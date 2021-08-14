What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6' on Hallmark; ‘The Zoo: San Diego’
SERIES
The Zoo: San Diego A hippo welcomes an adorable addition to the family and a team travels to Kenya to share their innovative milk formula for elephant calves. Another segment features an orphaned koala joey as the documentary series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Galapagos: Enchanted Isles” takes viewers to the Pacific Ocean archipelago of volcanic islands, one of the world’s most important areas of biodiversity. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Pawn Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Love in Action Telethon This new fundraiser is hosted by Cher Calvin and Jai Rodriguez. Scheduled to appear are Adam Lambert; Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; Jane Lynch and Manila Luzon; Nate Berkus; Belinda Carlisle; Melissa Etheridge; Eva Longoria; RuPaul; Trans Chorus of Los Angeles; Gabrielle Union; Rufus Wainwright; Lena Waithe. 7 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Midwest Regional Final, 7 a.m. ESPN; New England Regional Final, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Regional Final 11 a.m. ABC; Great Lakes Regional Final, 1 p.m. ESPN; Northwest Regional Final, 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour — Wyndham Championship Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf and noon CBS; U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinals, noon Golf and 1 p.m. NBC
NFL Preseason Football The Chargers visit the Rams, 7 p.m. CBS, ABC and NFL. Also, the Miami Dolphins visit the Chicago Bears, 10 a.m. NFL; the Denver Broncos visit the Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. NFL; the Cleveland Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, 4 p.m. NFL
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Minnesota United FC, 3 p.m. Fox
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). (N) 12:05 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Sing A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition in this 2016 animated feature featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz. 8:45 p.m. Freeform
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett reprise their roles as engaged inn owners in the final installment of the “Wedding March” TV movie franchise. Nathan Witte and Caitlin Stryker also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Tarzan (1999) 8 a.m. Freeform
The Matrix (1999) 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. POP
The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) 8 a.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:14 a.m. and 3:32 p.m. Encore
Love and Monsters (2020) 8:15 a.m. Epix
Obvious Child (2014) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Say Anything... (1989) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax
Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 10 a.m. TCM
Moonlight (2016) 10 a.m. TMC
Rabbit Hole (2010) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:39 a.m. Starz
The Help (2011) 11 a.m. Lifetime
Dunkirk (2017) 11:10 a.m. HBO
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 11:25 a.m. POP
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Batman Begins (2005) 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Shrek (2001) Noon Nickelodeon
Changing Lanes (2002) Noon and 7:15 p.m. TMC
Hercules (1997) 12:05 p.m. Freeform
Moby Dick (1956) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Hook (1991) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
Field of Dreams (1989) 1 p.m. MLB
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Death Wish (1974) 1:40 p.m. TMC
Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Nutty Professor (1996) 2 p.m. BET
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV
John Wick (2014) 2 p.m. USA
The Little Mermaid (1989) 2:10 p.m. Freeform
Bridesmaids (2011) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. CMT
The Dark Knight (2008) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Twelve O’Clock High (1949) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 3 p.m. TNT
Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. IFC
I Am Legend (2007) 3:30 p.m. VH1
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4 p.m. USA
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. CMT
The Big Country (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 5:26 p.m. Encore
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Creed II (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Moana (2016) 6:15 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. USA
Top Gun (1986) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Don’t Breathe (2016) 8 p.m. FX
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. HBO
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit (1956) 8 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Shazam! (2019) 8:30 p.m. TBS
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Deadpool (2016) 10 p.m. FX
Almost Famous (2000) 10:05 p.m. IFC
The Omen (1976) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 10:45 p.m. TNT
