe. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Midwest Regional Final, 7 a.m. ESPN; New England Regional Final, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Regional Final 11 a.m. ABC; Great Lakes Regional Final, 1 p.m. ESPN; Northwest Regional Final, 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour — Wyndham Championship Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf and noon CBS; U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinals, noon Golf and 1 p.m. NBC

NFL Preseason Football The Chargers visit the Rams, 7 p.m. CBS, ABC and NFL. Also, the Miami Dolphins visit the Chicago Bears, 10 a.m. NFL; the Denver Broncos visit the Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. NFL; the Cleveland Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, 4 p.m. NFL

Advertisement

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Minnesota United FC, 3 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). (N) 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Sing A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition in this 2016 animated feature featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz. 8:45 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett reprise their roles as engaged inn owners in the final installment of the “Wedding March” TV movie franchise. Nathan Witte and Caitlin Stryker also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Tarzan (1999) 8 a.m. Freeform

The Matrix (1999) 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. POP

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) 8 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:14 a.m. and 3:32 p.m. Encore

Love and Monsters (2020) 8:15 a.m. Epix

Obvious Child (2014) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Say Anything... (1989) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 10 a.m. TCM

Moonlight (2016) 10 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Rabbit Hole (2010) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:39 a.m. Starz

The Help (2011) 11 a.m. Lifetime

Dunkirk (2017) 11:10 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 11:25 a.m. POP

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Batman Begins (2005) 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) Noon Nickelodeon

Changing Lanes (2002) Noon and 7:15 p.m. TMC

Hercules (1997) 12:05 p.m. Freeform

Moby Dick (1956) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Hook (1991) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

Field of Dreams (1989) 1 p.m. MLB

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Death Wish (1974) 1:40 p.m. TMC

Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2 p.m. BET

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

John Wick (2014) 2 p.m. USA

The Little Mermaid (1989) 2:10 p.m. Freeform

Bridesmaids (2011) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

The Dark Knight (2008) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

Twelve O’Clock High (1949) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 3 p.m. TNT

Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) 3:30 p.m. VH1

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4 p.m. USA

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

The Big Country (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 5:26 p.m. Encore

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Creed II (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Moana (2016) 6:15 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. USA

Top Gun (1986) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Don’t Breathe (2016) 8 p.m. FX

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. HBO

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit (1956) 8 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Shazam! (2019) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Deadpool (2016) 10 p.m. FX

Almost Famous (2000) 10:05 p.m. IFC

The Omen (1976) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 10:45 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print



Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.



